Child Care in the Family
1st Edition
A Review of Research and Some Propositions for Policy
Description
Child Care in the Family: A Review of Research and Some Propositions for Policy reviews the research on family influence on children's development and of the implications of the research for policy. This book is organized into two parts encompassing six chapters.
The first part surveys the influence of the characteristics and behavior of family members on child's psychological development. This part focuses on "normal" children in "typical" families in America. The second part deals with the assumptions, inferences, simplifications, and generalizations made in psychological research to develop policy propositions concerning childcare.
This book will be of great value to child psychologists, behaviorists, family counselors, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Carnegie Council on Children
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part 1 Review of Research
I Introduction
II Research
Infancy: The First Six Months
Early Childhood: Six Months to Three Years
Preschool: Three to Six Years
The Early School Years: Six to Nine Years
III Recurrent Themes
Part 2 Propositions for Policy
IV Caveats and Cautions
Methodology
Incompleteness
Embeddedness
V Propositions
The Importance of Variety
Components of Care
The Family as a Child-Care Environment
Alternative Child-Care Environments
Accessibility and Authority
VI Concluding Comments
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276519