China's Road to Development
2nd Edition
Description
China's Road to Development is a collection of papers by specialists on aspects of China's economy and society. It covers a wide range of subjects, from development strategy to the specifics of small-scale energy exploitation, from the role of women in China's development to the 'greening' of China through great efforts in afforestation. Commenting on the limited issue original edition (a special issue of the journal World Development) from which this volume has been greatly expanded, Dr. Knowles, President of the Rockefeller Foundation, wrote: "A magnificent collection ot essays by very astute and experienced observers, covering everything from population control, health, economic planning, trade, city planning and rural development to Chinese aid in building the Tanzania-Zambia railway. If I could only afford two books on modern China, I would get this one..."
Table of Contents
The politics of production: a preparatory note, N. Maxwell
Rural development in China 1949-1975 and the lessons to be learned from it, J.G. Gurley
China's industrialization in historical perspective, S.P. Andors
The Tachai way, N. Maxwell
China's experience in population control: the elusive model, L.A. Orleans
Health care services as part of revolution and development, V.W. Sidel and R. Sidel
Women's impact on China's development, D. Davin
Characteristics of China's science, L.A. Orleans
Making green the motherland: forestry in China, J.C. Westoby
China as a trading nation, P. Timberlake
Immediate energy technology in China, V. Smil
Chinese aid in action: building the Tanzania-Zambia railway, M. Bailey
Bibliography, P. Blair
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 10th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294537