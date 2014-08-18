China
1st Edition
Trade, Foreign Direct Investment, and Development Strategies
Table of Contents
- List of abbreviations
- About the author
- 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 2: Regional growth and its decomposition
- Abstract
- Introduction
- A theoretical framework for output decomposition
- Productivity growth
- Extensive versus intensive growth
- Interregional inequality
- Concluding remarks
- 3: Unbalanced development in China
- Abstract
- Introduction and background
- An analytical framework
- Empirical evidence
- The persistence of interregional inequality: further discussion
- Concluding remarks
- Notes
- 4: Potential effects of foreign trade on development
- Abstract
- Introduction
- China’s foreign trade: a summary of policy and performance
- Basic approaches and their implications
- A preliminary empirical analysis
- Concluding remarks
- 5: Potential effects of foreign direct investment on development
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Effects of FDI and the mechanisms
- A preliminary model
- Preliminary empirical analysis and results
- Concluding remarks
- 6: Interregional disparity and the development of inland regions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The model
- The variables and data
- Regressions and results
- Concluding remarks
- 7: Economic change and restructuring, dual economy, and development strategies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- A theoretical model
- Decomposition of productivity growth
- Dual economy: Lewis growth model and China
- Some empirical evidence
- Concluding remarks
- 8: Static and dynamic comparative advantages
- Abstract
- Introduction
- A dynamic Ricardian model
- Implications for China
- Structural transformation and comparative advantage in China
- Concluding remarks
- Notes
- 9: Transaction efficiency and patterns of specialization
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Inframarginal analysis of the Ricardian model: a brief recap
- Transaction efficiency and inequality: a theoretical model
- Concluding remarks
- 10: Economies of scale and industrial agglomeration
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Spatial agglomeration and regional development: theoretical considerations
- Regional specialization and industrial agglomeration in China
- Spatial concentration of industries
- Openness and industrial agglomeration
- Concluding remarks
- Notes
- 11: Higher education and human capital mobility
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The issue and the model
- The sample, data, and variables
- Empirical results and discussions
- Concluding remarks
- Notes
- 12: Environmental factors and sustainable development
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The green Solow model
- Potential impacts of foreign trade and FDI on the environment
- Strategic interaction in environmental protection efforts
- Output growth, TFP growth, and pollution
- Pollution and openness to foreign tradeand FDI
- Concluding remarks
- 13: Knowledge economy and knowledge-based development: a tentative discussion
- Abstract
- Index
Description
Trade and foreign direct investment (FDI) play a crucial role in shaping China’s development strategies. The development of China’s economy creates strong pressures for continuous restructuring. <I>China</I> therefore explores how trade and FDI affect China’s development strategies regarding the process and pattern of restructuring. The book aims to provide the reader with findings that shed new light on the related issues and problems. The first chapter introduces the topics, and subsequent chapters enter into theoretical discussion and empirical analysis of trade, FDI, and development strategies, followed by a concluding final chapter.
Key Features
- Based on a rigorous theoretical framework
- Applies various statistical and econometric methods
- Uses rich and comprehensive data
Readership
Academic researchers; students and teachers of economics, business and other related social sciences; and general readers who are interested in learning about the Chinese economy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 18th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634432
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843347620
About the Authors
Yanqing Jiang Author
Yanqing Jiang is associate professor at Shanghai International Studies University, in Shanghai, China. His recent research is mainly on China’s opening up, growth and development. He started his research in this area in 2004 when he was affiliated to the Hanken School of Economics and the Helsinki Centre of Economic Research as a doctoral researcher in Helsinki, Finland. He has published many articles on China in various refereed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Shanghai International Studies University, China