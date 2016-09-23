Chitosan Based Biomaterials Volume 2
1st Edition
Tissue Engineering and Therapeutics
Table of Contents
- Related titles
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
- 1. The role of nanotechnology and chitosan-based biomaterials for tissue engineering and therapeutic delivery
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Nanotechnology and its importance
- 1.3. Production of chitosan nanoparticles
- 1.4. Applications of chitosan-based nanoparticles
- 1.5. Delivery of therapeutics
- 1.6. Experimental methods: preparation of chitosan–acrylic acid–methyl methacrylate nanohydrogels by graft polymerization
- 1.7. Conclusions
- Part One. Chitosan for musculoskeletal tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
- 2. Chitosan for bone and cartilage regenerative engineering
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Chitosan to support tissue regeneration
- 2.3. Chitosan for bone regeneration
- 2.4. Chitosan for cartilage regenerative engineering
- 2.5. Experimental methods
- 2.6. Conclusion
- 3. Chitosan for tendon engineering and regeneration
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Properties of chitosan
- 3.3. Chitosan and tendon engineering
- 3.4. Chitosan and tendon regeneration
- 3.5. Chitosan and tendon adhesion
- 3.6. Chitosan scaffolds and TGF-β3
- 3.7. Experimental methods
- 3.8. Conclusions
- 2. Chitosan for bone and cartilage regenerative engineering
- Part Two. Chitosan for tissue engineering and regeneration of other tissues and organs
- 4. Chitosan-based biomaterials for treatment of diabetes
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Islet cell transplants, microenvironment, hydrogels, and vascularization
- 4.3. Chitosan hydrogels for vascularization
- 4.4. Chitosan for immunoisolation devices
- 4.5. Chitosan as an antidiabetic supplement
- 4.6. Chitosan for insulin delivery
- 4.7. Chitosan for islet imaging
- 4.8. Testing human islets for glucose-stimulated insulin secretion in vitro
- 4.9. Conclusions
- 5. Chitosan for cardiac tissue engineering and regeneration
- 5.1. Cardiac tissue regeneration
- 5.2. Engineering tissues using biodegradable scaffolds
- 5.3. Chitosan-based scaffolds for cardiac tissue repair
- 5.4. Using chitosan hydrogels in cardiac tissue regeneration
- 5.5. Improved understanding of mechanical properties
- 5.6. Tissue regeneration
- 5.7. Methods for fabricating chitosan hydrogels and scaffolds
- 5.8. Methods for evaluating the mechanical properties and cell activity of chitosan hydrogels and scaffolds for cardiac applications
- 5.9. Conclusions
- 4. Chitosan-based biomaterials for treatment of diabetes
- Part Three. Chitosan for the delivery of drugs and therapeutics
- 6. Chitosan for the delivery of antibiotics
- 6.1. Background
- 6.2. Chitosan advantages in drug delivery
- 6.3. Delivery from chitosan films and coatings
- 6.4. Delivery from beads
- 6.5. Delivery from hydrogels
- 6.6. Experimental methods
- 6.7. Conclusions
- 7. Chitosan-based scaffolds for growth factor delivery
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Chitosan as a biomaterial
- 7.3. Growth factors in tissue regeneration
- 7.4. Chitosan for growth factor delivery
- 7.5. Conclusions
- 8. Chitosan for DNA and gene therapy
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Extra- and intracellular barriers to nonviral gene delivery
- 8.3. Nonviral vectors used in gene delivery
- 8.4. Chitosan as a gene delivery vector
- 8.5. Factors influencing gene transfer efficacy of chitosan/pDNA polyplexes
- 8.6. Chemical modifications of chitosan to improve gene transfection efficiency
- 8.7. Preparation and characterization of chitosan/pDNA polyplexes
- 8.8. Conclusions
- 9. Antimicrobial applications of chitosan
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Chemistry and characteristic of chitin/chitosan
- 9.3. Chitin/chitosan and its derivatives for antibacterial agents
- 9.4. Chitin/chitosan and its derivatives for antifungal agents
- 9.5. Chitin/chitosan and its derivatives for antiviral agents
- 9.6. Conclusions
- 6. Chitosan for the delivery of antibiotics
- Index
Description
Chitosan Based Biomaterials: Tissue Engineering and Therapeutics, Volume 2, provides the latest information on chitosan, a natural polymer derived from the marine material chitin. Chitosan displays unique properties, most notably biocompatibility and biodegradability. It can also be easily tuned to modify its structure or properties, making chitosan an excellent candidate as a biomaterial. Consequently, chitosan is being developed for many biomedical functions, ranging from tissue engineering and implant coatings to drug and gene delivery. This book provides readers with a full coverage of the applications of chitosan-based biomaterials.
