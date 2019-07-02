Child Development at the Intersection of Race and SES, Volume 57
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Child Development at the Intersection of Race and SES: An Overview
Daphne Henry, Elizabeth Votruba-Drzal, and Portia Miller
2. The Cultural Context of Infant Development: Variability, Specificity, and Universality
Yana A. Kuchirko and Catherine S. Tamis-LeMonda
3. Young Latinx Children: At the Intersections of Race and Socioeconomic Status
Natasha J. Cabrera, Avery Hennigar, Martha Yumiseva, and Claudia Galindo
4. Innovating Resilience Promotion: Integrating Cultural Practices, Social Ecologies and Development-Sensitive Conceptual Strategies for Advancing Child Well-being
Margaret B. Spencer, Bronwyn N. Lodato,Charles Spencer, Lauren Rich, Christopher Graziul, and Traci English-Clarke
5. Implications of Intersecting Socioeconomic and Racial-Ethnic Identities for Academic Achievement and Well-being
Mesmin Destin, Michelle Rheinschmidt-Same, and Jennifer A. Richeson
6. Intersecting Experiences, Motivating Beliefs: The Joint Roles of Class and Race/Ethnicity in the Development of Youths’ Sociopolitical Perceptions and Participation
Amanda L. Roy, Marbella Uriostegui, and Melissa Uribe
7. Adolescent Profiles of Ethnicity/Race and Socioeconomic Status: Implications for Sleep and the Role of Discrimination and Ethnic/Racial Identity
Yuen Mi Cheon, Pak See Ip, and Tiffany Yip
8. Parenting within Residential Neighborhoods: A Pluralistic Approach with African American and Latino Families at the Center
Dawn Witherspoon, Emily M. May, Mayra Bamaca, Saskia Boggs, and Ashley McDonald
9. Safe and Sound? Exploring Parents’ Perceptions of Neighborhood Safety at the Nexus of Race and Socioeconomic Status
Daphne Henry, Portia Miller, Elizabeth Votruba-Drzal, and Alyssa K. Parr
Child Development at the intersection of Race and SES, Volume 57 in the Advances in Child Development and Behavior series, presents theoretical and empirical scholarship illuminating how race/ethnicity and socioeconomic status intersect to shape children’s development and developmental contexts. Important chapters in this new release include the Implications of Intersecting Socioeconomic and Racial Identities for Academic Achievement and Well-being, The home environment of low-income Latino children: Challenges and opportunities, Profiles of race/ethnicity and socioeconomic status: Implications for ethnic/racial identity, discrimination and sleep, Youths' sociopolitical perceptions and mental health: Intersections between race, class, and gender, and much more.
Rather than focusing on the additive effects of race/ethnicity and SES, which is typical (and a limitation) in the developmental literature, the scholarship in this book considers how the factors and processes shaping the development of children of color can differ markedly across the socioeconomic continuum. This collection illustrates how applying an intersectional lens to developmental science can yield unique insights into the challenges confronting, and assets buoying, both minority and majority children’s healthy development.
- Includes contributions from renowned developmental scholars working at the forefront of their fields
- Presents a multidisciplinary focus that will be useful to developmental psychologists, sociologists, family scientists and those whose interests and work fall under the purview of those disciplines
- Examines multiple dimensions and factors shaping childhood development
Multidisciplinary audience of researchers, educators, students, practitioners, and policymakers with an interest in the well-being of children and families
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 2nd July 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128176467
Daphne Henry Serial Volume Editor
Daphne A. Henry is a Postdoctoral Research Associate in the Learning Research and Development Center and the Department of Psychology in Education at the University of Pittsburgh. She received her Ph.D. in developmental psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. Her research investigates how the interplay between socioeconomic status and race/ethnicity influences children’s academic development. Dr. Henry’s work examines the origin and trajectory of achievement disparities between Black and White children from similar socioeconomic backgrounds as well as the factors that foment these racial skills gaps. Ultimately, her research aims to delineate how differences in early formative experiences promote disparities in school readiness and long-term educational outcomes. Her scholarship is multidisciplinary and incorporates theoretical insights and empirical evidence from developmental psychology, sociology, education, and economics to understand the underlying processes that produce racial and socioeconomic disparities in family life and child development. Dr. Henry’s research has been published in Child Development Perspectives and supported by the National Science Foundation, the National Academy of Education/Spencer Foundation, and the American Psychological Foundation.
Portia Miller Serial Volume Editor
Portia Miller is a Research Associate in the Learning Research and Development Center at the University of Pittsburgh, where she also received her Ph.D. in developmental psychology. Dr. Miller has made substantive contributions to developmental science’s understanding of how income’s effects on children’s academic and behavioral functioning differ across learning and community contexts. In particular, her interdisciplinary scholarship has examined the intersection of poverty, place, and child development, how economic instability shapes behavioral development, and the role child care experiences play in children’s academic and behavioral development. Dr. Miller’s scholarship has been supported by the Spencer Foundation and been published in multiple flagship child development, sociology, and education journals, including Developmental Psychology, the Journal of Abnormal Child Psychology, the Journal of Educational Psychology, and Rural Sociology.
Elizabeth Votruba-Drzal Serial Volume Editor
Elizabeth Votruba-Drzal is a Professor in the Department of Psychology and a Research Scientist in the Learning Research and Development Center at the University of Pittsburgh. She is a developmental psychologist who completed an interdisciplinary Ph.D. in human development and social policy at Northwestern University. She is the director of the Family, Community, Schools, and Child Development Laboratory, where her research program investigates how key family, educational, and community contexts support child development from infancy through early adolescence. More precisely, her work explores how child care, home, neighborhood, and school factors influence early and middle childhood development, with a special focus on how early contexts shape the academic and behavioral development of ethnically-diverse and socioeconomically-disadvantaged children. Dr. Votruba-Drzal has conducted pioneering research investigating the influence of income and poverty on child development across the life course, the effects of early childhood education and care settings on children’s development, and the early development of children from immigrant families. She has received grants from the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the Spencer Foundation, and her work has been published in top journals in psychology, education, and sociology, including the Annual Review of Psychology, Child Development, the Journal of Marriage and Family, and the American Educational Research Journal.
