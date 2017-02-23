Chronic Coronary Artery Disease
1st Edition
A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction
1. Epidemiology of Chronic CAD
2. The Global Perspective of Ischemic Heart Disease
Section 2: Pathogenesis
3. Genetics of Coronary Atherosclerosis
4. Basic Mechanisms of Atherogenesis
5. Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction
6. Precipitants of Myocardial Ischemia
Section 3: Clinical Evaluation
7. History and Physical Examination
8. Lipid Measurements
9. Standard and novel biomarkers
10. ECG and Exercise Stress ECG Testing
11. Echocardiography
12. Nuclear and PET Imaging
13. CT and MRI
14. Invasive Testing
15. Putting it all together: which test for which patient for the diagnosis of coronary artery disease?
Section 4: Management
16. Goals of Therapy
17. Global Risk Assessment
18. Lifestyle Interventions
19. Obesity and CAD
20. Medical Management of Stable Angina
21. Antiplatelet and Anticoagulant Drugs for Chronic CAD
22. Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death
23. Revascularization for Chronic CHD
24. Managing chronic CAD in patients with Diabetes
25. Angina in Subjects with Evidence of Myocardial Ischemia and No Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease
26. Depression, Anxiety, and Stress
27. Refractory Angina
Section 5: Prevention
28. Primary Prevention
29. Screening for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease in Asymptomatic Individuals
30. Secondary Prevention of Coronary Artery Disease
Description
Featuring expert guidance from Drs. James de Lemos and Torbjørn Omland, as well as other globally known leaders in cardiology, Chronic Coronary Artery Disease covers every aspect of managing and treating patients suffering from chronic coronary syndromes. This brand-new companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease was designed as a stand-alone reference for physicians treating patients who present with complex, unique challenges, offering the latest information on the use of imaging modalities in diagnosis and treatment, advances in interventional and surgical approaches to revascularization, new medications to improve symptoms and outcomes in chronic CAD, and much more.
Relevant updates to the text are sourced regularly from the parent reference, Braunwald's Heart Disease and delivered on Expert Consult at no additional cost. These updates cover late-breaking clinical trials, reviews of important new articles, and the latest guidance on clinical practice, all selected and masterfully edited by Dr. Eugene Braunwald.
Key Features
- Covers every aspect of evaluation and treatment of patients who suffer from chronic coronary syndromes.
- Provides both evidenced based recommendations from the most recent guidelines from the major cardiology societies: AHA, ACC, and ESC, as well as practical management tips from leading experts with extensive clinical experience.
- Highlights new developments concerning epidemiology and prevention, pathophysiology, and clinical findings, as well as laboratory testing, invasive and non-invasive testing, risk stratification, clinical decision-making, and prognosis and management of chronic coronary syndromes.
- Features information on today's hot topics, including the use of novel imaging modalities in diagnosis and treatment and emerging therapies to improve outcomes in chronic CAD.
- Relevant updates sourced from the parent Braunwald’s Heart Disease text are available on Expert Consult.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 23rd February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508759
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510295
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323428804
About the Authors
James de Lemos Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas
Torbjørn Omland Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway