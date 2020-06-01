Chitosan in Drug Delivery

Dr. Sarwar Beg is currently serving as Assistant Professor at Department of Pharmaceutics, School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, India. Prior to joining Jamia Hamdard, Dr. Sarwar was worked with Jubilant Generics Limited, Noida, as Research Scientist and was responsible for QbD implementation in formulation and analytical development of generic products. He has over a decade of experience in the field of pharmaceutics, especially in the systematic development and characterization of novel and nanostructured drug delivery systems employing Quality by Design (QbD), Design of Experiments (DoE) and multivariate statistical approaches. Besides, Dr. Sarwar has good knowledge in applying various other advanced computational tools like drug release kinetic modeling, pharmacokinetic modeling and in vitro/in vivo correlation (IVIVC) approaches for efficient development of drug products. Till date, he has authored over 125 publications in various peer-reviewed journals, 35 book chapters, 7 books and 3 Indian Patent applications to his credit. Overall, he has earned highly impressive published and cited record with H-Index of 21 and over 2000 citations to his credit. Dr. Beg has participated and presented his research work at several conferences in USA, Canada, China, India, Bangladesh, and has earned several “Best Paper” awards. He has also been awarded with “Innovative Pharma Research Award 2016” by SIPRA Lab (Hyderabad), “Eudragit® Award 2014” in South-Asia by M/s Evonik GmbH (Germany), “Budding QbD Scientist Award 2014” and “Budding ADME Scientist Award 2013” by M/s Select Biosciences (UK) and “Novartis Biotechnology Leadership Award 2012” (Hyderabad). In April 2017, Dr. Sarwar was felicitated by Hon’ble Union Health Minister of India, and Managing Director, Sun Pharma, with prestigious “Sun Pharma Science Foundation - Young Scientist Award”.