Children's Social Behavior: Development, Assessment, and Modification presents the principal aspects of social developmental study of children; assessment methodology and techniques; and changes in the behavioral targets of intervention and in the nature of interventions. The articles in the book deal with various subjects related to the study of children's social behavior. Topics discussed include the interdependence and interplay between biological and social forces on the child's developing social repertoire; causative factors that influence peer interaction deficits; sociometric procedures and direct observation assessment methods; and issues associated with target behavior selection and the selection of intervention tactics. Psychologists, educators, ethologists, anthropologists, psychiatrists, and sociologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Part I Development of Children's Social Behavior

1. A Contemporary Perspective on Social Development

Introduction

Some Comments on History

How Interactions Develop and Function

Development and Change

Organization of Social Patterns

Interpersonal Bias

Social Inertia: The Conservation of Social Patterns

Direction and Control

Concluding Comments

References

2. "A Chip off the Old Block": Some Interpersonal Characteristics of Coercive Children across Generations

Introduction

Cross-Generational Continuities: An Overview of the Literature

Accounting for Cross-Generational Continuities

Development of the Matching Process

New Directions

References

3. The Peer Relations of Young Handicapped and Nonhandicapped Children

Introduction

Development of Peer Interactions of Nonhandicapped Children

The Peer Relations of Young Handicapped Children

Peer Interactions in Mainstreamed Settings

A Framework for Assessment and Treatment

Summary and Conclusions

References

Part II Assessment of Children's Social Behavior

Conceptual Issues in the Assessment of Social Competence in Children

Introduction

Social Skill as a Behavioral Construct

Social Competence versus Social Skill

Definitions of Social Skill

Conceptualization of Social Skill Problems

Methods of Social Skill Assessment

Assessment for Intervention-Therapy

Social Validity: Conceptual Issues

Conclusions and Future Research Needs

References

5. Naturalistic Observations of Children's Social Behavior

Introduction

Methods of Observation

Methodological and Conceptual Issues

Conclusions

References

6. Sociometrics: Peer-Referenced Measures and the Assessment of Social Competence

Introduction

Sociometrics and Social Competence: Definitions and Commonly Employed Rationales

Methodology

Correlates of Sociometric Measures

Relationship of Sociometric Measures to Other Measures of Social Competence

Sociometrics and the Assessment of Social Competence

References

Part III Modification of children's social behavior

7. Social and Language Skills for Preventive Mental Health: What, How, Who, and When

Introduction

Question 1: What Goals Should Take Priority?

Question 2: How May One Most Effectively Promote the Aforementioned Skills?

Question 3: Who Should Be the Change Agents Who Implement These Methods in the Service of These Goals?

Question 4: When Should Preventive Intervention Best Be Begun?

Conclusions

References

8. Modification of Children's Prosocial Behavior

Introduction

Methods of Promoting Prosocial Behavior

Pragmatic Aspects of Training

Untested Innovations

Final Considerations

References

9. Social Skills Training with Children: Research and Clinical Application

Introduction

Definitions of Social Skills

Social-Skills Training Methods

Interpersonal Cognitive Problem-Solving (ICPS)

Summary

Conclusion

Generalization Programming

References

10. Programming the Generalization of Children's Social Behavior

Introduction

A Case Study in Generalization

The Concept of Generalization

Generalization of Children's Social Behavior

Conclusion

References

Index