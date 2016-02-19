China's Changed Road to Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080308494, 9781483150154

China's Changed Road to Development

1st Edition

Editors: Neville Maxwell Bruce McFarlane
eBook ISBN: 9781483150154
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 254
Description

China's Changed Road to Development covers papers on the very different attitudes to social and economic development that have emerged in China since 1978. The book contains papers on the logic and limits of Chinese socialist development; the underlying factors and prospects of China's economic system reform; and the political economy of class struggle and economic growth in China from 1950 to 1982. The text also includes papers on Chinese market mechanism; the changing relations between state and enterprise in contemporary China; and the trends in Chinese enterprise management (1978-1982). The production responsibility system and its implications; the peasant labor for urban industry; and the single-child family are also encompassed. The book further presents papers on Chinese Marxism since 1978; bureaucratic privilege as an issue in Chinese politics; and post-Mao China's development model in global perspective.

Table of Contents


Political Economy

The Logic — and Limits - of Chinese Socialist Development

China's Economic System Reform: Underlying Factors and Prospects

Political Economy of Class Struggle and Economic Growth in China, 1950-1982

Chinese Market Mechanism: A Controversial Debate

Changing Relations Between State and Enterprise in Contemporary China:

Expanding Enterprise Autonomy

Trends in Chinese Enterprise Management, 1978-1982

Agriculture Looks for 'Shoes that Fit': The Production Responsibility System and Its Implications

Peasant Labor for Urban Industry: Temporary Contract Labor, Urban-Rural

Balance and Class Relations in a Chinese County

The Single-Child Family: The First Five Years

Middle-Level Education in Contemporary China

Party Building Since Mao - A Question of Style?

Once Again, 'Making the Past Serve the Present': A Critique of the Chinese

Communist Party's New Official History

Chinese Marxism Since 1978

Bureaucratic Privilege as an Issue in Chinese Politics

Post-Mao China's Development Model in Global Perspective

Index