Key Features
- Presents specific focus on tissue engineering and therapeutics
- Provides comprehensive treatment of all biomaterial applications of chitosan
- Contains contributions by leading researchers with extensive experience in the material
Readership
Biomaterials/chemistry researchers in academia and industry, biomedical engineers, post-grads
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 23rd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002568
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081002285
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jessica Jennings Editor
Dr. Jessica Amber Jennings is a biomedical engineering researcher with expertise in wound healing, infection prevention, drug delivery, biomaterials, and biocompatibility. Her research has explored the effects of electric fields, biomaterials, and growth factors on cells during tissue healing and regeneration. Further, she has designed biomaterials to inhibit attachment of biofilm-forming bacteria to biomaterial surfaces to prevent infection. She has extensive experience in developing and testing composite materials incorporating the degradable biopolymer chitosan as a component, including coatings, films, microbeads, and lyophilized constructs. Her work includes engineering chitosan biomaterials for functionality in tissue regeneration, drug delivery, and infection prevention. She has authored or co-authored over 15 journal articles, one book chapter, 3 patent disclosures, and over 60 presentations and invited lectures. She has served as principle investigator or collaborator on several funded research projects from the Department of Defense, FedEx Institute of Technology, as well as foundation and industrial sponsors. She has mentored more than 10 undergraduate and graduate students in supervised research, several of which have won university research awards and fellowships. She is an active member in several professional organizations, including the Society for Biomaterials, Orthopaedic Research Society, and the Council for Undergraduate Research. She serves as an Early Career Reviewer for the NIH as well as panelist for the National Defense Science and Engineering Fellowship and several other university and industrial proposals. She obtained her BS degree in Biomedical Science at The University of Alabama, and received the Presidential Scholarship as a National Merit Scholar. She completed her MS and PhD in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, receiving a Graduate Assistance in Areas of National Need (GAANN) fellowship. Her postdoctoral research was conducted in the lab of Warren Haggard, PhD at the University of Memphis from 2007-2010. Currently she is an Assistant Professor at the University of Memphis in the Biomedical Engineering Department of the Herff College of Engineering (2010-present).
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Biomedical Engineering Department, Herff College of Engineering, University of Memphis, USA
Joel Bumgardner Editor
Dr. Joel D. Bumgardner is currently a professor and Academic Programs co-director in the Biomedical Engineering Department at The University of Memphis (2004-present). His research has provided key insights into material – cell interactions and biocorrosion processes that have advanced our understanding of the health benefit-risks of implant alloys. He also is a leader in investigating and developing the biopolymer, chitosan, for use in implant coatings, drug delivery and tissue engineering applications. He has over 84 journal articles, 17 book chapters, 6 patent disclosures (2 licensed for infection abatement therapies using chitosan materials) and 215+ presentations and invited lectures. More importantly he has mentored over 60 students; 9 of which have received NSF and or Whitaker graduate fellowships, 4 Fulbright Fellowships, and more than 10 students accepted to medical, dental or law school. He has received numerous awards for his research and instruction including the 2012 Outstanding Instructor Award in the Herff College of Engineering University of Memphis, Outstanding Professor (2001 & 2002) Awards in the Bagley College of Engineering, Mississippi State University, and the University of Alabama Engineering School Alumni recognition award as one of the ‘40 Engineers Making a Difference’ 2011. He is also an elected Fellow (2011) of American Institute of Medical & Biological Engineering and a JW Fulbright Scholar (1994), Umeå University, Umeå Sweden. He is active in several professional organizations such as American Association for Dental Research, American Institute of Medical & Biological Engineering and the Society for Biomaterials in which he has held numerous leadership positions including program chair of the 2005 Annual Meeting, and President (2012-2013). He is a regular reviewer for the NIH and NSF and many biomaterials related journals and serves as an Associate Editor of the Journal of Biomaterial Materials Research: Part B. He obtained his BS Degree in Biology from Florida State University, and his BS in Materials Science, and MS and PhD in Biomedical Engineering all from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Dr. Bumgardner was a faculty member in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering at Mississippi State University (1994-2004).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Academic Programs Co-director,Biomedical Engineering Department, University of Memphis, USA