Chromosome Techniques
3rd Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Chromosome Techniques: Theory and Practice, Third Edition focuses on chromosome research. The book first discusses pre-treatment and hypotonic treatment. Pre-treatment for clearing the cytoplasm and softening the tissues; separation of chromosomes and clarification of constrictions; and hypotonic treatment for chromosome spread are described. The text also explains fixation and processing, including fixing of fluids and mixtures and air-drying techniques for chromosome study. The selection also discusses methods for special materials. Study of division in embryosac mother cells; study of chromosomes from thallophytes; salivary gland, lamp brush, and pachytene chromosomes; spiral structure; and secondary constriction are explained. The text also discusses microscopy, including ordinary light microscopy, high resolution autoradiography, and light microscope autoradiography. The book discusses study of plant chromosomes from tissue culture; chromosome analysis following short- and long-term cultures in animals, including man; and chromosome analysis from malignant tissues. The text takes a look at the banding patterns of chromosomes, including banding pattern techniques, C-banding, and representative schedules for comparative study of different banding patterns. The book further describes somatic cell fusion and the chemical nature of chromosomes, proteins, and enzymes. The text is a vital source of information for readers wanting to conduct research on chromosomes.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Physical Nature of Chromosomes
1 Introduction
2 Pre-treatment and Hypotonic Treatment
3 Fixation
4 Processing
5 Staining
6 Mounting
7 Representative Schedules for Direct Observation of Chromosomes from Plants and Animals
8 Methods for Special Materials
9 Microscopy
Ordinary Light Microscopy
Phase and Interference Microscopy
Polarization Microscopy
X-ray Microscopy
Fluorescence Microscopy
Light Microscope Auto-radiography
Electron Microscopy
High Resolution Auto-radiography
Micro-spectrophotometry
10 Study of Plant Chromosomes from Tissue Culture
11 Chromosome Analysis Following Short- and Long-term Cultures in Animals, Including Man
12 Chromosome Analysis from Malignant Tissues
13 Study of Banding Patterns of Chromosomes
Banding pattern techniques
Sister Chromatid Exchange
14 Somatic Cell Fusion
15 Effects of Physical and Chemical Agents on Chromosomes
Part 2: Chemical Nature of Chromosomes
16 Introduction
17 Nucleic Acid and Its Components
18 Proteins
19 Enzymes
20 Micrurgy
21 Isolation and Extraction of Nuclei, Chromosomes and Chromosome Components
22 Molecular Hybridization in Situ
Appendix 1 Culture Medium for Drosophila
Appendix 2 Buffer Solutions
Addendum
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 724
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
- Published:
- 9th October 1980
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100845