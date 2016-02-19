Chromatography of Mycotoxins, Volume 54
1st Edition
Techniques and Applications
Table of Contents
Description
This work comprises two parts, Part A: Techniques and Part B: Applications. In Part A the most important principles of sample preparation, extraction, clean-up, and of established and prospective chromatographic techniques are discussed in relation to mycotoxins. In Part B the most important data, scattered in the literature, on thin-layer, liquid, and gas chromatography of mycotoxins have been compiled. Mycotoxins are mostly arranged according to families, such as aflatoxins, trichothecenes, lactones etc. Chromatography of individual important mycotoxins and multi-mycotoxin chromatographic analyses are also included. Applications are presented in three chapters devoted to thin-layer, liquid, and gas chromatography of mycotoxins.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 433
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- Published:
- 28th May 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858623
Reviews
@qu:...a very useful book and very well presented with information that will be useful to any laboratory wishing to initiate work in the area of mycotoxins or as reference book for more experience workers. @source:Journal of Chromatography A
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
V. Betina Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Slovak Technical University, Bratislava, Slovak Republic