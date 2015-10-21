Childhood Food Allergy: Current Management, Emerging Therapies, and Prevention, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323402620, 9780323402637

Childhood Food Allergy: Current Management, Emerging Therapies, and Prevention, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 62-6

1st Edition

Authors: Ruchi Gupta
eBook ISBN: 9780323402637
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323402620
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st October 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dr. Gupta provides a comprehensive overview of the clinjical management of food allergy. Articles are devoted to epidemiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis, management, immunology, and treatments of food allergy. Current knowledge of the relationship between the gut microbiome and food allergy is also presented as well as eosiniphilic esophagitis and oral allergy synrome.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323402637
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323402620

About the Authors

Ruchi Gupta Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children's Hospital of Chicago, Chicago, IL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.