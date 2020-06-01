Chitosan in Drug Delivery
1st Edition
Description
Chitosan in Drug Delivery provides a thorough insight into the complete chitosan chemistry, collection, chemical modifications, characterization and applications of chitosan in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare fields. Chitosan, a biopolymer of natural origin, has been explored for its variety of applications in pharmaceuticals, medical diagnostic aids and material science. It is the second most abundant natural biopolymer after cellulose, and considered as an excellent excipient because of its non-toxic, stable, biodegradable properties. Several research innovations have been made on applications of chitosan in drug delivery and biomedicines. These include liquid gels, powders, beads, films, tablets, capsules, microspheres, microparticles, nanoparticles, nanosponges, nanofibrils and nanocomposites. The book explores key topics, such as molecular weight, degree of deacetylation, and molecular geometry, along with an emphasis on recent advances in the field written by academic, industry, and regulatory scientists. Chitosan in Drug Delivery will be a useful resource for pharmaceutical scientists including industrial pharmacists & analytical scientists, postgraduate students, health care professionals and regulatory scientists actively involved in pharmaceutical product and process development of natural polymer containing drug delivery.
Key Features
- Provides methodology for the design, development and selection of chitosan in drug delivery for particular therapeutic applications
- Includes illustrations demonstrating the mechanism of biological interaction of chitosan
- Discusses the regulatory aspects and demonstrates the clinical efficacy of chitosan
Readership
Postgraduate students, postdoctoral research fellows, academician, pharmaceutical scientists including industrial pharmacists & analytical scientists, health care professionals and regulatory scientists actively involved in pharmaceutical product and process development of natural polymer containing drug delivery
Table of Contents
- Chitosan: source, chemistry and properties
2. Chitosan-based single-units for oral drug delivery
3. Chitosan nanoparticles in drug delivery
4. Chitosan in transdermal drug delivery
5. Chitosan in ocular drug delivery
6. Chitosan in colon-targeted drug delivery
7. Chitosan as biomaterial for implantable drug delivery
8. Chitosan-based systems in cancer therapeutics
9. Chitosan-based hydrogels in drug delivery
10. In situ gels of chitosan for drug delivery applications
11. Chitosan as mucoadhesive polymer used in drug delivery
12. Thiolated chitosan as improved bioadhesive polymer in drug delivery
13. Cross-linked chitosans in drug delivery
14. Graft copolymers of chitosan in drug delivery applications
15. PEGylated chitosans in drug delivery applications
16. Carboxymethyl chitosan in drug delivery
17. Polyelectrolyte complex and interpenetrated network systems made of chitosan in drug delivery
18. Chitosan as a responsive biopolymer in drug delivery
19. Chitosan-based nanobiocomposites in drug delivery
20. Chitosan for delivery of biomolecules
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128193365
About the Editor
Md Saquib Hasnain
Dr. Md Saquib Hasnain has over 6 years of research experience in the field of drug delivery and pharmaceutical formulation and analyses; especially systematic development and characterization of diverse nanostructured drug delivery systems, controlled release drug delivery systems, bioenhanced drug delivery systems, polymeric composites, nanomaterials and nanocomposites employing Quality by Design approaches. Till date he has authored over 30 publications in various high impact peer-reviewed journals, around 30 book chapters, 1 Indian patent application and 4 books to his credit. He is also serving as the reviewer of several prestigious journals. He is also serving as the associate editorial board member of Recent Patent on Drug Delivery & Formulation journal. Overall, he has earned highly impressive publishing and cited record in Google Scholar (H-Index: 12). He has also participated and presented his research work at over ten conferences in India, and abroad. He is also the member of scientific societies, i.e., Royal Society of Chemistry, Great Britain, International Association of Environmental and Analytical Chemistry, Switzerland and Swiss Chemical Society, Switzerland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacy, Shri Venkateshwara University, Gajraula, U.P., India
Amit Kumar Nayak
Amit Kumar Nayak is currently working as Associate Professor at Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India. He has earned his PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from IFTM University, Moradabad, U.P., India. He has over 10 years of research experience in the field of pharmaceutics, especially in the development and characterization of polymeric composites, hydrogels, novel and nanostructured drug delivery systems. Till date, he has authored over 120 publications in various high impact peer-reviewed journals and 72 book chapters to his credit. Overall, he has earned highly impressive publishing and cited record in Google Scholar (H-Index: 32, i10-Index: 83). He has been the permanent reviewer of many interational journals of high repute. He also has participated and presented his research work at several conferences in India and is a life member of Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTI).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India
Sarwar Beg
Dr. Sarwar Beg is currently serving as Assistant Professor at Department of Pharmaceutics, School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, India. Prior to joining Jamia Hamdard, Dr. Sarwar was worked with Jubilant Generics Limited, Noida, as Research Scientist and was responsible for QbD implementation in formulation and analytical development of generic products. He has over a decade of experience in the field of pharmaceutics, especially in the systematic development and characterization of novel and nanostructured drug delivery systems employing Quality by Design (QbD), Design of Experiments (DoE) and multivariate statistical approaches. Besides, Dr. Sarwar has good knowledge in applying various other advanced computational tools like drug release kinetic modeling, pharmacokinetic modeling and in vitro/in vivo correlation (IVIVC) approaches for efficient development of drug products. Till date, he has authored over 125 publications in various peer-reviewed journals, 35 book chapters, 7 books and 3 Indian Patent applications to his credit. Overall, he has earned highly impressive published and cited record with H-Index of 21 and over 2000 citations to his credit. Dr. Beg has participated and presented his research work at several conferences in USA, Canada, China, India, Bangladesh, and has earned several “Best Paper” awards. He has also been awarded with “Innovative Pharma Research Award 2016” by SIPRA Lab (Hyderabad), “Eudragit® Award 2014” in South-Asia by M/s Evonik GmbH (Germany), “Budding QbD Scientist Award 2014” and “Budding ADME Scientist Award 2013” by M/s Select Biosciences (UK) and “Novartis Biotechnology Leadership Award 2012” (Hyderabad). In April 2017, Dr. Sarwar was felicitated by Hon’ble Union Health Minister of India, and Managing Director, Sun Pharma, with prestigious “Sun Pharma Science Foundation - Young Scientist Award”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmaceutics School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Jamia Hamdard (Hamdard University), New Delhi, India