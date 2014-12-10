Childhood Leukemia and Cancer, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 62-1
1st Edition
Authors: Yaddanapudi Ravindranath
eBook ISBN: 9780323354660
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323354486
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2014
Description
This issue concentrates on the current evidence and the collected experience of pediatric oncologists who care for cancer patients. The individual articles will provide the general pediatrician with a comprehensive primer on diagnosing and managing various types of cancers in the child with cancer. A cancer diagnosis is no longer a death sentence, so management and monitoring is very important and covered in every article.
About the Authors
Yaddanapudi Ravindranath Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Wayne State University, Detroit, MI
