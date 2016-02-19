Cholinergic–Monoaminergic Interactions in the Brain
Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions in the Brain investigates dynamic synaptic mechanisms in the brain and their links to various behaviors and related functional processes. More specifically, it explores neurochemical interactions by focusing on the relationship between cholinergic and monoaminergic mechanisms in the central nervous system. It also presents morphologic data to highlight the importance of structure in understanding function, particularly, that of the neostriatum and the role of acetylcholine and neurochemicals. Organized into six sections comprised of 18 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of various models of cholinergic-monoaminergic and other chemical interactions, based in part on interactive processes that are believed to operate in the peripheral nervous system. The next chapters focus on experimental observations on electrophysiologic and neurochemical interactions in the brain and the functional correlates of such interactions. The discussion then turns to the neurohistochemical and neurobiochemical aspects of cholinergic-monoaminergic interactions, the effects on neostriatal acetylcholine levels, and the synthesis of the cortico-neostriatal and thalamo-neostriatal pathways. The reader is also introduced to the effects of lesion in the globus pallidus, the electrophysiology of interactions, the effects of drugs thought to preferentially affect monoaminergic or related neurotransmission mechanisms on acetylcholine in the brain, and whether dopamine is excitatory or inhibitory upon neostriatal neurons. Finally, the book assesses the significance of central cholinergic-monoaminergic interactions for functional processes, both normal and pathologic. This book is a valuable resource for neuroscientists, pharmacologists, histochemists, behavioral biologists, psychobiologists, and psychologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part 1 Introduction
Chemical Communication Processes Involving Neurons: Vocabulary and Syntax
Part 2 Neurohistochemical and Neurobiochemical Aspects of Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions
Acetylcholinesterase in Rat Nigro-Neostriatal Neurons: Experimental Verification and Evidence for Cholinergic-Dopaminergic Interactions in the Substantia Nigra and Caudate-Putamen Complex
Morphological Aspects of Dopaminergic-Cholinergic Neuronal Connections in the Rodent Striatum
Acetylcholine Levels and Synthesis in the Neostriatum after Lesions in the Cerebral Cortex, Thalamus, and Globus Pallidus
Part 3 Electrophysiologic Aspects of Interactions in the Brain
Neurophysiologic Regulation of the Basal Ganglia
Caudato-Thalamic Pathway Interactions
Physiologic and Morphologic Characteristics of the Caudate Spiny Neuron
Part 4 Neuropharmacology Aspects of Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions
Action of Dopamine in the Caudate Nucleus
Nigro-Striatal Relations and the Mechanisms of Action of Amphetamine
Studies of Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions in Rat Brain
The Transsynaptic Regulation of Acetylcholine Metabolism in Nuclei of Rat Brain: Pharmacologic Implications
Effects of Dopaminergic and Serotonergic Agonists and Antagonists on Acetylcholine Levels and Synthesis in the Neostriatum
Part 5 Behavioral and Related Functional Correlates of Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions
Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions during Ontogenesis
The Role of Central Monoamine and Acetylcholine Systems in Sleep-Wakefulness States: Mediation or Modulation?
Neurotransmitter Regulation of Stress Responses: Relationship to Seizure induction
The Substantia Nigra and Neostriatum: Substrates for Memory Consolidation
Part 6 Clinical Correlates of Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions
Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions Within the Striatum: Implications for Choreiform Disorders
Observations Concerning Neurotransmitter Interaction in Schizophrenia
Index
