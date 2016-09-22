Chronic Kidney Disease, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323476980, 9780323477178

Chronic Kidney Disease, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 46-6

1st Edition

Authors: David Polzin Larry Cowgill
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice focuses on Chronic Kidney Disease. Article topics include: New Biomarkers for Detecting Kidney Disease; Is Progressive CKD a Slow AKI?; Current Understanding of the Pathogenesis of Progressive CKD in Cats; Controversies; Update on Managing Feeding and Hydration in Dogs and Cats with CKD; Update on Phosphorous and Calcitriol Therapy; Update on Medical Management of Clinical Manifestations of CKD; and more!

David Polzin Author

Veterinary Clinical Sciences University of Minnesota

Larry Cowgill Author

UCDavis

