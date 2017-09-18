Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Skull Base and Spine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128042571, 9780128043332

Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Skull Base and Spine

2nd Edition

Editors: Griffith R. Harsh IV Francisco Vaz-Guimaraes
eBook ISBN: 9780128043332
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128042571
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th September 2017
Page Count: 484
Description

Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Skull Base and Spine, Second Edition, is a major reference and guide for neurosurgeons, medical oncologists, neuroscientists, orthopedic surgeons, head and neck surgeons and radiation oncologists that treat patients and research chordomas and chondrosarcomas of the axial skeleton.

This book is the unique result of the collaboration of multidisciplinary specialists from a wide variety of fields (neurological sciences, medical oncology, molecular biology, orthopedics and radiation oncology), offering the most relevant information about chordomas and chondrosarcomas of the axial skeleton from each of these fields condensed into one single volume.

It contains new medical knowledge and scientific advances regarding the treatment of these types of tumors. Additionally, the book includes chapters written by the Chordoma Foundation and Sarcoma Foundation of America, providing the most valuable information and support for patients and their relatives.

Key Features

  • Presents an up-to-date, comprehensive resource that details chordomas and chondrosarcomas from a multidisciplinary approach
  • Edited by the leading researchers in brain and skull base tumors
  • Includes chapters written by the Chordoma Foundation and Sarcoma Foundation of America

Readership

Advanced graduate students, researchers, and clinicians in the fields of neurooncology, neurosurgery, neuroscience, radiation and medical oncology

Table of Contents

SECTION I: EMBRYOLOGY, PATHOLOGY AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY
1. Embryology of the Skull Base and Vertebral Column
2. Pathology of Chordoma and Chondrosarcoma of the Axial Skeleton
3. Molecular Drivers in Chordoma
4. Molecular Drivers in Chondrosarcoma

SECTION II. DEMOGRAPHICS, PRESENTATION AND DIAGNOSIS
5. Demographics, Presentation, and Diagnosis
6. Differential Diagnosis of Clival and Spinal Tumors
7. Imaging Cranial Base Chordoma and Chondrosarcoma
8. Imaging Chordoma and Chondrosarcoma of the Vertebrae and Sacrum

SECTION III: SURGERY OF SKULL BASE TUMORS
9. Surgical Anatomy of the Skull Base
10. Skull Base Tumors: Surgical Considerations
11. Midline Subfrontal Approaches: The Transbasal Approach and Extended Modifications to Access the Clivus
12. The Endoscopic Endonasal Approach (EEA) to Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas
13. Transoral Approaches to Midline Skull Base Tumors
14. Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Skull Base: Anterolateral Approaches
15. Lateral Approaches
16. Subtemporal Preauricular Approach to the Infratemporal Fossa
17. Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Skull Base: Transpetrosal Approaches
18. Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Skull Base: Retrosigmoid Approaches
19. The Extreme Lateral Approach for Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Craniovertebral Junction
20. Staged Approaches for Large Skull Base Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas
21. Cerebral Revascularization for Skull Base Tumors
22. Skull base reconstruction following resection of skull base chordomas and chondrosarcomas
23. Stabilization of the Craniocervical Junction Following Resection of Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Skull Base

SECTION IV:  SURGERY OF SPINAL AND SACRAL TUMORS
24. Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Spine: Pre-operative Planning, Surgical Strategies and Complications Avoidance
25. Surgical Management of Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Cervical Spine
26. Surgical Management of the Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Thoracic Spine
27. Surgical Management of Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Lumbar Spine
28. Anatomical Considerations for Resection of Chordomas and Chondrosarcoma of the Sacrum
29. Surgical management of sacral chordoma

SECTION V:  RADIATION THERAPY OF CHORDOMAS AND CHONDROSARCOMAS
30. Fractionated Photon Radiation Therapy for Skull Base Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas
31. Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Skull Base Chordomas
32. Proton Therapy for Skull Base Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas
33. Photon Irradiation for Spinal Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas
34. Proton Therapy for Spinal Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas
35. Heavy Ion Radiation for Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas

SECTION VI:  SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS
36. Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas in Children
37. Recurrent Skull Base Chordomas: Role of Surgery
38. Systemic Therapies for Locally Recurrent or Metastatic Disease
39. Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas of the Axial Skeleton: Emerging Therapies and Future Directions

SECTION VII:  PATIENT DIRECTORY
40. Prognosis, Survival and Surveillance
41. The Chordoma Foundation
42. Sarcoma Patient Advocacy: Hope and Help

No. of pages:
484
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128043332
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128042571

About the Editor

Griffith R. Harsh IV

Griffith R. Harsh IV

Dr. Harsh directs the Stanford Brain Tumor Center, the Stanford Pituitary Center, and the Neurosurgery Residency Training Program. Dr. Harsh is Associate Dean for Postgraduate Medical Education at Stanford’s School of Medicine and a member of the ACGME RRC for Neurological Surgery. He has also served as Chairman of the Executive Council of the Neurosurgery Research and Education Foundation, President of the American Academy of Neurological Surgery, and President of the Neurosurgical Society of America. Harsh’s translational research collaboratively develops, applies, and assesses the results of innovative surgical techniques and novel medical treatments of brain, pituitary, skull base, and spinal cord tumors.

Affiliations and Expertise

Neurosurgery Department, Stanford School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

Francisco Vaz-Guimaraes

Francisco Vaz-Guimaraes

Francisco Vaz-Guimaraes, MD MSc, is Assistant Professor of the Department of Neurosurgery at Baylor College of Medicine. After receiving his Medical Degree magna cum laude from the Universidade de Pernambuco (UPE, Recife, Brazil), he joined the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery of the Universidade Federal de São Paulo (UNIFESP, São Paulo, Brazil), one of the most highly regarded neurosurgery residency programs in Brazil. After his residency, he undertook a 2-years clinical fellowship at the Center for Cranial Base Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and a 1-year clinical fellowship in skull base surgery at the Department of Neurosurgery at Stanford University. He currently serves as staff neurosurgeon at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center. Dr. Vaz has co-authored 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals, written 3 book chapters and contributed to more than 70 presentations at national and international congresses and meetings.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurosurgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA

