Child Discourse
1st Edition
Description
Child Discourse contains papers presented in a symposium on child discourse at the annual meeting of the American Anthropological Association in Mexico City in November 1974. Three other papers, one presented by Edelsky at the same meeting, and two by Dore and Garvey, are also included to broaden the scope of methods and issues considered. Organized into three parts, this book generally aims at describing and analyzing social and linguistic knowledge of a child in utilizing language to project socially appropriate identities and to engage in purposive social acts. Part I focuses on children's speech events, while Part II centers more on function and act. The last part takes into consideration the social aspect of language usage among children.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Part I Speech Events
Play with Language and Speech
"You Fruithead": A Sociolinguistic Approach to Children's Dispute Settlement
From Verbal Play to Talk Story: The Role of Routines in Speech Events among Hawaiian Children
Semantic and Expressive Elaboration in Children's Narratives
Situated Instructions: Language Socialization of School Age Children
Part II Function and Act
Making it Last: Repetition in Children's Discourse
"Oh Them Sheriff": A Pragmatic Analysis of Children's Responses to Questions
Wait for Me, Roller Skate!
Pragmatics of Directive Choice among Children
Part III Social Meaning
Comprehension and Use of Social Rules in Pronoun Selection by Hungarian Children
Acquisition of an Aspect of Communicative Competence: Learning What it Means to Talk Like a Lady
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th June 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294520