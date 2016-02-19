Child Discourse - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122419508, 9781483294520

Child Discourse

1st Edition

Editors: Susan Ervin-Tripp
eBook ISBN: 9781483294520
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1977
Page Count: 266
Description

Child Discourse contains papers presented in a symposium on child discourse at the annual meeting of the American Anthropological Association in Mexico City in November 1974. Three other papers, one presented by Edelsky at the same meeting, and two by Dore and Garvey, are also included to broaden the scope of methods and issues considered. Organized into three parts, this book generally aims at describing and analyzing social and linguistic knowledge of a child in utilizing language to project socially appropriate identities and to engage in purposive social acts. Part I focuses on children's speech events, while Part II centers more on function and act. The last part takes into consideration the social aspect of language usage among children.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Part I Speech Events

Play with Language and Speech

"You Fruithead": A Sociolinguistic Approach to Children's Dispute Settlement

From Verbal Play to Talk Story: The Role of Routines in Speech Events among Hawaiian Children

Semantic and Expressive Elaboration in Children's Narratives

Situated Instructions: Language Socialization of School Age Children

Part II Function and Act

Making it Last: Repetition in Children's Discourse

"Oh Them Sheriff": A Pragmatic Analysis of Children's Responses to Questions

Wait for Me, Roller Skate!

Pragmatics of Directive Choice among Children

Part III Social Meaning

Comprehension and Use of Social Rules in Pronoun Selection by Hungarian Children

Acquisition of an Aspect of Communicative Competence: Learning What it Means to Talk Like a Lady

Bibliography

Index


About the Editor

Susan Ervin-Tripp

