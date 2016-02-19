Chironomidae - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080258898, 9781483155494

Chironomidae

1st Edition

Ecology, Systematics Cytology and Physiology

Editors: D. A. Murray
eBook ISBN: 9781483155494
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 374
Description

Chironomidae: Ecology, Systematics Cytology and Physiology contains the proceedings of the Seventh International Symposium on Chironomidae held in Dublin in August 1979. Separating 47 papers presented in the symposium as chapters, this book focuses on Chironomidae cytology and physiology; systematics and geographic distribution; and ecology, including aspects of lotic, lentic, and pollution biology. Some papers discuss in vitro translation of Balbiani ring RNA from Chironomus tentans; the hemoglobin synthesizing tissue of Chironomus; basic patterns in chromosome evolution of the genus Chironomus (Diptera); taxonomic problems in Holarctic Chironomidae; and importance of the Chironomidae (Diptera) in biological surveillance.

Table of Contents


Introduction

List and Addresses of Participants

Group Photograph

List of Papers

Section I - Cytology and Physiology

Section II - Systematics and Distribution

Section III - Ecology

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
374
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155494

About the Editor

D. A. Murray

