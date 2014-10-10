China's Road to Development is a collection of papers by specialists on aspects of China's economy and society. It covers a wide range of subjects, from development strategy to the specifics of small-scale energy exploitation, from the role of women in China's development to the 'greening' of China through great efforts in afforestation. Commenting on the limited issue original edition (a special issue of the journal World Development) from which this volume has been greatly expanded, Dr. Knowles, President of the Rockefeller Foundation, wrote: "A magnificent collection ot essays by very astute and experienced observers, covering everything from population control, health, economic planning, trade, city planning and rural development to Chinese aid in building the Tanzania-Zambia railway. If I could only afford two books on modern China, I would get this one..."