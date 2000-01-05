Chiropractic Peripheral Joint Technique

Contents; Foreword; Preface; Acknowledgements; PART ONE - Biomechanics: The relevance of peripheral joints in clinical practice - an overview; Techniques employed in the biomechanical correction of peripheral joints; Peripheral joint kinematics; Passive osteokinematic motion palpation of the peripheral joints; Neurological implications of biomechanical disorders of the peripheral joints; Rehabilitation - the role of exercises as supportive therapy in the treatment of the peripheral joints; PART TWO - Joint Manipulation; Temporomandibular joint examination and techniques; The evaluation of joint play and adjustive procedures for the peripheral joints; SECTION ONE: THE UPPER EXTREMITY; The sterno-clavicular joint; The acromio-clavicular joint; The glenohumeral joint; The scapulo-thoracic articulation; The elbow; The wrist and hand; SECTION TWO: THE LOWER EXTREMITY; The hip joint; The knee; The proximal and distal tibio-fibular joints; The joints of the foot and ankle; Bibliography; Glossary of Terms; Index.

