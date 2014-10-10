China's Road to Development - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080231396, 9781483294537

China's Road to Development

2nd Edition

Editors: N. Maxwell
eBook ISBN: 9781483294537
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th October 2014
Page Count: 378
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

China's Road to Development is a collection of papers by specialists on aspects of China's economy and society. It covers a wide range of subjects, from development strategy to the specifics of small-scale energy exploitation, from the role of women in China's development to the 'greening' of China through great efforts in afforestation. Commenting on the limited issue original edition (a special issue of the journal World Development) from which this volume has been greatly expanded, Dr. Knowles, President of the Rockefeller Foundation, wrote: "A magnificent collection ot essays by very astute and experienced observers, covering everything from population control, health, economic planning, trade, city planning and rural development to Chinese aid in building the Tanzania-Zambia railway. If I could only afford two books on modern China, I would get this one..."

Table of Contents

The politics of production: a preparatory note, N. Maxwell

Rural development in China 1949-1975 and the lessons to be learned from it, J.G. Gurley

China's industrialization in historical perspective, S.P. Andors

The Tachai way, N. Maxwell

China's experience in population control: the elusive model, L.A. Orleans

Health care services as part of revolution and development, V.W. Sidel and R. Sidel

Women's impact on China's development, D. Davin

Characteristics of China's science, L.A. Orleans

Making green the motherland: forestry in China, J.C. Westoby

China as a trading nation, P. Timberlake

Immediate energy technology in China, V. Smil

Chinese aid in action: building the Tanzania-Zambia railway, M. Bailey

Bibliography, P. Blair

Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483294537

About the Editor

N. Maxwell

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.