Chinese Women Business Leaders
1st Edition
Seven Principles of Leadership
Description
Chinese Women Business Leaders - Seven Principles of Leadership includes seven women who represent the characteristics of ShEOs in the wave of Chinese economic reform. Their unique life stories are also reflections of changes in Chinese society. These women have each played a distinctive role In China’s rapid emergence. Reform and opening up has brought more opportunities than ever before to Chinese women, though along with these opportunities come some questions and challenges.
The fetters and shackles of tradition have been shattered. A path for self-actualization has opened up. Women in mainland China have experienced great changes, and struggled with conflicts between traditional heritage and modern values. Ever since reform and opening up in 1978, the rapid emergence of women in leadership roles in business has paralleled significant upheavals in the Chinese business landscape.
Key Features
- Offers a new perspective on leadership using examples from successful woman leaders in Chinese business
- Includes seven unique case interviews with successful women leaders in China
- Provides an overview of China’s business environment over the past 30 years and the challenges unique to entrepreneurs working in China
Readership
Researchers on Chinese business, and business in Asia; researchers and postgraduates in Asian and area studies; researchers and students of the Chinese business environment
Table of Contents
Part 1: She Is CEO
1. A Silent Women Leadership Revolution Runs Deep
2. The Rising Power of "Womenomics"
3. Chinese Women in Transformation
4. The Tortuous Path of Women in Leadership
5. Sketches of seven Chinese women business leaders
Part 2: Women are Like Water
6. Ocean: the Embracing
7. Lake: the Tranquil
8. River: the Persevering
9. Waterfall: the Courageous
10. Rain: the Nourishing
11. Droplet: the Penetrating
12. Shapeless: the Accommodating
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 8th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012215
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081010549
About the Author
Jean Lee
Prior to joining CEIBS, Dr Lee was Professor of Management and Associate Dean at the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB). Before coming to China, Dr. Lee taught at the National University of Singapore (NUS). She was the former Associate Dean and the Founding Director of the International MBA and the Asia-Pacific Executive MBA (Chinese) programs at NUS. Dr Lee’s research interests include leadership, corporate culture, women in management, Chinese business management, Change management, HR management and cross-culture management. She has published extensively in local and international journals. She has served as the Associate Editor of the Asia-Pacific Journal of Management. Dr Lee has consulted and conducted training programs for many multinational, local and international organizations. She has received several Teaching Awards and Service Awards based on her excellent teaching and outstanding leadership and contribution in the profession. She has received the 2005 Outstanding HR Educator Award in China, 2007 Businesswomen Award (Professional Excellence), and the 2008 and 2009 CEIBS Teaching Excellence Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Management, China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), Director, CEIBS Leadership Behavioral Laboratory and Co-Director, CEIBS Centre for Family Heritage