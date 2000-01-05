Chiropractic Peripheral Joint Technique
1st Edition
Description
A practical text covering the diagnosis and chiropractic manual treatment of biomechanical peripheral joint problems commonly seen in clinical practice.
Table of Contents
Contents; Foreword; Preface; Acknowledgements; PART ONE - Biomechanics: The relevance of peripheral joints in clinical practice - an overview; Techniques employed in the biomechanical correction of peripheral joints; Peripheral joint kinematics; Passive osteokinematic motion palpation of the peripheral joints; Neurological implications of biomechanical disorders of the peripheral joints; Rehabilitation - the role of exercises as supportive therapy in the treatment of the peripheral joints; PART TWO - Joint Manipulation; Temporomandibular joint examination and techniques; The evaluation of joint play and adjustive procedures for the peripheral joints; SECTION ONE: THE UPPER EXTREMITY; The sterno-clavicular joint; The acromio-clavicular joint; The glenohumeral joint; The scapulo-thoracic articulation; The elbow; The wrist and hand; SECTION TWO: THE LOWER EXTREMITY; The hip joint; The knee; The proximal and distal tibio-fibular joints; The joints of the foot and ankle; Bibliography; Glossary of Terms; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 5th January 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750632898
About the Editor
Raymond Broome
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Clinic Director and Lecturer, Anglo-European College of Chiropractic, Bournemouth, England; Post graduate Lecturer, Institut Franco-Europeen de Chiropratique, Paris, France; Post-graduate Lecturer, Nordisk Institut for Kiropraktik og Biomekanik, Odense, Denmark; Private Practitioner, Oxford, England, UK