Chromatography, Volume 69A
6th Edition
Fundamentals and applications of chromatography and related differential migration methods - Part A: Fundamentals and techniques
Table of Contents
Theory of Chromatography (V.L. McGuffin). Resolution. Principles of solute-zone dispersion. Principles of solute-zone separation. Optimization of chromatographic separations.
Column Liquid Chromatography (R.M. Smith). Equipment for liquid-phase separations. Stationary-phase materials. Detection. Separation methods. Liquid chromatography in sample preparation. High-temperature separations. Miniaturization. Large-scale separations.
Affinity Chromatography (F.B. Anspach). Chromatographic operations.
Affinity interactions at solid interfaces.
Affinity ligands.
Ion chromatography (C.A. Lucy, P. Hatsis). Instrumentation. Selectivity in ion chromatography. Sample preparation. Future directions.
Size-exclusion Chromatography (J. Silberring et al.).
Theory. Columns. Mobile phase. Detectors. Calibration. Applications.
Planar Chromatography (Sz. Nyiredy). Classification of planar chromatographic techniques. Principles of planar chromatographic methods. Principal factors in planar chromatography Instrumentation. Qualitative and quantitative analysis. Preparative planar chromatography. Special planar chromatographic techniques. Comparison of various planar chromatographic techniques. Trends in planar chromatography.
Electrokinetic chromatography (E. Kenndler, A. Rizzi). Electro-osmotic flow in open and packed capillaries. Electrochromatography with stationary phases. Electrokinetic chromatography with pseudo-stationary phases. Electrically driven vs. pressure-driven chromatography.
Gas Chromatography (P.J. Marriott). Basic operating variables. Enhanced and fast separations. Sample introduction. Detection.
Capillary Zone Electrophoresis (P.G. Righetti et al.). The instrument.
The capillary.
How to modulate the electro-osmotic flow.
The buffers.
Modes of operation.
Micellar electrokinetic chromatography.
Biosensors.
Combined Techniques (W.M.A. Niessen). Coupled columns. Chromatography/spectrometry. Liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry.
Microfabricated analytical devices (A. Guttman, J. Khandurina). Capillary electrophoresis on microchips. Applications. System integration. Modeling by computational fluid dynamics.
Instrumentation (R. Stevenson). High-performance liquid chromatography. Gas chromatography. Thin-layer chromatography. Supercritical-fluid chromatography. Flash chromatography. Electrophoresis. Electrochromatography. Future developments.
Description
Chromatography has emerged as the most important and versatile analytical method. The book is not only an updated version of Heftmann's classical text, but it covers areas of future importance, such as microfluidics and computer resources. Under his experienced guidance, authorities in each field have contributed their practical experience to an integrated treatment of modern micro analysis.
In Part A the theoretical basis of individual separation methods is explained and the technical aspects are illustrated. It includes the theory of gas and liquid chromatography as well as specific chromatographic techniques, such as size-exclusion, planar, ion, and affinity chromatography as well as various electrokinetic separation techniques. Microfluidics are covered for the first time and useful sources of analytical instruments are listed and evaluated.
Key Features
- Each chapter written by an authority
- Thorough treatment of the theoretical basis of separation methods
- Practical guide for performing analyses
Readership
Professional scientists that wish an in-depth understanding of the various separation science disciplines.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 16th April 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472249
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444511072
Reviews
@qu: "As a one-stop resource to provide a comprehensive account of the broad field of chromatography techniques, within the limits of the space devoted to each separate chapter, it is apparent that this text succeeds in its goals. It is to be hoped that the accompanying Part B will likewise satisfy the needs of those desiring details on methods of implementation of chromatography for a variety of problem solving tasks." @source: P. Marriott FRACI, CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA, October 2004 @qu: "All chapters are extremely well written, with appropriate tables, figures, and extensive references. Also included are a useful list of abbreviations, a list of italic symbols, and an extensive subject index. Without a doubt, this new edition of a most important monograph is a "must have" for all who work in the field of chromatography. Summing Up: Essential. Graduate students through professionals." @source: H.T. McKone, Saint Joseph College, CHOICE, Jan 2005 @qu: "This latest edition is a valuable reference for students and scientists dealing with any chromatographic technologies." @source: John F. Kennedy, University of Birmingham Research Park, Birmingham, UK, CARBOHYDRATE POLYMERS, Vol.59, 2005
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
E. Heftmann Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Orinda, CA, USA