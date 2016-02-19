Cholesterol
1st Edition
Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Pathology
Description
Cholesterol: Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Pathology focuses on the properties, characteristics, compositions, and reactions of cholesterol.
The selection first offers information on the history of cholesterol, including occurrence of cholesterol, early chemistry, related compounds, and analytical methods. The text then surveys the chemistry of cholesterol; methods of isolation and estimation of sterols; and distribution of sterols in organisms and in tissues. Discussions focus on quantitative determination of sterols, isolation procedures, distribution in animal tissues, sterols in plants, and sterol content of foodstuffs.
The publication ponders on the physiology of the circulating cholesterol and lipoproteins and the biosynthesis of cholesterol. The manuscript then takes a look at the metabolism of cholesterol and other sterols in animal organisms; conversion of cholesterol to steroid hormones; microscopical localization of cholesterol in cells and tissues; and pathological manifestations of abnormal cholesterol metabolism.
The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in the properties and reactions of cholesterol.
Table of Contents
Preface
List Of Contributors
1. Historical Introduction
I. The Discovery and Occurrence of Cholesterol
II. Early Chemistry
III. Related Compounds
IV. Analytical Methods
V. Metabolism
References
2. Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Table of Natural Sterols
IV. Occurrence and Large-Scale Isolation of Cholesterol
V. The Structure of Cholesterol
VI. Reactions of Cholesterol
VII. Physico-Chemical Measurements on Steroids
VIII. Digitonide Formation
IX. Color Reactions of Steroids
X. Tables of Physical Constants of Cholesterol Derivatives
References
3. Methods of Isolation and Estimation of Sterols
I. Introduction
II. Isolation Procedures
III. Quantitative Determination of Sterols
IV. Physical Methods
V. Sterols in Parts of the Cell and in Plants
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
4. Distribution of Sterols in Organisms and in Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Whole Organisms
III. Distribution in Animal Tissues
IV. Sterols in Plants
V. The Sterol Content of Foodstuffs
VI. Conclusions
References
5. The Physiology of the Circulating Cholesterol and Lipoproteins
I. The Distribution of Cholesterol between the Formed Elements of the Blood and the Blood Plasma
II. The Physical State of the Plasma Cholesterol
III. Species Differences
IV. Race
V. The Effect of Diet
VI. Plasma Cholesterol in Man
VII. Conclusions
References
6. Biosynthesis of Cholesterol
I. Introduction
II. Pathways in Cholesterol Biosynthesis
III. Sites of Sterol Biosynthesis in Animal Tissues
IV. Sterol Biosynthesis in Yeast and Other Organisms
V. The Labeling of Sterols
References
7. The Metabolism of Cholesterol and Other Sterols in the Animal Organism
I. Introduction
II. Absorption of Sterols from the Intestine (R.P.C.)
III. Esterification of Cholesterol (R.G.G.)
IV. Cholesterol Metabolism in the Liver (R.G.G.)
V. Metabolism of Cholesterol in Extrahepatic Tissues ( R.G.G.)
VI. Factors Influencing Cholesterol Biosynthesis, Turnover, and Distribution in Tissues (R.G.G.)
VII. The Excretory Pathways (R.P.C.)
VIII. The Metabolism of Other Sterols (R.P.C.)
IX. Summary
References
8. Conversion of Cholesterol to Steroid Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Historical Reflections
III. Corticoids
IV. Androgens
V. Estrogens
VI. The Problem of Alternative Pathways Involved in Steroid Hormone Biosynthesis
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
9. Microscopical Localization of Cholesterol in Cells and Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Histological Demonstration of Cholesterol
III. Distribution of Cholesterol in Cells, Organs and Tissues
IV. Some Suggested Structural Functions of Cholesterol
References
10. Pathological Manifestations of Abnormal Cholesterol Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Normal Cholesterol Levels in Serum
III. Hypercholesteremia
IV. Hypocholesteremia
V. Diseases Characterized by Cholesterol Deposition
VI. Cholesterol and Cancer
Summary
References
11. Treatment of Disorders of Cholesterol Metabolism
I. Diet
II. ß-Sitosterol
III. Nicotinic Acid
IV. Exercise
V. Reduction of Abnormal Arterial Pressure Levels
VI. Endocrine Therapy
VII. Anti-biosynthetic Compounds
VIII. Primary Hyperlipemias
IX. Secondary Hyperlipemias
References
12. Evolutionary Aspects of the Sterols
I. Introduction
II. Sterols of Animals
III. Conclusions
References
13. The Sterol Requirements of Insects and of Protozoa
I. Insects
II. Protozoa
References
14. The Microbial Metabolism of Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Oxidation of Nuclear Positions in the Steroid Molecule
III. Degradation of Steroids
IV. Biosynthesis in Yeasts and Fungi
References
15. Some Relations of Cholesterol to Other Lipids
I. Introduction
II. Interrelations with Other Lipids
III. Results from Balance Experiments
IV. The D Vitamins
V. General Conclusions
References
Appendix of Practical Methods
I. General
II. Extraction Procedures
III. Colorimetric Determinations
IV. Chromatography
V. Estimation of Serum Lipoproteins by Zone Electrophoresis and Estimation of Cholesterol
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1958
- Published:
- 1st January 1958
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271651