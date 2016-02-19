Mental Health and Social Medicine: Children with Specific Learning Difficulties: The Effect of Neurodevelopmental Learning Disorders on Children of Normal Intelligence, Second Edition focuses on a research into the possibility of early identification of children of normal intelligence, but with learning disorders believed to evolve from neurodevelopmental dysfunction.

The book first elaborates on a research into the early identification of preschool children likely to have specific learning disorders and helping children before starting formal school. Discussions focus on experiments in helping pre-school children whose deviant rates of development point to possibility of later learning disabilities; children with language disabilities and visuo-spatial and motor disability; rating scales; research design; and observations arising from research testing.

The manuscript then elaborates on children in school, experiments in teaching children with specific learning difficulties, and outlook for the future. Topics include management and education of children with neuro-developmental learning disorders, dyslexia, and tests which reveal intellectual strengths and weaknesses and provide guides to appropriate teaching methods for children with varying learning difficulties.

The publication is a vital source of data for educators and researchers interested in children with specific learning difficulties.