Child, Youth and Family Nursing in the Community

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This title aims to: situate child and family health and nursing within the environmental, social, economic, and political contexts; Acknowledge diversity and difference as they influence child and family health and health care; critically analyse contemporary approaches to child and family health promotion; provide a practice development framework for improving effectiveness in child, youth and family nursing; and provide evaluative tools for assessing health-promoting programs. It is structured in sections and takes a critical inquiry approach to encourage and facilitate analysis and critique of policy, practice and evidence. It is client-focused, change-focused and works from practice outward to consider education, service planning, leadership and strategy as they affect practice.