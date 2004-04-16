Chromatography - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780444511089, 9780080472256

Chromatography, Volume 69B

6th Edition

Fundamentals and applications of chromatography and related differential migration methods - Part B: Applications

Editors: E. Heftmann
eBook ISBN: 9780080472256
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444511089
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th April 2004
Page Count: 706
Table of Contents

Inorganic species (P.R. Haddad, K. Robards). Chromatography of amino acids and peptides (M. Castagnola et al.).
Electrophoresis of proteins and peptides (P.G. Righetti et al.).
Part I: Gel electrophoresis.
Part II: Free zone electrophoresis. Chromatography of Proteins (A. Jungbauer, C. Machold). Lipids (A. Kuksis). Carbohydrates (S.C. Churms). Nucleic Acids and their Constituents (Y. Baba, L. Zhang). Drugs (I.D. Wilson). Environmental analysis (D. Barceló et al.). Phytochemical analysis (G. Stecher, G.K. Bonn). Forensic analysis (M.J. Bogusz, A. Carracedo).

Description

Chromatography has emerged as the most important and versatile analytical method. The book is not only an updated version of Heftmann's classical text, but it covers areas of future importance, such as microfluidics and computer resources. Under his experienced guidance, authorities in each field have contributed their practical experience to an integrated treatment of modern micro analysis. Part B of this two volume set brings the traditional field of application up to date. These include amino acids and proteins, nucleic acids and their constituents, lipid, and carbohydrates. Special chapters are devoted to the most important areas of application: drug and environmental analysis. Forensic and phytochemical applications are covered for the first time. Together with an overview of computer resources, the subject index allows novices as well as experts to obtain rapid and authoritative guidance to analytical problems, such as choice of methods and optimization of techniques and instrumentation.

Key Features

  1. Each chapter written by an authority
  2. Thorough treatment of the theoretical basis of separation methods
  3. Practical guide for performing analyses

Readership

Professional scientists that wish an in-depth understanding of the various separation science disciplines.

Details

No. of pages:
706
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080472256
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444511089

About the Editors

E. Heftmann Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Orinda, CA, USA

