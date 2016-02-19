Children with Specific Learning Difficulties - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080179674, 9781483151984

Children with Specific Learning Difficulties

2nd Edition

The Effect of Neurodevelopmental Learning Disorders on Children of Normal Intelligence

Authors: Jessie Francis-Williams
Editors: H. L. Freeman
eBook ISBN: 9781483151984
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 240
Description

Mental Health and Social Medicine: Children with Specific Learning Difficulties: The Effect of Neurodevelopmental Learning Disorders on Children of Normal Intelligence, Second Edition focuses on a research into the possibility of early identification of children of normal intelligence, but with learning disorders believed to evolve from neurodevelopmental dysfunction.

The book first elaborates on a research into the early identification of preschool children likely to have specific learning disorders and helping children before starting formal school. Discussions focus on experiments in helping pre-school children whose deviant rates of development point to possibility of later learning disabilities; children with language disabilities and visuo-spatial and motor disability; rating scales; research design; and observations arising from research testing.

The manuscript then elaborates on children in school, experiments in teaching children with specific learning difficulties, and outlook for the future. Topics include management and education of children with neuro-developmental learning disorders, dyslexia, and tests which reveal intellectual strengths and weaknesses and provide guides to appropriate teaching methods for children with varying learning difficulties.

The publication is a vital source of data for educators and researchers interested in children with specific learning difficulties.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1. Scope of this Study

Chapter 2. Early Learning

Chapter 3. A Research Study into the Early Identification of Pre-School Children Likely to have Specific Learning Disorders

Chapter 4. Helping Children Before Starting Formal School

Chapter 5. Children in School

Chapter 6. Experiments in Teaching Children with Specific Learning Difficulties

Chapter 7. The Outlook for the Future

Chapter 8. Results from a Follow-Up of Children Studied at 3 to 4 Years of Age (Described in Chapter 3)

Historical Survey

Bibliography

Index

No. of pages: 240
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151984

About the Author

Jessie Francis-Williams

About the Editor

H. L. Freeman

