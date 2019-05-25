Chromatin Signaling and Neurological Disorders, Volume 12
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Background
Preface
1. Chromatin and epigenetic signaling pathways
2. Non-pathologic neurological development
Neurodegenerative disorders
3. Spinal muscular atrophy
4. Triplet-Repeat Neurological Diseases
5. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
6. Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease
7. Parkinson's disease
8. Huntington's disease
9. Multiple Sclerosis
10. Ataxia Telangiectasia
11. Cockayne Syndrome neurodevelopmental disorders
Neurodevelopmental disorders
12. Angelman Syndrome and Prader-Willi Syndrome
13. Rett Syndrome
14. Rubinstein-Taybi Syndrome
15. Sotos Syndrome
16. ATRX
17. Fragile X syndrome and mental retardation
Neuropsychiatric disorders
18. Autism Spectrum Disorder and Asperger Syndrome
19. Schizophrenia
20. Gilles de la Tourette Syndrome
21. Alzheimer's disease (and other dementias)
22. Mood disorders
23. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
24. Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD)
Description
Chromatin Signaling and Neurological Disorders, Volume Seven, explores our current understanding of how chromatin signaling regulates access to genetic information, and how their aberrant regulation can contribute to neurological disorders. Researchers, students and clinicians will not only gain a strong grounding on the relationship between chromatin signaling and neurological disorders, but they'll also discover approaches to better interpret and employ new diagnostic studies and epigenetic-based therapies. A diverse range of chapters from international experts speaks to the basis of chromatin and epigenetic signaling pathways and specific chromatin signaling factors that regulate a range of diseases.
In addition to the basic science of chromatin signaling factors, each disease-specific chapter speaks to the translational or clinical significance of recent findings, along with important implications for the development of epigenetics-based therapeutics. Common themes of translational significance are also identified across disease types, as well as the future potential of chromatin signaling research.
Key Features
- Examines specific chromatin signaling factors that regulate spinal muscular atrophy, ulbospinal muscular atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, multiple sclerosis, Angelman syndrome, Rader-Willi syndrome, and more
- Contains chapter contributions from international experts who speak to the clinical significance of recent findings and the implications for the development of epigenetics-based therapeutics
- Provides researchers, students and clinicians with approaches to better interpret and employ new diagnostic studies for treating neurological disorders
Readership
Translational researchers, clinicians and graduate students in genomic medicine, epigenetics, neurology, neuroscience, and neuropsychiatry interested in genetics and the epigenetic basis of neurological disorders; life science researchers; developmental biologists; neurologists, psychiatrists, and other MD/clinicians; pharmacologists in industry and academia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 25th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137970
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128137963
About the Series Volume Editors
Olivier Binda Series Volume Editor
Dr. Olivier Binda is a Principal Investigator at Newcastle Cancer Centre at the Northern Institute for Cancer Research, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, specializing in epigenetics and gene expression as it relates to human disease. Dr. Binda co-edited Chromatin Signaling and Diseases (Elsevier 2016), a volume in Elsevier’s Translational Epigenetics series, and has published 20 scientific papers in such peer reviewed journals as the Journal of Biological Chemistry, Biochemistry, Epigenetics, Oncogene, Scientific Reports, and Stem Cell Research. In past positions he has served as a postdoctoral fellow at McGill University and Stanford University, and he completed his PhD in Biochemistry at McGill University in 2007.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Investigator, Newcastle Cancer Centre, Northern Institute for Cancer Research, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK