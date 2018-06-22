Children’s Active Transportation
1st Edition
Description
Children’s Active Transportation is a rigorous and comprehensive examination of the current research and interventions on active transportation for children and youth. As the travel behaviors of these groups tend to be highly routinized, and their mobility faces unique constraints, such as parental restrictions, mandatory school attendance, and the inability to drive a motor vehicle before late adolescence, this book examines the key factors that influence travel behavior among children and youth, providing key insights into lessons learned from current interventions. Readers will find a resource that clearly demonstrates how critical it is for children to develop strong, active transportation habits that carry into adulthood.
Key Features
- Discusses the correlates that exist between children’s active transportation using a social and ecological model
- Summarizes active transportation interventions that show what works to increase non-motorized modes of travel in children
- Describes the factors that influence the implementation and effectiveness of interventions
Readership
Academic researchers and advanced students in Transportation, Urban Studies, and Public Health. Transportation, Urban Planning, and Public Health planning practitioners. Transportation and Urban Planning public officials such as city managers, policy directors, research managers, etc.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Part 1: Benefits of active transportation in children and youth
2. Public health benefits of active transportation
3. Environmental benefits of active transportation
4. Economic benefits of active transportation
Part 2: Prevalence and correlates of active transportation
5. Last child walking?
6. Bubble-wrapped generation?
7. An ecological model of children’s active transportation
8. Individual correlates of active transportation
9. Interpersonal correlates of active transportation
10. Community factors related to active transportation
11. Built and physical environment correlates of active transportation
12. Policies and their influence on active transportation
13. Prevalence and correlates of active transportation in developing countries
Part 3: Active transportation interventions
14. Safe Routes to School
15. School travel plans
16. Walking school buses
17. Taming traffic to encourage active transportation
18. Active transportation - is the school hiding the forrest?
19. Conclusions and recommendations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 22nd June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119327
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128119310
About the Author
Richard Larouche
Richard Larouche is an Assistant Professor of Public Health at the University of Lethbridge and an Affiliate Investigator with the Healthy Active Living and Obesity Research Group at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute. Dr. Larouche is the author of 43 journal articles and 2 book chapters on the topic, and his research focuses on active living among children and youth, including active transportation, physical activity, outdoor play, and health-related fitness.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, University of Lethbridge and Affiliate Investigator, Healthy Active Living and Obesity Research Group, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute.