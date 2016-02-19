Child Care in the Family: A Review of Research and Some Propositions for Policy reviews the research on family influence on children's development and of the implications of the research for policy. This book is organized into two parts encompassing six chapters.

The first part surveys the influence of the characteristics and behavior of family members on child's psychological development. This part focuses on "normal" children in "typical" families in America. The second part deals with the assumptions, inferences, simplifications, and generalizations made in psychological research to develop policy propositions concerning childcare.

This book will be of great value to child psychologists, behaviorists, family counselors, and researchers.