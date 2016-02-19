Child Care in the Family - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121752507, 9781483276519

Child Care in the Family

1st Edition

A Review of Research and Some Propositions for Policy

Authors: Alison Clarke-Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9781483276519
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 172
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Child Care in the Family: A Review of Research and Some Propositions for Policy reviews the research on family influence on children's development and of the implications of the research for policy. This book is organized into two parts encompassing six chapters.

The first part surveys the influence of the characteristics and behavior of family members on child's psychological development. This part focuses on "normal" children in "typical" families in America. The second part deals with the assumptions, inferences, simplifications, and generalizations made in psychological research to develop policy propositions concerning childcare.

This book will be of great value to child psychologists, behaviorists, family counselors, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Carnegie Council on Children

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part 1 Review of Research

I Introduction

II Research

Infancy: The First Six Months

Early Childhood: Six Months to Three Years

Preschool: Three to Six Years

The Early School Years: Six to Nine Years

III Recurrent Themes

Part 2 Propositions for Policy

IV Caveats and Cautions

Methodology

Incompleteness

Embeddedness

V Propositions

The Importance of Variety

Components of Care

The Family as a Child-Care Environment

Alternative Child-Care Environments

Accessibility and Authority

VI Concluding Comments

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
172
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483276519

About the Author

Alison Clarke-Stewart

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.