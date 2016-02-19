China's Changed Road to Development
1st Edition
Description
China's Changed Road to Development covers papers on the very different attitudes to social and economic development that have emerged in China since 1978. The book contains papers on the logic and limits of Chinese socialist development; the underlying factors and prospects of China's economic system reform; and the political economy of class struggle and economic growth in China from 1950 to 1982. The text also includes papers on Chinese market mechanism; the changing relations between state and enterprise in contemporary China; and the trends in Chinese enterprise management (1978-1982). The production responsibility system and its implications; the peasant labor for urban industry; and the single-child family are also encompassed. The book further presents papers on Chinese Marxism since 1978; bureaucratic privilege as an issue in Chinese politics; and post-Mao China's development model in global perspective.
Table of Contents
Political Economy
The Logic — and Limits - of Chinese Socialist Development
China's Economic System Reform: Underlying Factors and Prospects
Political Economy of Class Struggle and Economic Growth in China, 1950-1982
Chinese Market Mechanism: A Controversial Debate
Changing Relations Between State and Enterprise in Contemporary China:
Expanding Enterprise Autonomy
Trends in Chinese Enterprise Management, 1978-1982
Agriculture Looks for 'Shoes that Fit': The Production Responsibility System and Its Implications
Peasant Labor for Urban Industry: Temporary Contract Labor, Urban-Rural
Balance and Class Relations in a Chinese County
The Single-Child Family: The First Five Years
Middle-Level Education in Contemporary China
Party Building Since Mao - A Question of Style?
Once Again, 'Making the Past Serve the Present': A Critique of the Chinese
Communist Party's New Official History
Chinese Marxism Since 1978
Bureaucratic Privilege as an Issue in Chinese Politics
Post-Mao China's Development Model in Global Perspective
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150154