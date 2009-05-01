Child Abuse and Neglect: Advancements and Challenges in the 21st Century, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 56-2

Child Abuse and Neglect is reviewed in this issue of Pediatric Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Andrew Sirotnak. Authorities in the field have come together to pen articles on physical abuse (including abusive head trauma, retinal hemorrhages, and fractures), neglect (including drug exposed children, what has changed, what is reported, cultural aspects, system response, and outcomes), systems (including foster care, home visitation models, child abuse prevention education, implications for child advocacy efforts, mental health care for the abused child and the offending family, challenges in access to care, public policy, child fatality review teams, the growth of systematic review, changes in definitions of SIDS, SUDS, and domestic violence prevention) and the future of the child abuse field (including education and subspecialty certification, the role of the primary care provider, the medical legal interface, and old and new national and international challenges).