Chronic Disease Management, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 39-2

This issue covers topics central to the management of the patient with a chronic disease by taking a comprehenisve look at: Successful/Innovative Models in Chronic Disease Management, The Patient-Centered Medical Home, Self-Management Education and Support, Major Pharmacologic Issues in Chronic Disease Management, Health Information Technology, Community-Based Partnerships for Improving Chronic Disease Management, and Effective Strategies for Behavioral Change, Diabetes Management, CHF Management, Asthma Management, and Depression Management.