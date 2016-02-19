Children with Specific Learning Difficulties
2nd Edition
The Effect of Neurodevelopmental Learning Disorders on Children of Normal Intelligence
Description
Mental Health and Social Medicine: Children with Specific Learning Difficulties: The Effect of Neurodevelopmental Learning Disorders on Children of Normal Intelligence, Second Edition focuses on a research into the possibility of early identification of children of normal intelligence, but with learning disorders believed to evolve from neurodevelopmental dysfunction.
The book first elaborates on a research into the early identification of preschool children likely to have specific learning disorders and helping children before starting formal school. Discussions focus on experiments in helping pre-school children whose deviant rates of development point to possibility of later learning disabilities; children with language disabilities and visuo-spatial and motor disability; rating scales; research design; and observations arising from research testing.
The manuscript then elaborates on children in school, experiments in teaching children with specific learning difficulties, and outlook for the future. Topics include management and education of children with neuro-developmental learning disorders, dyslexia, and tests which reveal intellectual strengths and weaknesses and provide guides to appropriate teaching methods for children with varying learning difficulties.
The publication is a vital source of data for educators and researchers interested in children with specific learning difficulties.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1. Scope of this Study
Chapter 2. Early Learning
Chapter 3. A Research Study into the Early Identification of Pre-School Children Likely to have Specific Learning Disorders
Chapter 4. Helping Children Before Starting Formal School
Chapter 5. Children in School
Chapter 6. Experiments in Teaching Children with Specific Learning Difficulties
Chapter 7. The Outlook for the Future
Chapter 8. Results from a Follow-Up of Children Studied at 3 to 4 Years of Age (Described in Chapter 3)
Historical Survey
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151984