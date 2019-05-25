Chromatin Signaling and Neurological Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128137963, 9780128137970

Chromatin Signaling and Neurological Disorders, Volume 12

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Olivier Binda
eBook ISBN: 9780128137970
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128137963
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th May 2019
Page Count: 378
Table of Contents

Background

Preface

1. Chromatin and epigenetic signaling pathways

2. Non-pathologic neurological development

Neurodegenerative disorders

3. Spinal muscular atrophy

4. Triplet-Repeat Neurological Diseases

5. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

6. Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

7. Parkinson's disease

8. Huntington's disease

9. Multiple Sclerosis

10. Ataxia Telangiectasia

11. Cockayne Syndrome neurodevelopmental disorders

Neurodevelopmental disorders

12. Angelman Syndrome and Prader-Willi Syndrome

13. Rett Syndrome

14. Rubinstein-Taybi Syndrome

15. Sotos Syndrome

16. ATRX

17. Fragile X syndrome and mental retardation

Neuropsychiatric disorders

18. Autism Spectrum Disorder and Asperger Syndrome

19. Schizophrenia

20. Gilles de la Tourette Syndrome

21. Alzheimer's disease (and other dementias)

22. Mood disorders

23. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

24. Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD)

Description

Chromatin Signaling and Neurological Disorders, Volume Seven, explores our current understanding of how chromatin signaling regulates access to genetic information, and how their aberrant regulation can contribute to neurological disorders. Researchers, students and clinicians will not only gain a strong grounding on the relationship between chromatin signaling and neurological disorders, but they'll also discover approaches to better interpret and employ new diagnostic studies and epigenetic-based therapies. A diverse range of chapters from international experts speaks to the basis of chromatin and epigenetic signaling pathways and specific chromatin signaling factors that regulate a range of diseases.

In addition to the basic science of chromatin signaling factors, each disease-specific chapter speaks to the translational or clinical significance of recent findings, along with important implications for the development of epigenetics-based therapeutics. Common themes of translational significance are also identified across disease types, as well as the future potential of chromatin signaling research.

Key Features

  • Examines specific chromatin signaling factors that regulate spinal muscular atrophy, ulbospinal muscular atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, multiple sclerosis, Angelman syndrome, Rader-Willi syndrome, and more
  • Contains chapter contributions from international experts who speak to the clinical significance of recent findings and the implications for the development of epigenetics-based therapeutics
  • Provides researchers, students and clinicians with approaches to better interpret and employ new diagnostic studies for treating neurological disorders

Readership

Translational researchers, clinicians and graduate students in genomic medicine, epigenetics, neurology, neuroscience, and neuropsychiatry interested in genetics and the epigenetic basis of neurological disorders; life science researchers; developmental biologists; neurologists, psychiatrists, and other MD/clinicians; pharmacologists in industry and academia

About the Series Volume Editors

Olivier Binda Series Volume Editor

Dr. Olivier Binda is a Principal Investigator at Newcastle Cancer Centre at the Northern Institute for Cancer Research, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, specializing in epigenetics and gene expression as it relates to human disease. Dr. Binda co-edited Chromatin Signaling and Diseases (Elsevier 2016), a volume in Elsevier’s Translational Epigenetics series, and has published 20 scientific papers in such peer reviewed journals as the Journal of Biological Chemistry, Biochemistry, Epigenetics, Oncogene, Scientific Reports, and Stem Cell Research. In past positions he has served as a postdoctoral fellow at McGill University and Stanford University, and he completed his PhD in Biochemistry at McGill University in 2007.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Investigator, Newcastle Cancer Centre, Northern Institute for Cancer Research, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

