Chronic Daily Headache for Clinicians
1st Edition
Authors: Peter Goadsby
Hardcover ISBN: 9781550092653
Imprint: BC Decker
Published Date: 16th August 2005
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents
- Introduction and General Remarks
2. Epidemiology of Chronic Daily Headache
3. Diagnostic Evaluation of Chronic Daily Headache
4. Chronic Migraine
5. Chronic Tension-Type Headache
6. Chronic Cluster Headache
7. Chronic Paroxysmal Hemicrania
8. Short-Lasting Unilateral Neuralgiform Headache with Conjunctival Infection and Tearing Syndrome
9. Hemicrania Continua
10. Hypnic Headache
11. Medication Overuse Headache
12. Headaches of Cervical Origin
13. Headache Due to Cervical Disease – Clinical Implications
14. Low-CSF Volume Headaches
15. Secondary Chronic Daily Headache
16. Headaches Associated with Head Trauma
17. Temporomandibular Disorders and Headache
18. New Daily Persistent Headache
About the Author
Peter Goadsby
Affiliations and Expertise
The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery,London, UK
