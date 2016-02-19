Chromatography of Mycotoxins, Volume 54

This work comprises two parts, Part A: Techniques and Part B: Applications. In Part A the most important principles of sample preparation, extraction, clean-up, and of established and prospective chromatographic techniques are discussed in relation to mycotoxins. In Part B the most important data, scattered in the literature, on thin-layer, liquid, and gas chromatography of mycotoxins have been compiled. Mycotoxins are mostly arranged according to families, such as aflatoxins, trichothecenes, lactones etc. Chromatography of individual important mycotoxins and multi-mycotoxin chromatographic analyses are also included. Applications are presented in three chapters devoted to thin-layer, liquid, and gas chromatography of mycotoxins.