Chromosome Techniques: Theory and Practice, Third Edition focuses on chromosome research. The book first discusses pre-treatment and hypotonic treatment. Pre-treatment for clearing the cytoplasm and softening the tissues; separation of chromosomes and clarification of constrictions; and hypotonic treatment for chromosome spread are described. The text also explains fixation and processing, including fixing of fluids and mixtures and air-drying techniques for chromosome study. The selection also discusses methods for special materials. Study of division in embryosac mother cells; study of chromosomes from thallophytes; salivary gland, lamp brush, and pachytene chromosomes; spiral structure; and secondary constriction are explained. The text also discusses microscopy, including ordinary light microscopy, high resolution autoradiography, and light microscope autoradiography. The book discusses study of plant chromosomes from tissue culture; chromosome analysis following short- and long-term cultures in animals, including man; and chromosome analysis from malignant tissues. The text takes a look at the banding patterns of chromosomes, including banding pattern techniques, C-banding, and representative schedules for comparative study of different banding patterns. The book further describes somatic cell fusion and the chemical nature of chromosomes, proteins, and enzymes. The text is a vital source of information for readers wanting to conduct research on chromosomes.

Table of Contents


Part 1: Physical Nature of Chromosomes

1 Introduction

2 Pre-treatment and Hypotonic Treatment

3 Fixation

4 Processing

5 Staining

6 Mounting

7 Representative Schedules for Direct Observation of Chromosomes from Plants and Animals

8 Methods for Special Materials

9 Microscopy

Ordinary Light Microscopy

Phase and Interference Microscopy

Polarization Microscopy

X-ray Microscopy

Fluorescence Microscopy

Light Microscope Auto-radiography

Electron Microscopy

High Resolution Auto-radiography

Micro-spectrophotometry

10 Study of Plant Chromosomes from Tissue Culture

11 Chromosome Analysis Following Short- and Long-term Cultures in Animals, Including Man

12 Chromosome Analysis from Malignant Tissues

13 Study of Banding Patterns of Chromosomes

Banding pattern techniques

Sister Chromatid Exchange

14 Somatic Cell Fusion

15 Effects of Physical and Chemical Agents on Chromosomes

Part 2: Chemical Nature of Chromosomes

16 Introduction

17 Nucleic Acid and Its Components

18 Proteins

19 Enzymes

20 Micrurgy

21 Isolation and Extraction of Nuclei, Chromosomes and Chromosome Components

22 Molecular Hybridization in Situ

Appendix 1 Culture Medium for Drosophila

Appendix 2 Buffer Solutions

Addendum

Author Index

Subject Index

