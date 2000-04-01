Chromatography of Alkoloids, Part B, Volume 23B
1st Edition
Gas-Liquid Chromatography and High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
Series Editors: Rob Verpoorte A. Baerheim Svendsen
Description
The first of two books which provide an unparalleled reference source and handbook for everyone involved with alkaloid analyses. The first volume gives a comprehensive summary of the literature on thin layer chromatography of alkaloids. It presents the most effective methods for the separation and detection of alkaloids occurring in plant material, biological material, pharmaceutical preparations and drugs of abuse.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1984
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858265
About the Series Editors
Rob Verpoorte Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacognosy, State University Leyden, Leyden, The Netherlands
A. Baerheim Svendsen Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacognosy, State University Leyden, Leyden, The Netherlands
