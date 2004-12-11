Chromatographic-Mass Spectrometric Food Analysis for Trace Determination of Pesticide Residues, Volume 43
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Quality Control for Pesticide Residue Analysis(A.R.C. Hill et al.).
European Union Legislation on Pesticide Residues (L. Martín Plaza).
Sample Handling and Clean-up Procedures I (S.L. Reynolds).
Sample Handling and Clean-up Procedures II. New Developments (M. Anastassiades, E. Scherbaum).
Sample Introduction Techniques (S. Lacorte, A.R. Fernández-Alba).
GC-MS I. Basic Principles and Technical Aspects of GC-MS for Pesticide Residues Analysis (H.-J. Stan).
GC-MS II. Applications for Pesticide Analysis in Food (A. Agüera, A. De Kok).
LC-MS I. Basic Principles and Technical Aspects of LC-MS for Pesticide Analysis (E.M. Thurman et al.).
LC-MS II. Applications for Pesticide Analysis in Food (I. Ferrer et al.).
Proficiency Tests in Pesticide Residue Analysis (C. von Holst, L. Alder).
Description
The trace determination of pesticides continues to be a topic for analytical chemists working in research centres, government and universities. With four chapters devoted to chromatography-mass spectrometry methods, readers are able to understand the analytical basis, technical characteristics and possibilities to evaluate pesticides in food by gas chromatography (GC) and liquid chromatography (LC) mass spectrometry. The book also provides a well-defined and critical compilation of the sample treatment and clean-up procedures, as well as injection techniques applied in GC and LC food analysis. Finally the book deals with aspects related to analytical quality control requirements for pesticide residues, in addition to pesticide regulation aspects.
Key Features
- Contains specific chapters devoted to chromatography-mass spectrometry methods
- Provides a well-defined and critical compilation of the sample treatment and clean-up procedures
- Contains aspects related to analytical quality control requirements for pesticide residues
Readership
Practitioners, researchers and consultants working in research centres, government and universities.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 11th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454405
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444509437
A.R. Fernandez Alba Author
Pesticide Residue Research Group, University of Almería, Almeria, Spain