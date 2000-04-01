Chromatography of Antibiotics, Volume 26
2nd Edition
Authors: M.J. Weinstein G.H. Wagman
eBook ISBN: 9780080858296
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 501
Details
- No. of pages:
- 501
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1984
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858296
Reviews
@qu:Wagman and Weinstein are to be congratulated on their efforts... extremely useful to laboratories where antibiotic work accounts for a major part of their load. The book is clearly printed and strongly bound and I warmly recommend it. @source: Chromatographia
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
M.J. Weinstein Author
G.H. Wagman Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.