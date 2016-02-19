Child Discourse contains papers presented in a symposium on child discourse at the annual meeting of the American Anthropological Association in Mexico City in November 1974. Three other papers, one presented by Edelsky at the same meeting, and two by Dore and Garvey, are also included to broaden the scope of methods and issues considered. Organized into three parts, this book generally aims at describing and analyzing social and linguistic knowledge of a child in utilizing language to project socially appropriate identities and to engage in purposive social acts. Part I focuses on children's speech events, while Part II centers more on function and act. The last part takes into consideration the social aspect of language usage among children.