Chinmedomics
1st Edition
The Integration of Serum Pharmacochemistry and Metabolomics to Elucidate the Scientific Value of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Description
Chinmedomics: The Integration of Serum Pharmacochemistry and Metabolomics to Elucidate the Scientific Value of Traditional Chinese Medicine uses new experimental techniques and research to open doors in drug discovery and development related to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). This book features a unique approach that combines chemometric analysis with metabolomics studies to illuminate significant changes that have occurred in syndrome states while simultaneously analyzing the efficacy of chemical ingredients in herbal medicines. Chapters provide cutting-edge information on traditional medicine, analytical technology, natural products, metabolomics, bioinformatics and their applications. This book provides a valuable resource for pharmacologists, pharmaceutical scientists, medicinal plant researchers, pharmacognosists and chemists working with TCM and highlights ways to further research and advances in this area in the future.
Key Features
- Presents a practical guide for new practitioners of Chinmedomics with insights on the current use and future development of this method
- Each chapter includes an introduction, method, references to the latest literature, possible mechanisms of action and applications
- Edited by the leading experts of research related to Chinmedomics
Readership
Pharmacologists, drug developers, medicinal plant researchers and pharmacognosists, researchers of traditional medicines and natural product chemistry, researchers studying metabolomics and biomarkers and analytical chemists
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- About the Editor
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Origin of Chinmedomics
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Application and Challenges of TCM
- 1.3. Metabolomics: An Overview
- 1.4. Process of the Serum Pharmacochemistry of TCM
- 1.5. Establishment and Evolution of Chinmedomics
- 1.6. Potential Value of Chinmedomics
- 1.7. Future Perspectives
- Chapter 2: Methods and Protocols of Chinmedomics
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Analytical Technologies
- 2.3. Sampling
- 2.4. Data Extraction and Analysis
- 2.5. Marker Identification and Validation
- 2.6. Correlation Analysis between Marker Metabolites and Absorbed Chemical Components
- 2.7. Goals for Chinmedomics
- 2.8. Chinmedomics for Yinchenhao Tang: A Case Study
- 2.9. Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Chinmedomics Advancing Drug Discovery and Development from Yinchenhao Tang
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Experimental Detail
- 3.3. Results and Discussions
- 3.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Chinmedomics Approach Dissects Therapeutic Properties of ShenQiWan Acting on ShenYangXu Syndrome
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Experimental Detail
- 4.3. Results and Discussions
- 4.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Metabolic Profiling and Biomarkers Analysis of Jaundice Syndrome
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Materials and Methods
- 5.3. Results
- 5.4. Discussion
- 5.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Metabolic Profiling and Biomarkers Analysis of the GanYu PiXu Syndrome
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Materials and Methods
- 6.3. Results
- 6.4. Discussion
- Chapter 7: Metabolic Profiling and Biomarkers of Yinhuang Syndrome and Evaluation of Yinchensini Tang
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Methods
- 7.3. Result and Discussion
- Chapter 8: Metabolite Profiling and Biomarkers Analysis of Jaundice Syndrome-Related Animal Models
- Subchapter 8.1. Jaundice Syndrome Rats Induced by d-Galactosamine
- Subchapter 8.2. Jaundice Syndrome Rats Induced by Alcohol
- Subchapter 8.3. Jaundice Syndrome Rats Induced by Alpha-Naphthylisothiocyanate
- Subchapter 8.4. Jaundice Syndrome in Rats Induced by Carbon Tetrachloride
- Chapter 9: Metabolomic Evaluation of Hepatoprotective Effect of Yinchenhao Tang and its Major Bioactive Constituents
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Experimental
- 9.3. Results
- 9.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Metabolomics and Proteomics Annotate Therapeutic Mechanisms of Geniposide
- Abstract
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Materials and Methods
- 10.3. Results
- 10.4. Discussion
- Chapter 11: Metabolic Profiling and Potential Biomarkers of ShenYinXu Syndrome and the Therapeutic Effect of Liuweidihuang Wan
- Abstract
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Experimental
- 11.3. Results
