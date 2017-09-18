Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Skull Base and Spine

SECTION I: EMBRYOLOGY, PATHOLOGY AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY

1. Embryology of the Skull Base and Vertebral Column

2. Pathology of Chordoma and Chondrosarcoma of the Axial Skeleton

3. Molecular Drivers in Chordoma

4. Molecular Drivers in Chondrosarcoma

SECTION II. DEMOGRAPHICS, PRESENTATION AND DIAGNOSIS

5. Demographics, Presentation, and Diagnosis

6. Differential Diagnosis of Clival and Spinal Tumors

7. Imaging Cranial Base Chordoma and Chondrosarcoma

8. Imaging Chordoma and Chondrosarcoma of the Vertebrae and Sacrum

SECTION III: SURGERY OF SKULL BASE TUMORS

9. Surgical Anatomy of the Skull Base

10. Skull Base Tumors: Surgical Considerations

11. Midline Subfrontal Approaches: The Transbasal Approach and Extended Modifications to Access the Clivus

12. The Endoscopic Endonasal Approach (EEA) to Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas

13. Transoral Approaches to Midline Skull Base Tumors

14. Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Skull Base: Anterolateral Approaches

15. Lateral Approaches

16. Subtemporal Preauricular Approach to the Infratemporal Fossa

17. Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Skull Base: Transpetrosal Approaches

18. Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Skull Base: Retrosigmoid Approaches

19. The Extreme Lateral Approach for Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Craniovertebral Junction

20. Staged Approaches for Large Skull Base Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas

21. Cerebral Revascularization for Skull Base Tumors

22. Skull base reconstruction following resection of skull base chordomas and chondrosarcomas

23. Stabilization of the Craniocervical Junction Following Resection of Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Skull Base

SECTION IV: SURGERY OF SPINAL AND SACRAL TUMORS

24. Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Spine: Pre-operative Planning, Surgical Strategies and Complications Avoidance

25. Surgical Management of Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Cervical Spine

26. Surgical Management of the Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Thoracic Spine

27. Surgical Management of Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Lumbar Spine

28. Anatomical Considerations for Resection of Chordomas and Chondrosarcoma of the Sacrum

29. Surgical management of sacral chordoma

SECTION V: RADIATION THERAPY OF CHORDOMAS AND CHONDROSARCOMAS

30. Fractionated Photon Radiation Therapy for Skull Base Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas

31. Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Skull Base Chordomas

32. Proton Therapy for Skull Base Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas

33. Photon Irradiation for Spinal Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas

34. Proton Therapy for Spinal Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas

35. Heavy Ion Radiation for Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas

SECTION VI: SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS

36. Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas in Children

37. Recurrent Skull Base Chordomas: Role of Surgery

38. Systemic Therapies for Locally Recurrent or Metastatic Disease

39. Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Axial Skeleton: Emerging Therapies and Future Directions

SECTION VII: PATIENT DIRECTORY

40. Prognosis, Survival and Surveillance

41. The Chordoma Foundation

42. Sarcoma Patient Advocacy: Hope and Help