Chondroitin Sulfate - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120329557, 9780080471952

Chondroitin Sulfate, Volume 53

1st Edition

Structure, role and pharmacological activity

Serial Volume Editors: Nicola Volpi
eBook ISBN: 9780080471952
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 2006
Page Count: 600
Table of Contents

STRUCTURE

Isolation, purification and analysis of chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans Fumiko Matsui and Atsuhiko Oohira

Isolation and Purification of Chondroitin Sulfate Luiz-Claudio F. Silva

Structure of chondroitin sulfate Fotini N. Lamari and Nikos K. Karamanos

Progress in the structural biology of chondroitin sulfate Barbara Mulloy

The biosynthesis and catabolism of galactosaminoglycans Vikas Prabhakar and Ram Sasisekharan

Biosynthesis of chondroitin sulfate: from the early, precursor discoveries to nowadays, genetic approaches Mauro S.G. Pavao, Ana Christina Vilela-Silva and Paulo A.S. Mourao

Advances in the analysis of chondroitin/dermatan sulfate M. Stylianou, I.-E. Triantaphyllidou and D.H. Vynios

Chondroitin sulfate lyases - their applications in analysis and glycobiotechnology Emmanuel Petit, Cedric Delattre, Dulce Papy-Garcia and Phillipe Michaud

Chondroitin sulfate Lyases: Structure, Activity and Applications in Analysis and the Treatment of Diseases Robert J. Linhardt, Fikri Y Avci, Toshohiko Toida, Yeong Shik Kim and Miroslaw Cygler

BIOLOGICAL ROLE OF CHONDROITIN SULFATE

Structure, metabolism and tissue roles of chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans Christopher J. Handley, Tom Samiric and Mina Z. Ilic

Emergence and structural characteristics of chondroitin sulfates in the animal kingdom Lucia O. Sampaio and Helena B. Nader

Role of the sulfation pattern of chondroitin sulfate in its biological activities and the binding of growth factors Chilkunda D. Nandini and Kazuyuki Sugahara

Chondroitin sulfate as a key molecule in the development of atherosclerosis and cancer progression A.D. Theocharis, G.N. Tzanakakis and N.K. Karamanos

Chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans in tumor progression Yanusz Wegrowski and Francois-Xavier Maquart

Chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans in the brain Sachiko Aono and Atsuhiko Oohira

Chondroitin/dermatan sulfate in the central nervous system: structures and functions in health and disease Uwe Rauch and Joachim Kappler

Chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan and its degradation products in CNS repair Asya Rolls and Michal Schwartz

Role of Chondroitin 4-Sulfate in Pregnancy-Associated Malaria D. Channe Gowda

PHARMACOLOGICAL ACTIVITIES OF CHONDROITIN SULFATE

Immunological activity of chondroitin sulfate Toshihiko Toida, Shinobu Sakai, Hiroshi Akiyama and Robert J. Lindhardt

Antioxidant activity of chondroitin sulfate G.M. Campo, A. Avenoso, S. Campo, A.M. Ferlazzo and A. Caltroni

Effects of chondroitin sulfate on the cellular metabolism N. Brandl, J. Holzmann, R. Schabus and M. Huettinger

In vitro effects of chondroitin sulfate A. Fioravanti, R. Marcolongo and G. Collodel

Effect of chondroitin sulfate as nutraceutical in dogs with arthropathies Britta Dobenecker

Chondroitin sulfate as a structure modifying agent Daniel Uebelhart, Ruud Knols, Elling D. de Bruin and Gust Verbruggen

CLINICAL EFFICACY AND TRIALS

Chondroitin sulfate in the management of erosive osteoarthritis of the interphalangeal finger joints Gust Verbruggen

Chondroitin sulfate in the management of hip and knee osteoarthritis: an overview Geraldine Bana, Benedicte Jamard, Evelyne Verrouil and Bernard Mazieres

Treatment of knee osteoarthritis with oral chondroitin sulfate Daniel Uebelhart, Ruud Knols, Elling D. de Bruin and Gust Verbruggen

Description

CS is an unbranched, polydisperse, complex glycosaminoglycan extracted and purified from various tissues. This polyanion is interacting with both plasma and cells, it is able to modulate many biochemical and physiologic processes. Due to the presence of sulfate groups in different amounts and located in various positions, CS represents a very heterogeneous family of polysaccharides. therefore, the preparative approach and the analytical techniques are of paramount importance to produce CS with specific structure and properties and of pharmaceutical grade.

Key Features

Includes recent technologies and methodologies to study and understand the structure and properties of chondroitin sulfate (CS) Authoritative contributors from the scientific community with expertise in the field of CS and complex polysaccharides *Detailed and accurate figures to describe and illustrate complex molecular and macromolecular structures and properties

Readership

University researchers and students in the field of complex polysaccharides, biomaterials, biochemistry, pharmacology and pathology. Pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and medical doctors/clinicians.

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080471952

About the Serial Volume Editors

Nicola Volpi Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Department of Biologia Animale, Modena, Italy

