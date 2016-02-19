Chloride Transport in Biological Membranes is a collection of papers that present advances and the state of knowledge in the transport of chloride and other anions across biological membranes. The book includes papers that discuss topics such as the anion transport protein; functional sites of the red cell anion exchange protein; and anion and proton transport through lipid bilayers. Also covered in the book are chloride transport in certain areas such as the renal tubule, the gastric mucosa, and the cornea; the role of sodium in anion transport; chloride reabsorption; and the hormonal control of chloride secretion. The text is recommended for biologists, biochemists, and practitioners in health science, especially those who would like to know more about the processes involved in chloride transport.

Table of Contents



Contents

Contributors

Preface

The Study of the Anion Transport Protein ("Band 3 Protein") in the Red Cell Membrane by Means of Tritiated 4,4'-Diisothiocyano-Dihydrostilbene-2,2'-Disulfonic Acid (3H2DIDS)

Arguments in Support of a Single Transport Site on Each Anion Transporter in Human Red Cells

Functional Sites of the Red Cell Anion Exchange Protein: Use of Bimodal Chemical Probes

Anion and Proton Transport through Lipid Bilayers and Red Cell Membranes

Chloride Transport in the Renal Tubule

Mechanism of Chloride Transport across Mammalian Collecting Duct

Bidirectional Fluid Transport in the Proximal Tubule

Jared Grantham, James Irish III, and Daniel Terreros

Chloride Transport by Gastric Mucosa and Membranes Isolated from Gastric Oxyntic Cells

The Role of Sodium in Anion Transport across Renal and Small Intestinal Cells: Studies with Isolated Plasma Membrane Vesicles

Chloride Transport in Rabbit Cornea

The Active Translocation of Cl and Na by the Frog Corneal Epithelium: Cotransport or Separate Pumps?

Chloride Reabsorption, Bicarbonate Secretion, and Electrophysiological Parameters in the Turtle Bladder

Energetics of Active Chloride Transport in Shark Rectal Gland

Hormonal Control of Chloride Secretion in the Rectal Gland of Squalus acanthias

The Opercular Epithelium: An Experimental Model for Teleost Gill Osmoregulation and Chloride Secretion

Chloride Transport in Frog Skin

Chloride Current Rectification in Toad Skin Epithelium

Regulation of Active Chloride Transport in Frog Skin

Chloride Transport in the Ehrlich Mouse Ascites Tumor Cell

Index

