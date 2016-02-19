Chromatography Today
5th Edition
Chromatography Today provides a comprehensive coverage of various separation methods: gas, liquid, thin-layer, and supercritical fluid-chromatography, and capillary electrophoresis. Particular attention is paid to the optimization of these techniques in terms of kinetic parameters and retention mechanisms. When these facts are understood, method selection and optimization becomes a more logical process. Sample preparation methods are treated fully as they frequently represent an integral part of the total analytical method. Also described are preparative-scale separations used for isolating significant amounts of product which are generally achieved under conditions that are not identical to those used for analytical separations. The most common hyphenated methods used for sample identification are discussed from the perspective of the information they yield and the requirements of common interfaces.
The scope and level of discussion are designed to be appropriate for various user groups. This book should be suitable for use as a graduate-level student textbook in separation science, a text for professional institutes offering short courses in chromatography, and as a self-study guide for chromatographers to refresh their knowledge of the latest developments in the field. The book is extensively illustrated with over 200 figures, 110 tables and 3,300 references, largely to the contemporary literature.
1. Fundamental Relationships of Chromatography Introduction. Retention. Flow in Porous Media. Band Broadening Mechanism. Peak Shape Models. Parameters Affecting Resolution. Optimization of Kinetic Column Variables. Principles of Quantitation in Column Chromatography. References. 2. The Column in Gas Chromatography Introduction. Packed Column Gas-Liquid Chromatography. Open Tubular Columns. Evaluation of the Quality of Open Tubular Columns. Retention in Gas-Liquid Chromatography. Gas-Solid Chromatography. Preparative-Scale Gas Chromatography. References. 3. Instrumental Aspects of Gas Chromatography Introduction. Pneumatic Systems. Thermal Zones. Sample Inlets. Detection Devices for Gas Chromatography. Column Connectors and Effluent Splitters. References. 4 The Column in Liquid Chromatography Introduction. Column Packing Materials. Column Preparation. Column Evaluation and Test Methods. Retention Mechanisms in Liquid Chromatography. Method Development Strategies for Liquid Chromatography. Preparative- Scale Liquid Chromatography. Capillary Electrophoretic Separation Methods. References. 5. Instrumental Aspects of High Pressure Liquid Chromatography Introduction. Requirements with Respect to Extracolumn Dispersion. Solvent Reservoirs and Solvent Degassing. Solvent Delivery Systems. Injection Devices. Detectors. References. 6. Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Introduction. Column Selection. Mobile Phase Selection. Parameters Affecting Retention. Instrumental Aspects of Supercritical Fluid Chromatography. References. 7. Thin- Layer Chromatography Introduction. Theoretical Considerations. Stationary Phases for TLC. Development Techniques. Mobile Phase Optimization. Quantitative Evaluation of Thin-Layer Chromatography. References. 8. Sample Preparation for Chromatographic Analysis Introduction. Problems in Obtaining a Representative Sample. Isolation and Concentration Techniques Using Physical Methods. Isolation and Concentration Techniques Using Solvent Extraction. Sample Cleanup Using Liquid Chromatography. Sorption Techniques for Trace Enrichment of Organics in Water. Multidimensional and Multimodal Sample Fractionation and Trace Enrichment Techniques. Headspace Sampling. Air Sampling. Derivatization Techniques for Gas Chromatography. Derivatization Techniques for Liquid Chromatography. Derivatives for the Chromatographic Separation of Inorganic Anions and Cations. Visualization Techniques for Thin-Layer Chromatography. Qualitative Identification and Microreaction Techniques for Gas Chromatography. Separation of Stereoisomers. Pyrolysis Gas Chromatography. References. 9. Hyphenated Methods for Identification after Chromatographic Separation Introduction. Instrumental Requirements for Mass Spectrometry. Interface Requirements for Mass Spectrometry. Interface Requirements for Chromatographic Sample Introduction Systems in Mass Spectrometry. Data Management and Quantitative Ion Monitoring in Mass Spectrometry. Instrumental Requirements for Chromatographic Sample Introduction Systems in Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy. Liquid Chromatography/Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy. References. Subject Index.
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- 29th May 1991
- Elsevier Science
- 9780444596192
C.F. Poole
S.K. Poole
Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA
@qu:...a balanced and easy to read text.
@source:Journal of High Resolution Chromatography
@qu:The presentation is clear and readable... This is a worthy successor to the earlier volume and can be strongly recommended to all chromatographers.
@source:Analytica Chimica Acta
@qu:It is virtually impossible to do justice to a book of this size in such a short review. ...immensely valuable, and it will certainly take pride of place in my collection of chromatography reference books.
@source:Chemistry in Britain
@qu:This book is highly recommended for advanced undergraduate students of analytical chemistry, and is a must for practising analytical chemists. Every chapter incorporates an extensive bibliography that gives easy access to original literature. Although it is a multi-authored text it has been well compiled, so that there is no overlap of topics or ideas, and the style is very consistent. It can be emphasized that no other single current textbook on separation science gives so much for so little.
@source:LC-GC International
@qu:This reviewer has rarely seen a more detailed and comprehensive coverage of the entire subject of general chromatography in a single volume than in this excellent review. ...a very informative, readable and indeed enjoyable book that must be regarded as an essential addition to the bookshelves of a wide variety of users. The book will be of great value to graduate students, research workers, and, as a working reference, professional organizations running chromatographic courses.
@source:Society for General Microbiology Quarterly
@qu:This is perhaps the best value book I have come across on chromatography in general, with 1000 pages on gas, liquid supercritical fluid and thin-layer methods. The coverage of HPLC is naturally the most extensively (almost 300 pages), and includes a reasonable up-to-date introduction to capillary electrophoresis.
@source:Laboratory Equipment Digest
@qu:...this book is a handy reference text and largely succeeds in its stated aims.
@source:Chemistry in Australia
@qu:There are many books on chromatography. Some are interesting, but others represent a
must; this one belongs to latter category. It is written not only for students, as it is a real course, but also for teachers and especially for
users of chromatography, as it was conceived in a very practical spirit. In my opinion, it is one of the three best books published these last few years.
@source:Analusis
@qu:Here is the ultimate text and reference book for the senior student and for the conscientious practitioner. Although adequate in its own right, a comprehensive reference and further reading list follows each chapter.
@source:ESRISAT/Australian Mineral Foundation
@qu:...best used as a good information source and in this regard is virtually unique and well worthy of acquisition.
@source:The Analyst
@from:G.A. Parker (Professor Emeritus), University of Toledo, OH, USA
@qu:As a reference source in chromatography this text is excellent. The authors write clearly representing material which is easily understood by the reader. I have enjoyed teaching from this text. It was successfully received by the students in my class.
@source:
@qu:...an important, if not vital, addition to any institution where chromatography is taught or is used... will, for many students and teachers alike, become the definitive general textbook in this vast subject area for many years to come.
@source:Journal of Chromatography A