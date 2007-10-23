Child, Youth and Family Nursing in the Community
1st Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This title aims to: situate child and family health and nursing within the environmental, social, economic, and political contexts; Acknowledge diversity and difference as they influence child and family health and health care; critically analyse contemporary approaches to child and family health promotion; provide a practice development framework for improving effectiveness in child, youth and family nursing; and provide evaluative tools for assessing health-promoting programs. It is structured in sections and takes a critical inquiry approach to encourage and facilitate analysis and critique of policy, practice and evidence. It is client-focused, change-focused and works from practice outward to consider education, service planning, leadership and strategy as they affect practice.
Key Features
- Case studies, exemplars and clinical vignettes are used to demonstrate application of theoretical concepts to practice, and to engage students and teachers.
- Interviews with practitioners are included as well as ‘practice highlights' and ‘critical question and reflection' boxes to reflect the multidisciplinary collaborative nature of child, youth, family, and work.
- Chapter Conclusions are followed by Key Points for reinforcement.
- Useful Online Resources and comprehensive References are provided.
Table of Contents
Part A: Issues and Challenges in Child, Youth and Family Nursing
Introduction, Margaret Barnes and Jennifer Rowe
1. Locating the child, young person and family in contemporary health care,Margaret Barnes, Jennifer Rowe and Janet Roden (UWS)
2. Developing programs for the child, young person and family, Gay Edgecombe (RMIT, Vic) and Karen McBride-Henry (College of Nurses, NZ)
3. Issues for Indigenous children, young people and families, Sue Kruske (CDU) and Evelyn Hikuroa (Manukau Institute of Technology, NZ)
4. Practice integrity: Advocacy and ethics, Jenny Fraser (QUT)
5. Communication and therapeutic approaches to working with children, young people and families, Judith Rorden (Consultant, formerly Wollongong Uni)
Part B: Contexts for Child, Youth and Family Nursing Practice
Introduction, Margaret Barnes and Jennifer Rowe
6. The developing family, Cheryl Benn (Massey Uni, NZ)
7. Infants and young children, Jennifer Rowe and Margaret Barnes
8. The young person, Lindsay Smith(UTas)
9. Promoting mental health, Margaret McAllister (Griffith) and Christine Handley (DHHS, Tas)
10. Acute illness, Linda Shields (University of Hull, UK)
11. Chronic illness, Jon Darvill (UniCan), Kay Thomas (CNC, ACT)) and Pamela Henry (Kidz First Homecare Nursing service, NZ)
12. Loss and grief, Elizabeth Foster(QUT) and Judith Murray (UQ)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2008
- Published:
- 23rd October 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729577991
About the Author
Margaret Barnes
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, and Head, School of Nursing and Midwifery, at the University of the Sunshine Coast, QLD
Jennifer Rowe
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery and Associate Dean, Faculty of Science, Health, Education and Engineering, University of the Sunshine Coast, QLD