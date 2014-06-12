Chitin - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080999395, 9780080999401

Chitin

2nd Edition

Fulfilling a Biomaterials Promise

Authors: Eugene Khor
eBook ISBN: 9780080999401
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080999395
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th June 2014
Page Count: 154
Description

The second edition of Chitin underscores the important factors for standardizing chitin processing and characterization. It captures the essential interplay between chitin's assets and limitations as a biomaterial, placing the past promises of chitin in perspective, addressing its present realities and offering insight into what is required to realize chitin's destiny (including its derivative, chitosan) as a biomaterial of the twenty-first century. This book is an ideal guide for both industrialists and researchers with a vested interest in commercializing chitin.

Key Features

  • An update on the research since 2001 as it pertains to the biomaterials and biomedical applications of chitin and chitosan
  • An expanded discussion on positioning chitin and chitosan for biomedical applications
  • Presents regulatory aspects of chitin and chitosan

Readership

Major Research Universities, Research Institutes, and Research Centers

About the Author

Eugene Khor

Dr. Eugene Khor, Chiticore Enterprises Inc. Victoria, Canada.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chiticore Enterprises Inc.,Victoria, BC, Canada

