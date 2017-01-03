Chromatin Remodelling and Immunity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128123928, 9780128123935

Chromatin Remodelling and Immunity, Volume 106

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Rossen Donev
eBook ISBN: 9780128123935
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128123928
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd January 2017
Page Count: 318
Table of Contents

Chapter One: Chromatin Remodeling in Monocyte and Macrophage Activation

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 The Multidimensional Model of Monocyte and Macrophage Activation
  • 3 Epigenetics of Tissue Macrophages in Homeostasis
  • 4 Epigenetic Regulation During Stress Signal-Induced Activation
  • 5 Evidence for Epigenetic Regulation During Trained Immunity and Tolerance
  • 6 Conclusion
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Two: Roles of SMC Complexes During T Lymphocyte Development and Function

  • Abstract
  • 1 Overview of Chromatin Dynamics During T Cell Development and Activation
  • 2 Epigenetic Phenomena in T Cell Development and Function
  • 3 Structure of SMC Complexes
  • 4 Classical Functions of SMC Complexes
  • 5 Involvement of SMC Complexes in T Cell Development
  • 6 Roles of SMC Complexes in Peripheral T Cell Biology
  • 7 Regulation of Gene Expression in T Cells by SMC Complexes
  • 8 Regulation of SMC Complexes
  • 9 Conclusions and Outlook

Chapter Three: The Role of Epigenetic Regulation in Transcriptional Memory in the Immune System

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Chromatin Structure and Function
  • 3 Epigenetic Mechanisms as a Basis for Cellular Memory
  • 4 Epigenetic Mechanisms as a Basis for Transcriptional Memory
  • 5 Conclusions
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Four: Histone Acetylation and the Regulation of Major Histocompatibility Class II Gene Expression

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Histone Acetylation Correlates with Active MHC Class II Transcription
  • 3 Interplay Between CIITA Chromatin Remodeling Factors
  • 4 Regulation of MHC Class II Gene Expression by Long-Range Chromatin Remodeling
  • 5 Epigenetic Regulation of CIITA Expression
  • 6 Epigenetic Immune Escape by Mycobacterial Infection
  • 7 Tumor Immunosurveillance Escape and Antitumor Therapy with HDAC Inhibitors
  • 8 Conclusion

Chapter Five: Mechanisms of Chromatin Remodeling and Repurposing During Extracellular Translocation

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Chromatin Translocation In Vitro
  • 3 Release of Microparticles
  • 4 In Vitro Systems for Chromatin Translocation
  • 5 In Vivo Systems for Chromatin Translocation
  • 6 Immune Activities of Chromatin Components
  • 7 Remodeled Chromatin as a Biomarker
  • 8 Remodeled Chromatin as a Target of Therapy
  • 9 Conclusion

Chapter Six: Epigenetic Changes in Chronic Inflammatory Diseases

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Epigenetic Processes
  • 3 Epigenetic Modification Influence Mediators of Inflammation
  • 4 Epigenetics in Chronic Inflammatory Diseases
  • 5 Conclusions
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Seven: Regulation of Cellular Immune Responses in Sepsis by Histone Modifications

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Histone Modifications: Potent Tools for Epigenetic Control
  • 3 Histone Modifications and Postseptic Innate Immune Responses
  • 4 Histone Modifications and Postseptic Adaptive Immune Responses
  • 5 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
  • 6 Summary

Chapter Eight: A New Molecular Mechanism Underlying the Antitumor Effect of DNA Methylation Inhibitors via an Antiviral Immune Response

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Chromatin Remodeling Mediated by DNA Methylation and Histone Modification
  • 3 Activation of Tumor-Suppressor miRNAs by Chromatin-Modifying Drugs in Cancer Cells
  • 4 Induction of Immune Response by Chromatin-Modifying Drugs in Cancer Cells
  • 5 Activation of ERVs by Chromatin Remodeling
  • 6 Inhibition of DNA Methylation Suppresses Cancer Cells by Inducing an Antiviral Immune Response
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Nine: Chromatin Remodeling and Plant Immunity

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Snf2 Proteins and ATP-Dependent Chromatin Remodeling
  • 3 Classification, Subunit Composition, and Functions of Plant Snf2 Proteins
  • 4 Snf2 Proteins Involved in Plant Immunity
  • 5 Concluding Remarks

Description

Chromatin Remodelling and Immunity, Volume 106, the latest release in the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series is an essential resource for protein chemists. Each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins, with each thematically organized volume guest edited by leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.

Key Features

  • Provides cutting-edge developments in protein chemistry and structural biology
  • Written by authorities in the field
  • Targeted to a wide audience of researchers, specialists, and students

Readership

Researchers and specialists in protein structure and interactions, cancer biology, psychiatry and mass spectrometry

About the Serial Editors

Rossen Donev

Rossen Donev Serial Editor

Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swansea University, UK

