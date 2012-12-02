Chromatin
3rd Edition
Structure and Function
Description
The Third Edition of Chromatin: Structure and Function brings the reader up-to-date with the remarkable progress in chromatin research over the past three years. It has been extensively rewritten to cover new material on chromatin remodeling, histone modification, nuclear compartmentalization, DNA methylation, and transcriptional co-activators and co-repressors. The book is written in a clear and concise fashion, with 60 new illustrations.
Chromatin: Structure and Function provides the reader with a concise and coherent account of the nature, structure, and assembly of chromatin and its active involvement in the processes of DNA transcription, replication and repair. This book consistently interrelates the structure of eukaryotic DNA with the nuclear processes it undergoes, and will be essential reading for students and molecular biologists who want to really understand how DNA works.
Key Features
- Written in a clear and concise fashion
- Includes 60 new illustrations
- Extensively rewritten
- Brings the reader up-to-date with the remarkable progress in chromatin research over the past three years.
Readership
Advanced undergraduates, postgraduates and newcomers to the fields of biochemistry, molecular biology, and cell biology
Table of Contents
Chromatic Structure.
Chromatin and Nuclear Assembly.
How do Nuclear Processes Occur in Chromatin?
Future Prospects.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 447
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080926605
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780127619156
About the Author
Alan Wolffe
Alan P. Wolffe is Chief of the Laboratory of Molecular Embryology and of the Section on Molecular Biology at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. He was educated in the UK, studying biochemistry at Oxford and completing graduate research with the Medical Research Council in London before moving to the United States. After a post-doctoral fellowship funded by the European Molecular Biology Organization at the Carnegie Institution of Washington, Dr. Wolffe joined the National Institutes of Health in 1988. His research interests include the earliest events in vertebrate development, with respect to the mechanisms through which nucleic acid binding proteins influence gene expression.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...an excellent book, easy to read and full of new ideas, concepts and elements for future researches." --CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY, 2001
"...does an excellent job of highlighting specific unresolved questions. One can literally pick a page at random and be almost certain to find mention of a specific question that is worthy of future study. Ohter valualbe aspects of the book include its clear focus on important biological questions and Wolffe's astonishing command of the literature. These aspects make the book particularly valuable for several distinct groups of readers." --J.Widom, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, in CELL
Praise for Previous Editions
"...this volume should prove invaluable in encouraging interested students to delve deeper in to the mysteries of chromatin and so entice a new generation of talent into this exciting field." --BIOESSAYS
"It has scope, depth, and balance in interpreting a complex and often conflicting literature. It is a very fine job!" --VINCENT G. ALLFREY
"...Presented in a coherent and integrated manner... a well-constructed and enjoyable text to read. It should prove to be a valuable aid to teaching." --HEREDITY
"...Carefully constructed and both easy and enjoyable to read. The layout is excellent, with nicely balanced sections, ...headed by immediately informative subtitles and rounded off with a short yet decisive summary emphasizing the most important points. ...an ideal starting point for any appropriate advanced undergraduate course or for graduates wishing to delve more deeply into the mysteries of chromatin structure and function." --TRENDS IN CELL BIOLOGY