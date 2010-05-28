Chiropractic Pediatrics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702031298, 9780702049859

Chiropractic Pediatrics

2nd Edition

A Clinical Handbook

Authors: Neil Davies Joan Fallon
eBook ISBN: 9780702049859
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702031298
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th May 2010
Page Count: 448
Description

This evidence-based text relates clinical chiropractic management to pediatrics, with coverage of the key aspects of syndromes most commonly seen by chiropractors working with children. It outlines the essential history-taking, physical assessment, diagnosis and management for each syndrome, while addressing relevant pathology of pediatric conditions. An essential reference source for both chiropractic clinicians and students. Chapters have been radically restructured for the new edition – in line with current research and the models of teaching now being used.

About the Author

Neil Davies

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Executive Officer, Kiro Kids Pty Ltd, Ballarat, Australia; Course Leader, MSc (Paediatrics) Program, McTimoney College of Chiropractic, Abingdon, United Kingdom

Joan Fallon

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Executive Officer, Curemark LLC, Rye, New York, USA

