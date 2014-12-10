Childhood Leukemia and Cancer, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323354486, 9780323354660

Childhood Leukemia and Cancer, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 62-1

1st Edition

Authors: Yaddanapudi Ravindranath
eBook ISBN: 9780323354660
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323354486
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue concentrates on the current evidence and the collected experience of pediatric oncologists who care for cancer patients.   The individual articles will provide the general pediatrician with a comprehensive primer on diagnosing and managing various types of cancers  in the child with cancer. A cancer diagnosis is no longer a death sentence, so management and monitoring is very important and covered in every article.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323354660
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323354486

About the Authors

Yaddanapudi Ravindranath Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Wayne State University, Detroit, MI

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.