Chondroitin Sulfate, Volume 53
1st Edition
Structure, role and pharmacological activity
Table of Contents
STRUCTURE
Isolation, purification and analysis of chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans Fumiko Matsui and Atsuhiko Oohira
Isolation and Purification of Chondroitin Sulfate Luiz-Claudio F. Silva
Structure of chondroitin sulfate Fotini N. Lamari and Nikos K. Karamanos
Progress in the structural biology of chondroitin sulfate Barbara Mulloy
The biosynthesis and catabolism of galactosaminoglycans Vikas Prabhakar and Ram Sasisekharan
Biosynthesis of chondroitin sulfate: from the early, precursor discoveries to nowadays, genetic approaches Mauro S.G. Pavao, Ana Christina Vilela-Silva and Paulo A.S. Mourao
Advances in the analysis of chondroitin/dermatan sulfate M. Stylianou, I.-E. Triantaphyllidou and D.H. Vynios
Chondroitin sulfate lyases - their applications in analysis and glycobiotechnology Emmanuel Petit, Cedric Delattre, Dulce Papy-Garcia and Phillipe Michaud
Chondroitin sulfate Lyases: Structure, Activity and Applications in Analysis and the Treatment of Diseases Robert J. Linhardt, Fikri Y Avci, Toshohiko Toida, Yeong Shik Kim and Miroslaw Cygler
BIOLOGICAL ROLE OF CHONDROITIN SULFATE
Structure, metabolism and tissue roles of chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans Christopher J. Handley, Tom Samiric and Mina Z. Ilic
Emergence and structural characteristics of chondroitin sulfates in the animal kingdom Lucia O. Sampaio and Helena B. Nader
Role of the sulfation pattern of chondroitin sulfate in its biological activities and the binding of growth factors Chilkunda D. Nandini and Kazuyuki Sugahara
Chondroitin sulfate as a key molecule in the development of atherosclerosis and cancer progression A.D. Theocharis, G.N. Tzanakakis and N.K. Karamanos
Chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans in tumor progression Yanusz Wegrowski and Francois-Xavier Maquart
Chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans in the brain Sachiko Aono and Atsuhiko Oohira
Chondroitin/dermatan sulfate in the central nervous system: structures and functions in health and disease Uwe Rauch and Joachim Kappler
Chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan and its degradation products in CNS repair Asya Rolls and Michal Schwartz
Role of Chondroitin 4-Sulfate in Pregnancy-Associated Malaria D. Channe Gowda
PHARMACOLOGICAL ACTIVITIES OF CHONDROITIN SULFATE
Immunological activity of chondroitin sulfate Toshihiko Toida, Shinobu Sakai, Hiroshi Akiyama and Robert J. Lindhardt
Antioxidant activity of chondroitin sulfate G.M. Campo, A. Avenoso, S. Campo, A.M. Ferlazzo and A. Caltroni
Effects of chondroitin sulfate on the cellular metabolism N. Brandl, J. Holzmann, R. Schabus and M. Huettinger
In vitro effects of chondroitin sulfate A. Fioravanti, R. Marcolongo and G. Collodel
Effect of chondroitin sulfate as nutraceutical in dogs with arthropathies Britta Dobenecker
Chondroitin sulfate as a structure modifying agent Daniel Uebelhart, Ruud Knols, Elling D. de Bruin and Gust Verbruggen
CLINICAL EFFICACY AND TRIALS
Chondroitin sulfate in the management of erosive osteoarthritis of the interphalangeal finger joints Gust Verbruggen
Chondroitin sulfate in the management of hip and knee osteoarthritis: an overview Geraldine Bana, Benedicte Jamard, Evelyne Verrouil and Bernard Mazieres
Treatment of knee osteoarthritis with oral chondroitin sulfate Daniel Uebelhart, Ruud Knols, Elling D. de Bruin and Gust Verbruggen
Description
CS is an unbranched, polydisperse, complex glycosaminoglycan extracted and purified from various tissues. This polyanion is interacting with both plasma and cells, it is able to modulate many biochemical and physiologic processes. Due to the presence of sulfate groups in different amounts and located in various positions, CS represents a very heterogeneous family of polysaccharides. therefore, the preparative approach and the analytical techniques are of paramount importance to produce CS with specific structure and properties and of pharmaceutical grade.
Key Features
Includes recent technologies and methodologies to study and understand the structure and properties of chondroitin sulfate (CS) Authoritative contributors from the scientific community with expertise in the field of CS and complex polysaccharides *Detailed and accurate figures to describe and illustrate complex molecular and macromolecular structures and properties
Readership
University researchers and students in the field of complex polysaccharides, biomaterials, biochemistry, pharmacology and pathology. Pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and medical doctors/clinicians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 28th June 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471952
About the Serial Volume Editors
Nicola Volpi Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Department of Biologia Animale, Modena, Italy