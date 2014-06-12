Chitin
2nd Edition
Fulfilling a Biomaterials Promise
Description
The second edition of Chitin underscores the important factors for standardizing chitin processing and characterization. It captures the essential interplay between chitin's assets and limitations as a biomaterial, placing the past promises of chitin in perspective, addressing its present realities and offering insight into what is required to realize chitin's destiny (including its derivative, chitosan) as a biomaterial of the twenty-first century. This book is an ideal guide for both industrialists and researchers with a vested interest in commercializing chitin.
Key Features
- An update on the research since 2001 as it pertains to the biomaterials and biomedical applications of chitin and chitosan
- An expanded discussion on positioning chitin and chitosan for biomedical applications
- Presents regulatory aspects of chitin and chitosan
Readership
Major Research Universities, Research Institutes, and Research Centers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 12th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080999401
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080999395
About the Author
Eugene Khor
Dr. Eugene Khor, Chiticore Enterprises Inc. Victoria, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chiticore Enterprises Inc.,Victoria, BC, Canada