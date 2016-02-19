Chirurgie robotisée des cancers gynécologiques
1st Edition
POD
Authors: Fabrice Narducci Eric Lambaudie
eBook ISBN: 9782294740497
Imprint: Elsevier Masson
Published Date: 1st January 1900
Page Count: 256
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- French
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Masson 2014
- Published:
- 1st January 1900
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Masson
- eBook ISBN:
- 9782294740497
About the Author
Fabrice Narducci
Assistant des Centres de Lutte contre le Cancer
Eric Lambaudie
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.