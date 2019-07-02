Child Development at the intersection of Race and SES, Volume 57 in the Advances in Child Development and Behavior series, presents theoretical and empirical scholarship illuminating how race/ethnicity and socioeconomic status intersect to shape children’s development and developmental contexts. Important chapters in this new release include the Implications of Intersecting Socioeconomic and Racial Identities for Academic Achievement and Well-being, The home environment of low-income Latino children: Challenges and opportunities, Profiles of race/ethnicity and socioeconomic status: Implications for ethnic/racial identity, discrimination and sleep, Youths' sociopolitical perceptions and mental health: Intersections between race, class, and gender, and much more.

Rather than focusing on the additive effects of race/ethnicity and SES, which is typical (and a limitation) in the developmental literature, the scholarship in this book considers how the factors and processes shaping the development of children of color can differ markedly across the socioeconomic continuum. This collection illustrates how applying an intersectional lens to developmental science can yield unique insights into the challenges confronting, and assets buoying, both minority and majority children’s healthy development.