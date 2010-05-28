Chiropractic Pediatrics
2nd Edition
A Clinical Handbook
Description
This evidence-based text relates clinical chiropractic management to pediatrics, with coverage of the key aspects of syndromes most commonly seen by chiropractors working with children. It outlines the essential history-taking, physical assessment, diagnosis and management for each syndrome, while addressing relevant pathology of pediatric conditions. An essential reference source for both chiropractic clinicians and students. Chapters have been radically restructured for the new edition – in line with current research and the models of teaching now being used.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 28th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049859
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702031298
About the Author
Neil Davies
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive Officer, Kiro Kids Pty Ltd, Ballarat, Australia; Course Leader, MSc (Paediatrics) Program, McTimoney College of Chiropractic, Abingdon, United Kingdom
Joan Fallon
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive Officer, Curemark LLC, Rye, New York, USA