- 11.4. Discussion
- 11.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 12: Metabolic Profiling of Healthy Persons Treated with Liuweidihuang Wan
- Abstract
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Experimental
- 12.3. Results
- 12.4. Discussion
- 12.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 13: Metabolic Profiling and Potential Biomarkers Analysis of ShenYangXu Syndrome
- Abstract
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Materials and Methods
- 13.3. Results
- 13.4. Discussion
- 13.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 14: Metabolic Evaluation of ShenQiWan Nourishing ShenYangXu Syndrome
- Abstract
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Materials and methods
- 14.3. Results
- 14.4. Discussion
- 14.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 15: Metabolic Profiling and Biomarkers Analysis of XinQiXu Syndrome
- Abstract
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Materials and Methods
- 15.3. Results
- 15.4. Discussion
- 15.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 16: Active Constituents Screening Based on Correlation Analysis Between Marker Metabolites and the Absorbed Constituents in WenXin Formulae
- Abstract
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Experimental
- 16.3. Results and Discussion
- 16.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 17: Targeted Synergism Effects of the Combined Active Constituents of Yinchenhao Tang
- Abstract
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Materials and Methods
- 17.3. Results
- 17.4. Discussion
- Chapter 18: Metabolic Profiling and Biomarkers of Type 2 Diabetes and the Effective Evaluation of the Tianqi Jiangtang Capsule
- Abstract
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Materials and Methods
- 18.3. Results
- 18.4. Discussion
- 18.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 19: Metabolic Biomarkers of Alcohol Liver Damage and the Intervention Effect of Yinchenhao Tang
- Abstract
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Experimental
- 19.3. Results
- 19.4. Discussions
- 19.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 20: Metabolic Profiling and Biomarkers Analysis of Insomnia, and the Intervention Effects of Suanzaoren Decoction, and its Related Active Ingredients
- Abstract
- 20.1. Introduction
- 20.2. Materials and Methods
- 20.3. Results
- 20.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 21: Metabolic Biomarkers of Nonbacterial Prostatitis, and the Treatment Evaluation of Phellodendri Amurensis Cortex and its Main Components
- Abstract
- 21.1. Introduction
- 21.2. Experimental Methods
- 21.3. Results
- 21.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 22: Metabolic Profiling Provides a System for the Understanding of Alzheimer’s Disease in Rats Post-Treatment With Kaixin San
- Abstract
- 22.1. Introduction
- 22.2. Experimental
- 22.3. Results and Discussions
- 22.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 23: Metabolic Profiles Delineate the Effect of Shengmai San on Alzheimer’s Disease in Rats
- Abstract
- 23.1. Introduction
- 23.2. Experimental
- 23.3. Results and Discussion
- 23.4. Conclusions
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 5th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128031186
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128031179
About the Author
Xijun Wang
Xijun Wang, PhD, is a Professor of Pharmacology of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Vice President at Heilongjiang University of Chinese Medicine in China. Dr. Wang has published more than 150 papers in peer-reviewed journals, received the National Science and Technology Progress Award and National Technological Invention Award and holds 20 patents. His research focuses on serum Pharmacochemistry of Traditional Chinese Medicines. By integrating metabolomics with serum Pharmacochemistry of TCM Dr. Wang has developed and established the theory and research methods of Chinmedomics, whereby the clinical efficacy of TCM formulae can be measured and analyzed.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and General Director, National Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Key Laboratory of Serum Pharmacochemistry, Laboratory of Metabolomics and Chinmedomics Vice President, Heilongjiang University of Chinese Medicine, Harbin, China
Aihua Zhang
Affiliations and Expertise
National Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Key Laboratory of Serum Pharmacochemistry, Laboratory of Metabolomics and Chinmedomics, Harbin, China
Hui Sun
Affiliations and Expertise
National Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Key Laboratory of Serum Pharmacochemistry, Laboratory of Metabolomics and Chinmedomics, Harbin, China