Chronic Diarrhea, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 41-3

Dr. Hammer has assembled an international list of authors who fully update the topic of chronic diarrhea, from examining the causes of diarrhea (and the appropriate treatments) to various diagnostic tools. Among the topics covered are bacterial flora as a cause or treatment, the value of fecal analysis in the evaluation, circulating secretagogues, functional diarrhea, celiac disease, chronic inflammatory diseases, diarrhea as a symptom of food intolerance, immunosuppression and immune-deficiency, and chronic diarrhea in the developing world.