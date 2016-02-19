Chloride Transport in Biological Membranes
1st Edition
Chloride Transport in Biological Membranes is a collection of papers that present advances and the state of knowledge in the transport of chloride and other anions across biological membranes. The book includes papers that discuss topics such as the anion transport protein; functional sites of the red cell anion exchange protein; and anion and proton transport through lipid bilayers. Also covered in the book are chloride transport in certain areas such as the renal tubule, the gastric mucosa, and the cornea; the role of sodium in anion transport; chloride reabsorption; and the hormonal control of chloride secretion. The text is recommended for biologists, biochemists, and practitioners in health science, especially those who would like to know more about the processes involved in chloride transport.
The Study of the Anion Transport Protein ("Band 3 Protein") in the Red Cell Membrane by Means of Tritiated 4,4'-Diisothiocyano-Dihydrostilbene-2,2'-Disulfonic Acid (3H2DIDS)
Arguments in Support of a Single Transport Site on Each Anion Transporter in Human Red Cells
Functional Sites of the Red Cell Anion Exchange Protein: Use of Bimodal Chemical Probes
Anion and Proton Transport through Lipid Bilayers and Red Cell Membranes
Chloride Transport in the Renal Tubule
Mechanism of Chloride Transport across Mammalian Collecting Duct
Bidirectional Fluid Transport in the Proximal Tubule
Jared Grantham, James Irish III, and Daniel Terreros
Chloride Transport by Gastric Mucosa and Membranes Isolated from Gastric Oxyntic Cells
The Role of Sodium in Anion Transport across Renal and Small Intestinal Cells: Studies with Isolated Plasma Membrane Vesicles
Chloride Transport in Rabbit Cornea
The Active Translocation of Cl and Na by the Frog Corneal Epithelium: Cotransport or Separate Pumps?
Chloride Reabsorption, Bicarbonate Secretion, and Electrophysiological Parameters in the Turtle Bladder
Energetics of Active Chloride Transport in Shark Rectal Gland
Hormonal Control of Chloride Secretion in the Rectal Gland of Squalus acanthias
The Opercular Epithelium: An Experimental Model for Teleost Gill Osmoregulation and Chloride Secretion
Chloride Transport in Frog Skin
Chloride Current Rectification in Toad Skin Epithelium
Regulation of Active Chloride Transport in Frog Skin
Chloride Transport in the Ehrlich Mouse Ascites Tumor Cell
412
- 412
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
1st January 1982
- 1st January 1982
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323151542
- 9780323151542