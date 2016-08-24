Chromatin Signaling and Diseases
1st Edition
Description
Chromatin Signaling and Diseases covers the molecular mechanisms that regulate gene expression, which govern everything from embryonic development, growth, and human pathologies associated with aging, such as cancer. This book helps researchers learn about or keep up with the quickly expanding field of chromatin signaling.
After reading this book, clinicians will be more capable of explaining the mechanisms of gene expression regulation to their patients to reassure them about new drug developments that target chromatin signaling mechanisms. For example, several epigenetic drugs that act on chromatin signaling factors are in clinical trials or even approved for usage in cancer treatments, Alzheimer's, and Huntington's diseases. Other epigenetic drugs are in development to regulate various class of chromatin signaling factors. To keep up with this changing landscape, clinicians and doctors will need to stay familiar with genetic advances that translate to clinical practice, such as chromatin signaling.
Although sequencing of the human genome was completed over a decade ago and its structure investigated for nearly half a century, molecular mechanisms that regulate gene expression remain largely misunderstood. An emerging concept called chromatin signaling proposes that small protein domains recognize chemical modifications on the genome scaffolding histone proteins, facilitating the nucleation of enzymatic complexes at specific loci that then open up or shut down the access to genetic information, thereby regulating gene expression. The addition and removal of chemical modifications on histones, as well as the proteins that specifically recognize these, is reviewed in Chromatin Signaling and Diseases. Finally, the impact of gene expression defects associated with malfunctioning chromatin signaling is also explored.
Key Features
Readership
Geneticists, clinical researchers, life science researchers, MD/clinicians who want to learn about epigenetics and chromatin, cell biologists, molecular biologists and biochemists
Table of Contents
Section I: Histone Mark Writers
1. Histone acetyltransferases, key writers of the epigenetic language
Xiang-Jiao Yang
2. Impacts of histone lysine methylation on chromatin
Sylvain Lanouette, John Haddad, Pamela Zhang and Jean-François Couture
3. The Role of Histone Mark Writers in Chromatin Signaling: Protein Arginine Methyltransferases
Nasim Haghandish and Jocelyn Côté
4. Histone Kinases and Phosphatases
Nikolaus A. Watson, Jonathan M.G. Higgins
Section II: Histone Mark Readers
5. The Bromodomain as Acetyl-Lysine Readers
Steven G. Smith, and Ming-Ming Zhou
6. Chromo domain proteins
Joel C. Eissenberg
7. The role of PHD fingers in chromatin signaling: mechanisms and functional consequences of the recognition of histone and non-histone targets
Emma A. Morrison and Catherine A. Musselman
8. Tudor domains as methyl-lysine and methyl-arginine readers
Maria Victoria Botuyan and Georges Mer
Section III: Histone Mark Erasers
9. Histone deacetylase, the erasers of the code
María Julia Lamberti, Emanuel Renzo Vera, Natalia Rumie Vittar Belén, Güenter Schneider
10. Lysine Demethylases: Structure, Function and Disfunction
María Alejandra García, Raquel Fueyo, and Marian A. Martínez-Balbás
Section IV: Chromatin Signaling
11. Variation, modification and reorganization of broken chromatin
Timothy C. Humphrey, Jessica A. Downs, and Anna L. Chambers
12. Cross-talk between histone modifications integrates various signaling inputs to fine tune transcriptional output
Sankari Nagarajan and Steven A. Johnsen
13. Signaling and Chromatin Networks in Cancer Biology
Elisabeth Hessmann, Raul Urrutia, and Alexander Koenig
Section V: Chromatin Dynamics in Normal and Disease Conditions
14. Crosstalk between DNA methylation and Chromatin Structure
María Roqué and Laura Vargas-Roig
15. Epigenetic regulation of endoplasmic reticulum stress
Kim Barroso and Eric Chevet
16. Chromatin Signaling in Aging and Cellular Senescense
Florence Couteau and Frédérick A. Mallette
17.Chromatin Dynamics and Epigenetics of Stem Cells and Stem-Like Cancer Cells
Alexandre Gaspar-Maia and Ana Sevilla
18. Altered Chromatin Signaling in Cancer
Andrew Liss
19. Impact of Chromatin Changes in Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease: A Pathogen View
Andrea Ropolo and Maria Carolina Touz
20. Chromatin Remodeling and Epigenetic Reprogramming In Chronic Disease and Cancer in the Liver and Pancreas
Maite G. Fernandez - Barrena and Christopher L. Pin
21. Pharmacological and Therapeutic Targeting of Epigenetic Regulators
Raul Urrutia and Gwen A. Lomberk
22. Use of Chromatin Changes as Biomarkers
Ryan A. Hlady and Keith D. Robertson
23. Regulation of Host Chromatin by Bacterial Metabolites
Sridhar Mani
Details
- No. of pages:
- 466
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 24th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026090
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128023891
About the Editor
Olivier Binda
Dr. Olivier Binda is a Principal Investigator at Newcastle Cancer Centre at the Northern Institute for Cancer Research, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, specializing in epigenetics and gene expression as it relates to human disease. Dr. Binda co-edited Chromatin Signaling and Diseases (Elsevier 2016), a volume in Elsevier’s Translational Epigenetics series, and has published 20 scientific papers in such peer reviewed journals as the Journal of Biological Chemistry, Biochemistry, Epigenetics, Oncogene, Scientific Reports, and Stem Cell Research. In past positions he has served as a postdoctoral fellow at McGill University and Stanford University, and he completed his PhD in Biochemistry at McGill University in 2007.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Investigator, Newcastle Cancer Centre, Northern Institute for Cancer Research, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
Martin Ernesto Fernandez-Zapico
The research program of Martin E. Fernandez-Zapico, M.D., focuses on the cellular and molecular characterization of epigenetic pathways regulating pancreatic carcinogenesis, a dismal disease with one of the poorest prognoses among all neoplasms. Specifically, Dr. Fernandez-Zapico and his team study the modulation of chromatin and nuclear dynamics by oncogenic cascades and its impact in gene expression regulation, a critical step during pancreatic neoplastic transformation.
Dr. Fernandez-Zapico and his team are confident that the knowledge derived from his studies will help with the understanding of the contribution of these epigenetic events to the initiation and/or progression of pancreatic carcinogenesis as well as serve as a foundation for the development of new therapeutic approaches.
Dr. Fernandez-Zapico's program is affiliated with the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Department of Oncology, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and the Center for Cell Signaling in Gastroenterology. His research is supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the NIH-funded Mayo Clinic Pancreatic Cancer Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE), the NIH-funded Mayo Clinic Center for Cell Signaling in Gastroenterology, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Associate Professor Pharmacology, Mayo Institute, Rochester, MN, USA