Chromatin
1st Edition
The Cell Nucleus: Chromatin, Part A is a collection of papers that deals with the fundamental research involving cellular responses to environmental stimuli and stress. One paper describes the ultra-structural organization of chromosomes and certain eukaryotic chromatin fractions as seen by a scanning electron microscope. The researcher investigating chromatin three-dimension ultra-structure is presented with two choices to address the technical limitations of SEM at different levels, namely, (1) electron microscope modality and (2) specimen preparation procedures. Another paper explains the extensive postmortem changes in properties occurring in nuclear preparations during purification and handling. The analysis of the digestion products when mammalian nuclei are digested with endogenous and exogenous nucleases can show the organization structure of the cell nucleus. When treated with Ca-Mg or micrococcal endo-nuclease, the different nuclear or chromatic preparations present near identical digestion patterns. Another paper reviews the occurrence of phase-specific nuclear proteins in the Physarum mitotic cycle, as well as their possible role in the control of DNA replication order in Physarum. The collection can prove valuable to bio-chemists, cellular biologists, micro-biologists, developmental biologists, and scientists involved in cellular investigations.
Part I Chromosomes and Chromatin Structure
Chapter 1 Ultrastructure of Chromatin and Chromosomes As Visualized by Scanning Electron Microscopy
I. Introduction
II. Methods for the Study of Chromatin Structure
III. Ultrastructure of Metaphase Chromatin
IV. SEM of Interphase Chromatin
V. Reconstitution of Extranucleolar Chromatin
References
Chapter 2 The Regular Substructure of Mammalian Nuclei and Nuclear Ca-Mg Endonuclease
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Preparations
III. Calcium Activation of Nuclei due to the Presence of a Ca-Requiring Endonuclease
IV. Digestion of Nuclear Chromatin by the Ca-Mg Endonuclease—Analysis of the Digestion Products
V. Higher-Order Packing of Nucleosomes—Evidence Relating to Its Properties
VI. A Brief Summary of Structural Information Obtained with Other Nucleases
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 Chromatin Structure
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Core Particles
III. Arrangement of Core Particles on the Chromatin Strand
IV. Models for Chromatin Structure
References
Chapter 4 The Substructure of Nucleosomes
I. The Present Concept of Chromatin Structure
II. Core Nucleosome and Spacer
III. Binary Substructure of the Core Nucleosome
IV. Biological Implications of the Nucleosomal Substructure
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Protein-Protein Interactions of Histones
I. Introduction
II. Primary Structure of the Histones
III. Evolutionary Conservation of the Inner Histones
IV. The Preparation of Pure Histones and Histone Complexes
V. Older Reports of Histone Complexing
VI. Histone Folding
VII. Histone-Histone Interactions
VIII. The Plant Inner Histones
IX. Complexing of Plant Inner Histones
X. Conservation of the Binding Surfaces
XI. H1 is Also an Evolutionary Hybrid
XII. Why are the Interacting Surfaces Conserved?
XIII. Do Acids Denature Histones Irreversibly?
XIV. A Cautionary Note: Acids May Alter Histones in Certain Ways
XV. The Folding of Histone H1
XVI. Interactions of Histone H1
References
Chapter 6 Chromatin Replication
I. Introduction
II. Segregation of Nucleosomes
III. Chromatin Assembly
IV. Relationship between DNA Synthesis Mechanisms and Chromosomal Structure
V. Replication of Viral Chromatin
VI. Epilogue
References
Chapter 7 Characterization of Human Chromatin
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Chromatin
III. Isolation of Nucleosomes
IV. Properties of Human Nucleosomes
V. Salt-Induced Structural Changes in Nucleosomes
VI. Transcription of Nucleosomes
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 8 Histone Antibodies—Structural Probes for Chromatin and Chromosomes
I. Immunological Approach to Chromatin Structure
II. Methodology
III. Immunological Specificity of Histones
IV. Histone Antigenic Determinants
V. Organization of Histones in Chromatin and Nucleosomes
VI. Organization of Histones in Chromosomes
VII. Summary and Future Studies
References
Part II Chromosome Components
Chapter 9 Chromatin Isolation
I. Introduction
II. Chromatin of Higher Eukaryotes
III. Chromatin of Primitive Eukaryotes
References
Chapter 10 Mode of Chromatin Reconstitution
I. Introduction
II. Chromatin-Bound Protease
III. Procedures of Chromatin Reconstitution
IV. Mode of Binding of Chromosomal Proteins during Chromatin Reconstitution
V. Unique Proteins Which Do Not Dissociate from DNA
VI. Models of Chromatin Reconstitution
VII. Obligatory Order of Protein Reassociation for Gene Transcription
VIII. Conclusion and Prospects
References
Chapter 11 Proteins Involved in Positive and Negative Control of Chromatin Function
I. Introduction
II. Proteins Stimulating Transcription of DNA—Factors Acting on RNA Polymerase
III. Proteins Stimulating Transcription of DNA—Factors Acting on DNA
IV. Proteins Stimulating Transcription of Chromatin
V. Proteins Inhibiting Transcription of DNA
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 12 Nonhistone Proteins and Gene Organization
I. Background
II. Nuclear Structure and DNA Binding
III. Protein-Binding Sites
IV. Functional Analysis
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 13 Compartmentalization of Nuclear and Chromatin Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Matrix
III. Nuclear Matrix-DNA Interaction
IV. Matrix and Chromomeres
V. Distribution of Proteins in Nuclear Washes
VI. J2 Protein: A Histone-Binding Protein in the Nuclear Sap
VII. A Nuclear Sap Protein Which Appears in the Serum and Urine of Mice
VIII. Some Tightly Bound NHP Show Specific Binding to Homologous DNA
IX. Deficiency of NHP in Condensed Chromatin
References
Chapter 14 Phase-Specific Nuclear Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Phase-Specific Nuclear Proteins
III. Summary and Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 451
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273129