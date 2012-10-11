Chronic Disease Management, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739240, 9781455744336

Chronic Disease Management, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 39-2

1st Edition

Authors: Brooke Salzman Lauren Collins Emily Hajjar
eBook ISBN: 9781455744336
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739240
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th October 2012
Description

This issue covers topics central to the management of the patient with a chronic disease by taking a comprehenisve look at: Successful/Innovative Models in Chronic Disease Management, The Patient-Centered Medical Home, Self-Management Education and Support, Major Pharmacologic Issues in Chronic Disease Management, Health Information Technology, Community-Based Partnerships for Improving Chronic Disease Management, and Effective Strategies for Behavioral Change, Diabetes Management, CHF Management, Asthma Management, and Depression Management.

About the Authors

Brooke Salzman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor Division of Geriatrics, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Jefferson Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA

Lauren Collins Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Thomas Jefferson University

Emily Hajjar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Thomas Jefferson University

