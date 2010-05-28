Chiropractic Pediatrics

This evidence-based text relates clinical chiropractic management to pediatrics, with coverage of the key aspects of syndromes most commonly seen by chiropractors working with children. It outlines the essential history-taking, physical assessment, diagnosis and management for each syndrome, while addressing relevant pathology of pediatric conditions. An essential reference source for both chiropractic clinicians and students. Chapters have been radically restructured for the new edition – in line with current research and the models of teaching now being used.