Children's Social Behavior
1st Edition
Development, Assessment, and Modification
Description
Children's Social Behavior: Development, Assessment, and Modification presents the principal aspects of social developmental study of children; assessment methodology and techniques; and changes in the behavioral targets of intervention and in the nature of interventions. The articles in the book deal with various subjects related to the study of children's social behavior. Topics discussed include the interdependence and interplay between biological and social forces on the child's developing social repertoire; causative factors that influence peer interaction deficits; sociometric procedures and direct observation assessment methods; and issues associated with target behavior selection and the selection of intervention tactics. Psychologists, educators, ethologists, anthropologists, psychiatrists, and sociologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I Development of Children's Social Behavior
1. A Contemporary Perspective on Social Development
Introduction
Some Comments on History
How Interactions Develop and Function
Development and Change
Organization of Social Patterns
Interpersonal Bias
Social Inertia: The Conservation of Social Patterns
Direction and Control
Concluding Comments
2. "A Chip off the Old Block": Some Interpersonal Characteristics of Coercive Children across Generations
Introduction
Cross-Generational Continuities: An Overview of the Literature
Accounting for Cross-Generational Continuities
Development of the Matching Process
New Directions
3. The Peer Relations of Young Handicapped and Nonhandicapped Children
Introduction
Development of Peer Interactions of Nonhandicapped Children
The Peer Relations of Young Handicapped Children
Peer Interactions in Mainstreamed Settings
A Framework for Assessment and Treatment
Summary and Conclusions
Part II Assessment of Children's Social Behavior
Conceptual Issues in the Assessment of Social Competence in Children
Introduction
Social Skill as a Behavioral Construct
Social Competence versus Social Skill
Definitions of Social Skill
Conceptualization of Social Skill Problems
Methods of Social Skill Assessment
Assessment for Intervention-Therapy
Social Validity: Conceptual Issues
Conclusions and Future Research Needs
5. Naturalistic Observations of Children's Social Behavior
Introduction
Methods of Observation
Methodological and Conceptual Issues
Conclusions
6. Sociometrics: Peer-Referenced Measures and the Assessment of Social Competence
Introduction
Sociometrics and Social Competence: Definitions and Commonly Employed Rationales
Methodology
Correlates of Sociometric Measures
Relationship of Sociometric Measures to Other Measures of Social Competence
Sociometrics and the Assessment of Social Competence
Part III Modification of children's social behavior
7. Social and Language Skills for Preventive Mental Health: What, How, Who, and When
Introduction
Question 1: What Goals Should Take Priority?
Question 2: How May One Most Effectively Promote the Aforementioned Skills?
Question 3: Who Should Be the Change Agents Who Implement These Methods in the Service of These Goals?
Question 4: When Should Preventive Intervention Best Be Begun?
Conclusions
8. Modification of Children's Prosocial Behavior
Introduction
Methods of Promoting Prosocial Behavior
Pragmatic Aspects of Training
Untested Innovations
Final Considerations
9. Social Skills Training with Children: Research and Clinical Application
Introduction
Definitions of Social Skills
Social-Skills Training Methods
Interpersonal Cognitive Problem-Solving (ICPS)
Summary
Conclusion
Generalization Programming
10. Programming the Generalization of Children's Social Behavior
Introduction
A Case Study in Generalization
The Concept of Generalization
Generalization of Children's Social Behavior
Conclusion
Index
