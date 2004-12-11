Chromatographic-Mass Spectrometric Food Analysis for Trace Determination of Pesticide Residues - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444509437, 9780080454405

Chromatographic-Mass Spectrometric Food Analysis for Trace Determination of Pesticide Residues, Volume 43

1st Edition

Authors: A.R. Fernandez Alba
eBook ISBN: 9780080454405
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444509437
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th December 2004
Page Count: 510
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
310.00
263.50
37300.00
31705.00
440.91
374.77
345.00
293.25
450.00
382.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
320.00
272.00
255.00
216.75
420.00
357.00
375.00
318.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Quality Control for Pesticide Residue Analysis(A.R.C. Hill et al.).

European Union Legislation on Pesticide Residues (L. Martín Plaza).

Sample Handling and Clean-up Procedures I (S.L. Reynolds).

Sample Handling and Clean-up Procedures II. New Developments (M. Anastassiades, E. Scherbaum).

Sample Introduction Techniques (S. Lacorte, A.R. Fernández-Alba).

GC-MS I. Basic Principles and Technical Aspects of GC-MS for Pesticide Residues Analysis (H.-J. Stan).

GC-MS II. Applications for Pesticide Analysis in Food (A. Agüera, A. De Kok).

LC-MS I. Basic Principles and Technical Aspects of LC-MS for Pesticide Analysis (E.M. Thurman et al.).

LC-MS II. Applications for Pesticide Analysis in Food (I. Ferrer et al.).

Proficiency Tests in Pesticide Residue Analysis (C. von Holst, L. Alder).

Description

The trace determination of pesticides continues to be a topic for analytical chemists working in research centres, government and universities. With four chapters devoted to chromatography-mass spectrometry methods, readers are able to understand the analytical basis, technical characteristics and possibilities to evaluate pesticides in food by gas chromatography (GC) and liquid chromatography (LC) mass spectrometry. The book also provides a well-defined and critical compilation of the sample treatment and clean-up procedures, as well as injection techniques applied in GC and LC food analysis. Finally the book deals with aspects related to analytical quality control requirements for pesticide residues, in addition to pesticide regulation aspects.

Key Features

  • Contains specific chapters devoted to chromatography-mass spectrometry methods
  • Provides a well-defined and critical compilation of the sample treatment and clean-up procedures
  • Contains aspects related to analytical quality control requirements for pesticide residues

Readership

Practitioners, researchers and consultants working in research centres, government and universities.

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080454405
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444509437

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

A.R. Fernandez Alba Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Pesticide Residue Research Group, University of Almería, Almeria, Spain

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.