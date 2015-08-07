Chinese Migrant Entrepreneurship in Australia from the 1990s
1st Edition
Case Studies of Success in Sino-Australian Relations
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of tables
- List of figures
- Preface and acknowledgements
- About the author
- List of abbreviations
- 1: Introduction to the Chinese in Australia
- 1.1 A brief history of the Chinese in Australia
- 1.2 Chinese students in the late 1980s
- 1.3 Current literature on Chinese entrepreneurship
- 1.4 Organisation of this book
- 2: Settling down in the New Gold Mountain
- 2.1 New migrants and postmigration realities
- 2.2 The Xin Jinshan School
- 2.3 Competing in the education market
- 2.4 A game changer for new migrant families
- 3: Riding on the sheep's back
- 3.1 Economic restructuring and opportunities
- 3.2 Spending buckets of gold on sheepskin
- 3.3 Making Yellow Earth products a fashion in China
- 4: Chinese electronics see the world
- 4.1 A novel idea
- 4.2 The first Konka televisions arrive in Australia
- 4.3 Striving for a share in the Australian market
- 5: Opening two tightly closed doors
- 5.1 Two tightly closed doors
- 5.2 Chinese study tours in Australia
- 5.3 Chinese roles in inbound tourism and education industries
- 6: Beyond the small community
- 6.1 The suzhi of the new Chinese migrants
- 6.2 Breaking new ground in the community media market
- 6.3 The business of community radio
- 6.4 3CW as a forerunner to China's soft-power strategy
- 7: Towards an improved understanding of entrepreneurship
- 7.1 Summary of findings
- 7.2 The Chinese in Australia in the post-mining boom
- 7.3 Future research possibilities
- References
- Index
Description
For more than two decades Australia has not only prospered without a recession but has achieved a higher growth rate than any Western country. This achievement has been credited to Australia’s historic shift to Asia; the transformation of the relationship between these two countries is one of the most important changes in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the role of new Chinese migrants in transforming Sino-Australian relations through their entrepreneurial activities has not been deeply explored. Chinese Migrant Entrepreneurship in Australia from the 1990s adds new theoretical considerations and empirical evidence to a growing interest in entrepreneurship, and presents an account of a group of new Chinese migrant entrepreneurs who have succeeded in their business ventures significantly contributing to both Australia and China. The first chapter introduces the history between Australia and China, followed by chapters focusing on post-migration realities, economic opportunities, Chinese outbound tourism and the use of community media. The final chapter concludes with a summary.
Key Features
- Focuses on the people whose entrepreneurial activities have spread across industries and facilitated trade and cultural contacts
- Analyses the experiences of the new migrants from China
- Offers evidence that challenges outdated but still widely held assumptions about ethnic Chinese entrepreneurs
- Presents longitudinal research on the new Chinese migrant community in Australia since the late 1980’s
- Demonstrates a dynamic process that challenges the overemphasis on the impact of globalisation on Chinese entrepreneurs
Readership
All those interested in contemporary Chinese entrepreneurship and the history of Chinese migration, and anyone concerned with globalisation and Chinese migrant entrepreneurs, especially with their activities and patterns of behaviour.
"I want to say right up front that Jia Gao has written a very interesting and insightful book. Gao provides clear and concise details about the trials, tribulations, and triumphs experienced by generations of Chinese migrants who originally arrived in the Land Down Under in the 1850s." --Public Affairs
Jia Gao Author
Jia Gao is Senior Lecturer in the Asia Institute at the University of Melbourne while serving as Assistant Dean (China) of the Faculty of Arts, and Acting Director of the Center for Contemporary Chinese Studies at the same university. He has authored, co-authored and translated more than 10 books, contributing significantly to the reintroduction of sociology and social psychology in post-Mao China. Since 1988 Jia Gao has carried out continuing longitudinal research on the experiences of new Chinese migrants in Australia, and his most recent publications on the topic include Chinese Activism of a Different Kind.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, The Asia Institute, University of Melbourne, Australia