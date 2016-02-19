Child Neuropsychology
1st Edition
Clinical Practice
Child Neuropsychology, Volume 2: Clinical Practice attempts to bridge the gap between neurodevelopmental theory and clinical practice with a pediatric population. The focus is on some of the more common neuropsychological disorders encountered in children, along with neuropsychological evaluation, intervention, and treatment.
Comprised of 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of issues and perspectives in clinical child neuropsychology, followed by a discussion on neurodevelopmental learning disorders in children. The neuropsychological basis of psychiatric disorders in children are then examined, together with epilepsy and closed-head injury as well as different approaches and issues relevant to neuropsychological evaluation of children. Subsequent chapters deal with the importance of soft signs and neuropsychological screening; neuropsychological assessment of children; actuarial and clinical assessment practices; and intervention and treatment. The book also presents an overview of how one might conceptualize and integrate differential diagnosis of neurodevelopmental learning disabilities with appropriate curriculum-based intervention strategies. The final chapter considers the broader applications of behavioral neuropsychology.
This book is relevant to clinical child or pediatric neuropsychologists, child or school psychologists, physicians interested in pediatric neuropsychological disorders, and other professionals who provide services to children with neurologically based disorders. It may also serve as a reference for audiologists, speech and language therapists, or educators.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I Neuropsychological Disorders in Children
Chapter 1 Clinical Child Neuropsychology: Issues and Perspectives
Introduction
Neuropsychological Disorders in Children
Neuropsychological Evaluation
Intervention and Treatment
Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 Neurodevelopmental Learning Disorders
Introduction
Neurodevelopmental Theory
Mental Retardation
Specific Learning Disabilities
Speech and Language Disorders
Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 Epilepsy in Children: Neuropsychological Effects
The Nature of Epilepsy
Adaptive Implications
Contributing Factors
Summary
References
Chapter 4 Neuropsychological Aspects of Psychiatric Disorders
Introduction
Neuropsychology of Psychiatric Disorders
Diagnostic Issues
Functional Psychiatric Disorders
Organic Psychiatric Disorders
Summary
References
Chapter 5 Neuropsychological Effects of Closed-Head Injury in Children
Introduction
Mechanisms of Closed-Head Injury
Age at Onset
Adults versus Children
Types of Closed-Head Injury
Neuropsychological Implications
Conclusion
References
Part II Neuropsychological Evaluation: Perspectives
Chapter 6 Neuropsychological Screening and Soft Signs
Introduction
Signs and Manifestations of CNS Dysfunction in Children
Soft Neurological Signs
Neuropsychological Screening in Children
Conclusions
References
Chapter 7 Standard Neuropsychological Batteries for Children
Introduction
The Halstead-Reitan Neuropsychological Test Batteries and Allied Procedures
The Luria-Nebraska Neuropsychological Battery for Children
Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Neuropsychological Assessment of Children: Alternative Approaches
Introduction
Developmental Neuropsychology
Recent Developments
Computer Use in Neuropsychology
Conclusions
References
Chapter 9 Actuarial and Clinical Approaches to Neuropsychological Diagnosis: Applied Considerations
Introduction
Actuarial and Clinical Approaches Contrasted
Evaluations of Actuarial Rules
Clinical Judgment
Summary
References
Part III Intervention and Treatment
Chapter 10 Educational Intervention in Children with Developmental Learning Disorders
Introduction
The Research Relating to Brain-Behavior Relations
Subtypes of Reading Disability
Issues Relating to Treatment
Proposed Model for Teaching
Summary
References
Chapter 11 Behavioral Neuropsychology with Children
Introduction
Theoretical Issues
Treatment Strategies
Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 14th October 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257402