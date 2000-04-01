Chromatography of Alkoloids, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444422651, 9780080858265

Chromatography of Alkoloids, Part B, Volume 23B

1st Edition

Gas-Liquid Chromatography and High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

Series Editors: Rob Verpoorte A. Baerheim Svendsen
eBook ISBN: 9780080858265
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 452
Description

The first of two books which provide an unparalleled reference source and handbook for everyone involved with alkaloid analyses. The first volume gives a comprehensive summary of the literature on thin layer chromatography of alkaloids. It presents the most effective methods for the separation and detection of alkaloids occurring in plant material, biological material, pharmaceutical preparations and drugs of abuse.

Details

About the Series Editors

Rob Verpoorte Series Editor

Department of Pharmacognosy, State University Leyden, Leyden, The Netherlands

A. Baerheim Svendsen Series Editor

Department of Pharmacognosy, State University Leyden, Leyden, The Netherlands

