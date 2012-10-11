Chronic Disease Management, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 39-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue covers topics central to the management of the patient with a chronic disease by taking a comprehenisve look at: Successful/Innovative Models in Chronic Disease Management, The Patient-Centered Medical Home, Self-Management Education and Support, Major Pharmacologic Issues in Chronic Disease Management, Health Information Technology, Community-Based Partnerships for Improving Chronic Disease Management, and Effective Strategies for Behavioral Change, Diabetes Management, CHF Management, Asthma Management, and Depression Management.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 11th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744336
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455739240
About the Authors
Brooke Salzman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor Division of Geriatrics, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Jefferson Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
Lauren Collins Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Thomas Jefferson University
Emily Hajjar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Thomas Jefferson University