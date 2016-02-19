Cholinergic–Monoaminergic Interactions in the Brain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121478506, 9780323151344

Cholinergic–Monoaminergic Interactions in the Brain

1st Edition

Editors: Larry Butcher
eBook ISBN: 9780323151344
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 416
Description

Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions in the Brain investigates dynamic synaptic mechanisms in the brain and their links to various behaviors and related functional processes. More specifically, it explores neurochemical interactions by focusing on the relationship between cholinergic and monoaminergic mechanisms in the central nervous system. It also presents morphologic data to highlight the importance of structure in understanding function, particularly, that of the neostriatum and the role of acetylcholine and neurochemicals. Organized into six sections comprised of 18 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of various models of cholinergic-monoaminergic and other chemical interactions, based in part on interactive processes that are believed to operate in the peripheral nervous system. The next chapters focus on experimental observations on electrophysiologic and neurochemical interactions in the brain and the functional correlates of such interactions. The discussion then turns to the neurohistochemical and neurobiochemical aspects of cholinergic-monoaminergic interactions, the effects on neostriatal acetylcholine levels, and the synthesis of the cortico-neostriatal and thalamo-neostriatal pathways. The reader is also introduced to the effects of lesion in the globus pallidus, the electrophysiology of interactions, the effects of drugs thought to preferentially affect monoaminergic or related neurotransmission mechanisms on acetylcholine in the brain, and whether dopamine is excitatory or inhibitory upon neostriatal neurons. Finally, the book assesses the significance of central cholinergic-monoaminergic interactions for functional processes, both normal and pathologic. This book is a valuable resource for neuroscientists, pharmacologists, histochemists, behavioral biologists, psychobiologists, and psychologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Part 1 Introduction

Chemical Communication Processes Involving Neurons: Vocabulary and Syntax

Part 2 Neurohistochemical and Neurobiochemical Aspects of Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions

Acetylcholinesterase in Rat Nigro-Neostriatal Neurons: Experimental Verification and Evidence for Cholinergic-Dopaminergic Interactions in the Substantia Nigra and Caudate-Putamen Complex

Morphological Aspects of Dopaminergic-Cholinergic Neuronal Connections in the Rodent Striatum

Acetylcholine Levels and Synthesis in the Neostriatum after Lesions in the Cerebral Cortex, Thalamus, and Globus Pallidus

Part 3 Electrophysiologic Aspects of Interactions in the Brain

Neurophysiologic Regulation of the Basal Ganglia

Caudato-Thalamic Pathway Interactions

Physiologic and Morphologic Characteristics of the Caudate Spiny Neuron

Part 4 Neuropharmacology Aspects of Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions

Action of Dopamine in the Caudate Nucleus

Nigro-Striatal Relations and the Mechanisms of Action of Amphetamine

Studies of Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions in Rat Brain

The Transsynaptic Regulation of Acetylcholine Metabolism in Nuclei of Rat Brain: Pharmacologic Implications

Effects of Dopaminergic and Serotonergic Agonists and Antagonists on Acetylcholine Levels and Synthesis in the Neostriatum

Part 5 Behavioral and Related Functional Correlates of Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions

Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions during Ontogenesis

The Role of Central Monoamine and Acetylcholine Systems in Sleep-Wakefulness States: Mediation or Modulation?

Neurotransmitter Regulation of Stress Responses: Relationship to Seizure induction

The Substantia Nigra and Neostriatum: Substrates for Memory Consolidation

Part 6 Clinical Correlates of Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions

Cholinergic-Monoaminergic Interactions Within the Striatum: Implications for Choreiform Disorders

Observations Concerning Neurotransmitter Interaction in Schizophrenia

Index


Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151344

Larry Butcher

