Chronic Daily Headache for Clinicians - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781550092653

Chronic Daily Headache for Clinicians

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Goadsby
Hardcover ISBN: 9781550092653
Imprint: BC Decker
Published Date: 16th August 2005
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction and General Remarks
    2. Epidemiology of Chronic Daily Headache
    3. Diagnostic Evaluation of Chronic Daily Headache
    4. Chronic Migraine
    5. Chronic Tension-Type Headache
    6. Chronic Cluster Headache
    7. Chronic Paroxysmal Hemicrania
    8. Short-Lasting Unilateral Neuralgiform Headache with Conjunctival Infection and Tearing Syndrome
    9. Hemicrania Continua
    10. Hypnic Headache
    11. Medication Overuse Headache
    12. Headaches of Cervical Origin
    13. Headache Due to Cervical Disease – Clinical Implications
    14. Low-CSF Volume Headaches
    15. Secondary Chronic Daily Headache
    16. Headaches Associated with Head Trauma
    17. Temporomandibular Disorders and Headache
    18. New Daily Persistent Headache

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© BC Decker 2005
Published:
Imprint:
BC Decker
Hardcover ISBN:
9781550092653

About the Author

Peter Goadsby

Affiliations and Expertise

The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery,London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.