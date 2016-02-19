Chironomidae
Ecology, Systematics Cytology and Physiology
Chironomidae: Ecology, Systematics Cytology and Physiology contains the proceedings of the Seventh International Symposium on Chironomidae held in Dublin in August 1979. Separating 47 papers presented in the symposium as chapters, this book focuses on Chironomidae cytology and physiology; systematics and geographic distribution; and ecology, including aspects of lotic, lentic, and pollution biology. Some papers discuss in vitro translation of Balbiani ring RNA from Chironomus tentans; the hemoglobin synthesizing tissue of Chironomus; basic patterns in chromosome evolution of the genus Chironomus (Diptera); taxonomic problems in Holarctic Chironomidae; and importance of the Chironomidae (Diptera) in biological surveillance.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section I - Cytology and Physiology
Section II - Systematics and Distribution
Section III - Ecology
