Chronic Coronary Artery Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323428804, 9780323508759

Chronic Coronary Artery Disease

1st Edition

A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

Authors: James de Lemos Torbjørn Omland
eBook ISBN: 9780323508759
eBook ISBN: 9780323510295
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323428804
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd February 2017
Page Count: 520
Table of Contents

Section 1: Introduction

1. Epidemiology of Chronic CAD

2. The Global Perspective of Ischemic Heart Disease

Section 2: Pathogenesis

3. Genetics of Coronary Atherosclerosis

4. Basic Mechanisms of Atherogenesis

5. Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction

6. Precipitants of Myocardial Ischemia

Section 3: Clinical Evaluation

7. History and Physical Examination

8. Lipid Measurements

9. Standard and novel biomarkers

10. ECG and Exercise Stress ECG Testing

11. Echocardiography

12. Nuclear and PET Imaging

13. CT and MRI

14. Invasive Testing

15. Putting it all together: which test for which patient for the diagnosis of coronary artery disease?

Section 4: Management

16. Goals of Therapy

17. Global Risk Assessment

18. Lifestyle Interventions

19. Obesity and CAD

20. Medical Management of Stable Angina

21. Antiplatelet and Anticoagulant Drugs for Chronic CAD

22. Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death

23. Revascularization for Chronic CHD

24. Managing chronic CAD in patients with Diabetes

25. Angina in Subjects with Evidence of Myocardial Ischemia and No Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease

26. Depression, Anxiety, and Stress

27. Refractory Angina

Section 5: Prevention

28. Primary Prevention

29. Screening for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease in Asymptomatic Individuals

30. Secondary Prevention of Coronary Artery Disease

Description

Featuring expert guidance from Drs. James de Lemos and Torbjørn Omland, as well as other globally known leaders in cardiology, Chronic Coronary Artery Disease covers every aspect of managing and treating patients suffering from chronic coronary syndromes. This brand-new companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease was designed as a stand-alone reference for physicians treating patients who present with complex, unique challenges, offering the latest information on the use of imaging modalities in diagnosis and treatment, advances in interventional and surgical approaches to revascularization, new medications to improve symptoms and outcomes in chronic CAD, and much more.

Relevant updates to the text are sourced regularly from the parent reference, Braunwald's Heart Disease and delivered on Expert Consult at no additional cost. These updates cover late-breaking clinical trials, reviews of important new articles, and the latest guidance on clinical practice, all selected and masterfully edited by Dr. Eugene Braunwald.

Key Features

  • Covers every aspect of evaluation and treatment of patients who suffer from chronic coronary syndromes.

  • Provides both evidenced based recommendations from the most recent guidelines from the major cardiology societies: AHA, ACC, and ESC, as well as practical management tips from leading experts with extensive clinical experience.

  • Highlights new developments concerning epidemiology and prevention, pathophysiology, and clinical findings, as well as laboratory testing, invasive and non-invasive testing, risk stratification, clinical decision-making, and prognosis and management of chronic coronary syndromes.

  • Features information on today's hot topics, including the use of novel imaging modalities in diagnosis and treatment and emerging therapies to improve outcomes in chronic CAD.

  • Relevant updates sourced from the parent Braunwald’s Heart Disease text are available on Expert Consult.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323508759
eBook ISBN:
9780323510295
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323428804

About the Authors

James de Lemos Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

Torbjørn Omland Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway

