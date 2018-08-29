Children in Intensive Care

1 All about resuscitation

Cardiopulmonary assessment, The initial approach to basic life support and life support algorithms, Early treatment of ventricular tachycardia, Intraosseous access, Use of the defibrillator, Shock, Useful mnemonics, Newborn resuscitation, Management of a blocked tracheostomy, Needle thoracocentesis, Management of anaphylaxis

2 Airway and breathing: Including common respiratory problems and blood gas interpretation

Upper respiratory tract, Lower respiratory tract, Pneumonia, Paediatric acute respiratory distress, Acid–base balance and interpretation of blood gases, Systematic review of chest X-ray, Means and methods of oxygen delivery, Intubation, Ventilation and definition of terms, Indications for assisted ventilation, Modes of ventilation, High-frequency ventilation, Capnography, Use of inhaled nitric oxide

3 Cardiac care

The normal heart, The normal electrocardiogram (ECG), Cardiac output, Invasive intravascular pressure monitoring, Top tips for post-operative cardiac management, Important post-operative problems, Removal of a left atrial line, Classification of congenital heart disease, Blocked BT shunt, Arrhythmias, ECMO

4 The kidneys and renal replacement

Key concepts, New biomarker, Acute kidney injury, Peritoneal dialysis (PD), Continuous veno-venous haemofiltration, Continuous veno-venous haemodiafiltration (CVVHD), Haemodialysis, Fluids for CVVH/CVVHD, Anticoagulation, Plasma exchange, Renal disease, Hypertensive crisis

5 Liver function and failure

The jaundiced baby, Biliary atresia, Acute liver failure, Portal hypertension, Sengstaken tube, Liver transplant Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS), Hepatopulmonary syndrome

6 Neurology – Assessment and management

Guidelines for neurological assessment, The cranial nerves, Identification and management of raised intracranial pressure, Intracranial Pressure monitoring, Common diagnostic tests, Diabetes insipidus, Seizures, Dystonia, Demyelinating conditions, Acute disseminated encephalitis (ADEM), Transverse myelitis, Myasthenia gravis, Meningitis, Posterior reversible, leukoencephalopathy syndrome (PRES)

7 Oncology emergency

Caring for an oncology patient in PICU – general principles, Central venous access, Chemotherapy – common side effects, Oncology emergencies, Oncology terminology, Specialist oncology drugs, Care of PICC line, Accessing a Port-A-Cath

8 Fluids and nutrition

Guidelines, Enteral feeding, Types of feeding and products available, Special diets for special kids, Total parenteral nutrition, Insensible loss, Burns

9 Blood and electrolytes: normal values, special tests and transfusion

Normal values: full blood count, Transfusion components, Major haemorrhage, Transfusion Compatibility, RhD Antigens, Special requirements – Irradiated, CMV or Hepatitis, E-negative irradiated blood products

10 Drugs – inotropes, vasodilators, sedatives, analgesics and muscle relaxants

Resuscitation drugs, Drugs for intubation, Quick reference guide for calculating infusions, Inotropic and chronotropic drugs, Drugs commonly used intravenous infusions, Therapeutic drug monitoring

11 Pain and sedation

Assessing pain and sedation, Treating children in pain, Red flags, Pain summary

12 Handy hints for various conditions

Sepsis, Necrotising fasciitis, Neonatal collapse, Sickle cell crisis, Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), Syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion, Burns, Care of child post scoliosis surgery

13 Transport of critically ill infants and children – intra and inter-hospital transport

Transport team composition, Time critical transfer – Neurosurgical emergency and acute abdomen, Awaiting the paediatric critical care transport team – What can you do to help? Arrival of the paediatric critical care transport team, Before transfer, In transit, Looking after yourself, ABCDE Transfer guidance

14 Safeguarding children and young people

Safeguarding children policies and training, Types of child abuse, Looked after children (LAC), Female genital mutilation, Human trafficking, Conclusion

15 Death of a child

Expected death in PICU, Palliative care, The nurse’s role, The doctor’s role, Organ donation, Brain stem death diagnosis, Investigations that may be required prior to organ donation, Clinical management guidelines of the organ donor, Religion

16 Child development

Normal child development, Children’s developmental concepts of pain

17 Quick reference to syndromes

Abbreviations