Chromatin Proteins and Transcription Factors as Therapeutic Targets, Volume 107
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Targeting Chromatin Remodeling in Inflammation and Fibrosis
- Abstract
- 1 Inflammation Initiation in Mucosal Surfaces
- 2 Central Role of NFκB in Regulating the Innate Immune Response
- 3 Mechanisms of Inducible Gene Expression
- 4 Transcriptional Elongation in Rapid Inflammatory Responses
- 5 Mechanisms Linking Chronic Inflammation to Mesenchymal Transition and Airway Fibrosis
- 6 The RelA–BRD4 Pathway Links Inflammation, Fibrosis, and Airway Remodeling
- 7 Effects of the Mesenchymal Cell-State Change on Innate Responses
- 8 Therapeutic Targets in the RelA-Triggered Innate/Fibrotic Pathway
- 9 Discussion and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Two: HMGB1 Protein: A Therapeutic Target Inside and Outside the Cell
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 HMGB1—General Overview
- 3 HMGB1 in the Nucleus—An Architectural Factor
- 4 HMGB1 Outside the Cell
- 5 HMGB1 as a Therapeutic Target
- 6 HMGB1 as a Target of miRs
- 7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Three: Targeting IKK and NF-κB for Therapy
- Abstract
- 1 IKK and NF-κB Signaling
- 2 NF-κB Target Gene Specificity
- 3 NF-κB in Inflammation, Survival, and Proliferation
- 4 IKK and NF-κB Signaling in Disease
- 5 Targeting IKK and NF-κB Signaling
- 6 IKK/NF-κB and Anticancer Drug Resistance
- 7 Clinical Trials
- 8 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: NF-κB as a Therapeutic Target in Inflammatory-Associated Bone Diseases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Inflammation and Bone Disorders
- 3 Inflammation and NF-κB Signaling
- 4 NF-κB and Bone Remodeling
- 5 Pharmaceutical Approaches to Modulate NF-κB Activity
- 6 Drug Delivery Strategies in Bone Disorders
- 7 Conclusion
Chapter Five: The Functional Stability of FOXP3 and RORγt in Treg and Th17 and Their Therapeutic Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Regulation of FOXP3 Function in Tregs
- 3 Regulation of RORγt Function in Th17
- 4 Plasticity of Treg and Th17 in Health and Diseases
- 5 Plasticity of Treg and Th17 Cell Lineages
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Six: The Complex Role of the ZNF224 Transcription Factor in Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 ZNF224 Interacts With Distinct Partners to Elicit Differential Regulatory Pathways
- 3 Multiple Roles of KRAB-ZFPS in Cancer
- 4 ZNF224 as a New Therapeutic Target in Cancer
- 5 Conclusions
Chapter Seven: Transcription Factors in Breast Cancer—Lessons From Recent Genomic Analyses and Therapeutic Implications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Features of Oncogenic Alterations in TFs
- 3 Altered TFs Involved in Super-Enhancers and Positive Transcriptional Elongation
- 4 Induction of TFs Through Mutations in DNA-Binding Sites and Altered Chromatin Conformation
- 5 Additional TFs Implicated in BC but Not Identified by Recent Genomic Analyses
- 6 Therapeutic Implications
- 7 Approaches to Target-Specific Genetic Alterations in TFs
- 8 Targeting Frequently Altered TFs in BC
- 9 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Eight: Transcription Factors as a Target for Vaccination Against Ticks and Mites
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Targets From Mites and Ticks
- 3 Targeting Pathogens and Symbionts
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Nine: Elucidating the Mutational Landscape in Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 1β (HNF1B) by Computational Approach
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials and Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
Description
Chromatin Proteins and Transcription Factors as Therapeutic Targets, the latest volume in the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series is an essential resource for protein chemists. Each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins, with each thematically organized volume guest edited by leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.
Key Features
- Provides cutting-edge developments in the field
- Contains chapters written by authorities
- Targeted to a wide audience of researchers, specialists, and students
Readership
Researchers and specialists in protein structure and interactions, cancer biology, psychiatry and mass spectrometry
About the Serial Editors
Rossen Donev Serial Editor
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK