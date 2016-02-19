Cholesterol: Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Pathology focuses on the properties, characteristics, compositions, and reactions of cholesterol. The selection first offers information on the history of cholesterol, including occurrence of cholesterol, early chemistry, related compounds, and analytical methods. The text then surveys the chemistry of cholesterol; methods of isolation and estimation of sterols; and distribution of sterols in organisms and in tissues. Discussions focus on quantitative determination of sterols, isolation procedures, distribution in animal tissues, sterols in plants, and sterol content of foodstuffs. The publication ponders on the physiology of the circulating cholesterol and lipoproteins and the biosynthesis of cholesterol. The manuscript then takes a look at the metabolism of cholesterol and other sterols in animal organisms; conversion of cholesterol to steroid hormones; microscopical localization of cholesterol in cells and tissues; and pathological manifestations of abnormal cholesterol metabolism. The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in the properties and reactions of cholesterol.

Table of Contents



Preface

List Of Contributors

1. Historical Introduction

I. The Discovery and Occurrence of Cholesterol

II. Early Chemistry

III. Related Compounds

IV. Analytical Methods

V. Metabolism

References

2. Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature

III. Table of Natural Sterols

IV. Occurrence and Large-Scale Isolation of Cholesterol

V. The Structure of Cholesterol

VI. Reactions of Cholesterol

VII. Physico-Chemical Measurements on Steroids

VIII. Digitonide Formation

IX. Color Reactions of Steroids

X. Tables of Physical Constants of Cholesterol Derivatives

References

3. Methods of Isolation and Estimation of Sterols

I. Introduction

II. Isolation Procedures

III. Quantitative Determination of Sterols

IV. Physical Methods

V. Sterols in Parts of the Cell and in Plants

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

4. Distribution of Sterols in Organisms and in Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Whole Organisms

III. Distribution in Animal Tissues

IV. Sterols in Plants

V. The Sterol Content of Foodstuffs

VI. Conclusions

References

5. The Physiology of the Circulating Cholesterol and Lipoproteins

I. The Distribution of Cholesterol between the Formed Elements of the Blood and the Blood Plasma

II. The Physical State of the Plasma Cholesterol

III. Species Differences

IV. Race

V. The Effect of Diet

VI. Plasma Cholesterol in Man

VII. Conclusions

References

6. Biosynthesis of Cholesterol

I. Introduction

II. Pathways in Cholesterol Biosynthesis

III. Sites of Sterol Biosynthesis in Animal Tissues

IV. Sterol Biosynthesis in Yeast and Other Organisms

V. The Labeling of Sterols

References

7. The Metabolism of Cholesterol and Other Sterols in the Animal Organism

I. Introduction

II. Absorption of Sterols from the Intestine (R.P.C.)

III. Esterification of Cholesterol (R.G.G.)

IV. Cholesterol Metabolism in the Liver (R.G.G.)

V. Metabolism of Cholesterol in Extrahepatic Tissues ( R.G.G.)

VI. Factors Influencing Cholesterol Biosynthesis, Turnover, and Distribution in Tissues (R.G.G.)

VII. The Excretory Pathways (R.P.C.)

VIII. The Metabolism of Other Sterols (R.P.C.)

IX. Summary

References

8. Conversion of Cholesterol to Steroid Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Historical Reflections

III. Corticoids

IV. Androgens

V. Estrogens

VI. The Problem of Alternative Pathways Involved in Steroid Hormone Biosynthesis

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

9. Microscopical Localization of Cholesterol in Cells and Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Histological Demonstration of Cholesterol

III. Distribution of Cholesterol in Cells, Organs and Tissues

IV. Some Suggested Structural Functions of Cholesterol

References

10. Pathological Manifestations of Abnormal Cholesterol Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Normal Cholesterol Levels in Serum

III. Hypercholesteremia

IV. Hypocholesteremia

V. Diseases Characterized by Cholesterol Deposition

VI. Cholesterol and Cancer

Summary

References

11. Treatment of Disorders of Cholesterol Metabolism

I. Diet

II. ß-Sitosterol

III. Nicotinic Acid

IV. Exercise

V. Reduction of Abnormal Arterial Pressure Levels

VI. Endocrine Therapy

VII. Anti-biosynthetic Compounds

VIII. Primary Hyperlipemias

IX. Secondary Hyperlipemias

References

12. Evolutionary Aspects of the Sterols

I. Introduction

II. Sterols of Animals

III. Conclusions

References

13. The Sterol Requirements of Insects and of Protozoa

I. Insects

II. Protozoa

References

14. The Microbial Metabolism of Steroids

I. Introduction

II. Oxidation of Nuclear Positions in the Steroid Molecule

III. Degradation of Steroids

IV. Biosynthesis in Yeasts and Fungi

References

15. Some Relations of Cholesterol to Other Lipids

I. Introduction

II. Interrelations with Other Lipids

III. Results from Balance Experiments

IV. The D Vitamins

V. General Conclusions

References

Appendix of Practical Methods

I. General

II. Extraction Procedures

III. Colorimetric Determinations

IV. Chromatography

V. Estimation of Serum Lipoproteins by Zone Electrophoresis and Estimation of Cholesterol

Author Index

Subject Index