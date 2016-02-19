Chitin, Chitosan, and Related Enzymes
Chitin, Chitosan, and Related Enzymes documents the proceedings of a four-day joint United States-Japan seminar held at the University of Delaware. The said seminar is aimed to explore the potential of the application of chitin, chitosan, and related products in different scientific fields. The book is divided into six parts. Part I covers the application of chitin and chitosan to pharmaceutical preparations. Part II discusses the applications of chitin and its derivatives. Part III features chitin and chitosan in relation to enzymology and genetic engineering. Respectively covered in Parts IV, V, and VI are the chemical and physical structure of chitin and chitosan; biochemical and physiological properties of chitin and its derivatives; the effects of phosphate on chitin production; and the development of chitin as a suture as well as for orthopedic uses. The text is recommended for biochemists who would like to know more or make further studies about the different applications of chitin, chitosan, and related enzymes.
Introduction: Chitin: Accomplishments and Perspectives
Part I Drug Delivery, Sustained Release, and Pharmaceuticals
Partially Deacetylated Chitin: Its Use in Self-Regulated Drug Delivery Systems
Application of Chitin and Chitosan to Pharmaceutical Preparations
Synthesis and Characterization of Chitin Pendently Substituted with the Herbicide Metribuzin
Part II Novel Applications of Chitin, Chitosan,and Their Derivatives
The Effect of Chitinous Materials on the Intestinal Microflora and the Utilization of Whey in Monogastric Animals
Several Novel Attempts for the Use of the Potential Functions of Chitin and Chitosan
Action of Amino Polymers on Iron Status, Gut Morphology, and Cholesterol Levels in the Rat
Biomedical Applications of Chitin and Chitosan
The Permeability of Chitin Films to Water and Solutes
Part III Enzymology and Genetic Enzyme Engineering
Purification and Characterization of Chitosanase from Streptomyces Griseus
Chitosanases: Occurrence, Production, and Immobilization
Chitinolytic Activity of Commercially Available /ß-Glucosidase
Genetic Improvement of Chitinase Production by Serratia Marcescens
Cloning Of Vibrio harveyi Chitinase and Chitobiase Genes in Escherichia Coli
Part IV Chemical and Physical Structure of Chitin and Chitosan
Chitin Solvents and Solubility Parameters
Chemical Composition and Some Properties of Crustacean Chitin Prepared by Use of Proteolytic Activity of Pseudomonas Maltophilia LC102
The Structure of Chitin-Protein Complexes
Ultraviolet Absorption Spectra of Microcrystalline Chitins
Part V Biological and Physicochemical Properties of Chitin and Its Derivatives
Chitosan, a Natural Regulator in Plant-Fungal Pathogen Interactions, Increases Crop Yields
Physicochemical, Biochemical, and Biological Properties of Chitin Derivatives
X-Ray Diffraction Study on Chitosan-Metal Complexes
Attachment of Sugars on Lipid-Linked Chitobiosyl Unit for the Initial Assembly of Oligosaccharide Moieties of Asparagine-Linked Glycoproteins in Different Eukaryotic Systems
Chitin-Binding Lectins from Fungi
Solution Properties of Chitosan: Chain Conformation
Part VI Supplemental Paper and Notes
Effects of Phosphate on Streptomyces griseus Chitinase Production
Development of Absorbable Sutures from Chitin
Characteristics of Chitin for Orthopedic Use
Index
