Chiropractic Peripheral Joint Technique - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750632898

Chiropractic Peripheral Joint Technique

1st Edition

Editors: Raymond Broome
Paperback ISBN: 9780750632898
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th January 2000
Page Count: 320
Description

A practical text covering the diagnosis and chiropractic manual treatment of biomechanical peripheral joint problems commonly seen in clinical practice.

Table of Contents

Contents; Foreword; Preface; Acknowledgements; PART ONE - Biomechanics: The relevance of peripheral joints in clinical practice - an overview; Techniques employed in the biomechanical correction of peripheral joints; Peripheral joint kinematics; Passive osteokinematic motion palpation of the peripheral joints; Neurological implications of biomechanical disorders of the peripheral joints; Rehabilitation - the role of exercises as supportive therapy in the treatment of the peripheral joints; PART TWO - Joint Manipulation; Temporomandibular joint examination and techniques; The evaluation of joint play and adjustive procedures for the peripheral joints; SECTION ONE: THE UPPER EXTREMITY; The sterno-clavicular joint; The acromio-clavicular joint; The glenohumeral joint; The scapulo-thoracic articulation; The elbow; The wrist and hand; SECTION TWO: THE LOWER EXTREMITY; The hip joint; The knee; The proximal and distal tibio-fibular joints; The joints of the foot and ankle; Bibliography; Glossary of Terms; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750632898

About the Editor

Raymond Broome

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Clinic Director and Lecturer, Anglo-European College of Chiropractic, Bournemouth, England; Post graduate Lecturer, Institut Franco-Europeen de Chiropratique, Paris, France; Post-graduate Lecturer, Nordisk Institut for Kiropraktik og Biomekanik, Odense, Denmark; Private Practitioner, Oxford, England, UK

