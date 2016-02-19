Child Neuropsychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125240420, 9781483257402

Child Neuropsychology

1st Edition

Clinical Practice

Editors: John E. Obrzut George W. Hynd
eBook ISBN: 9781483257402
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th October 1986
Page Count: 342
Description

Child Neuropsychology, Volume 2: Clinical Practice attempts to bridge the gap between neurodevelopmental theory and clinical practice with a pediatric population. The focus is on some of the more common neuropsychological disorders encountered in children, along with neuropsychological evaluation, intervention, and treatment.

Comprised of 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of issues and perspectives in clinical child neuropsychology, followed by a discussion on neurodevelopmental learning disorders in children. The neuropsychological basis of psychiatric disorders in children are then examined, together with epilepsy and closed-head injury as well as different approaches and issues relevant to neuropsychological evaluation of children. Subsequent chapters deal with the importance of soft signs and neuropsychological screening; neuropsychological assessment of children; actuarial and clinical assessment practices; and intervention and treatment. The book also presents an overview of how one might conceptualize and integrate differential diagnosis of neurodevelopmental learning disabilities with appropriate curriculum-based intervention strategies. The final chapter considers the broader applications of behavioral neuropsychology.

This book is relevant to clinical child or pediatric neuropsychologists, child or school psychologists, physicians interested in pediatric neuropsychological disorders, and other professionals who provide services to children with neurologically based disorders. It may also serve as a reference for audiologists, speech and language therapists, or educators.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Part I Neuropsychological Disorders in Children

Chapter 1 Clinical Child Neuropsychology: Issues and Perspectives

Introduction

Neuropsychological Disorders in Children

Neuropsychological Evaluation

Intervention and Treatment

Conclusion

References

Chapter 2 Neurodevelopmental Learning Disorders

Introduction

Neurodevelopmental Theory

Mental Retardation

Specific Learning Disabilities

Speech and Language Disorders

Conclusions

References

Chapter 3 Epilepsy in Children: Neuropsychological Effects

The Nature of Epilepsy

Adaptive Implications

Contributing Factors

Summary

References

Chapter 4 Neuropsychological Aspects of Psychiatric Disorders

Introduction

Neuropsychology of Psychiatric Disorders

Diagnostic Issues

Functional Psychiatric Disorders

Organic Psychiatric Disorders

Summary

References

Chapter 5 Neuropsychological Effects of Closed-Head Injury in Children

Introduction

Mechanisms of Closed-Head Injury

Age at Onset

Adults versus Children

Types of Closed-Head Injury

Neuropsychological Implications

Conclusion

References

Part II Neuropsychological Evaluation: Perspectives

Chapter 6 Neuropsychological Screening and Soft Signs

Introduction

Signs and Manifestations of CNS Dysfunction in Children

Soft Neurological Signs

Neuropsychological Screening in Children

Conclusions

References

Chapter 7 Standard Neuropsychological Batteries for Children

Introduction

The Halstead-Reitan Neuropsychological Test Batteries and Allied Procedures

The Luria-Nebraska Neuropsychological Battery for Children

Conclusions

References

Chapter 8 Neuropsychological Assessment of Children: Alternative Approaches

Introduction

Developmental Neuropsychology

Recent Developments

Computer Use in Neuropsychology

Conclusions

References

Chapter 9 Actuarial and Clinical Approaches to Neuropsychological Diagnosis: Applied Considerations

Introduction

Actuarial and Clinical Approaches Contrasted

Evaluations of Actuarial Rules

Clinical Judgment

Summary

References

Part III Intervention and Treatment

Chapter 10 Educational Intervention in Children with Developmental Learning Disorders

Introduction

The Research Relating to Brain-Behavior Relations

Subtypes of Reading Disability

Issues Relating to Treatment

Proposed Model for Teaching

Summary

References

Chapter 11 Behavioral Neuropsychology with Children

Introduction

Theoretical Issues

Treatment Strategies

Conclusions

References

Index


About the Editor

John E. Obrzut

George W. Hynd

